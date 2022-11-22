ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

justthinking
3d ago

🤣🤣🤣 Mcarthy doesn't have a back bone..He's a Typical establishment Rino..🤣 A weak weak Man..

popapete123
2d ago

McCarthy’s North Carolina mistress says the same thing. Her constant complaint was that he couldn’t finish what he started, and never up for the job.

News Breaking LIVE

Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says

Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
NEW YORK STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
FLORIDA STATE

