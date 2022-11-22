ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Viral Video of German Shepherd Saving Little Boy's Life Is Amazing

Dogs are man's best friend for a very good reason, and this German Shepherd is here to remind us what that reason is. He's the literal definition of loyalty! When Tank's 6-year-old human brother was playing in the yard, he was able to step in and protect him from a random, unprovoked attack from a neighbor's dog...all in a matter of seconds!
Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years

One of the most difficult things a dog parent can go through is having their dog go missing. Sometimes, there’s a happy ending, with many parents being reunited with their canines before long. Other times, unfortunately, the pups may never be found. Dog mom Liz Eldridge had finally given up hope that her dog, Missie, […] The post Dog Reunited With Family After 12 Years appeared first on DogTime.
Dog's Enthusiasm Over Going to Grandma and Grandpa's Is Too Precious

Everyone loves going to visit their grandparents because they typically have a habit of spoiling their grandchildren. This is not an experience exclusive to humans either. One dog was told he was going over to Grandma and Grandpa's, and his reaction is priceless. TikTok user @keeping_up_with_queso recently shared a video...
Dog's Reaction to Mom Adopting Him a 'Buddy' Is Just the Best

Having a dog might be one of life's most rewarding experiences, but it only gets better when you add another pet to the equation. It's like giving your fur baby a little sibling! For the adorable family on @kreng.delacreme's TikTok account, the addition of a new furry friend couldn't have gone any better.
Moment Scared Dog Seeks Affection From Foster Mom Has Us in Tears

Many times, dogs that are in shelters or in foster care have been through some trauma, whether it was an abusive owner, being a stray, or something else entirely. This can leave them scared and distrustful of humans, so it is not always easy for fosters to bond with the dog initially. One foster mom shared an incredible moment of progress with her nervous foster dog in this viral video.
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Nursery camera captures toddler’s adorable morning greetings

This TikTok mom caught her toddler’s adorable morning greeting on her baby monitor and it had hearts melting all over the internet!. TikToker @its.jamie.baby is the parent of an adorable toddler named Jamie. In a heartwarming video, which was captured by a baby monitor, Jamie’s mom caught the affectionate toddler’s sweet morning greetings for her. The video shows just how much love there is between the toddler and his mom!
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube

Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
Mom's Failed Attempt to 'Drag' Pit Bull Home From Grandma's Is Hilarious

Who remembers being a kid and going to a friend's house for a playdate? You'd be having so much fun that when you're parents came to pick you up, you'd start crying. How could time be up? You wanted to stay for another few hours so you'd beg to sleep over. Ring any bells?
Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
Moment Woman Meets Her New Bernese Mountain Puppy Is Simply the Best

Adding a new furry member to your pack isn't a small or easy decision to make. In fact, it can be a rather emotional choice, too! That's why we totally understand this sweet dog mama's reaction as she met her new Bernese Mountain Dog puppy for the very first time.

