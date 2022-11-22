Read full article on original website
justthinking
3d ago
🤣🤣🤣 Mcarthy doesn't have a back bone..He's a Typical establishment Rino..🤣 A weak weak Man..
Reply
11
popapete123
2d ago
McCarthy’s North Carolina mistress says the same thing. Her constant complaint was that he couldn’t finish what he started, and never up for the job.
Reply(4)
2
Related
POLITICO
Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Mitch McConnell. One problem: You cannot impeach a senator.
Trump also promised that if he runs and wins in 2024, McConnell will not return as majority leader. What's happening: Former President Donald Trump is calling for the impeachment of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — even though there is no mechanism for impeaching a senator. The details: During...
Marjorie Taylor Greene "Will be Speaker of The House," Former GOP Congressman Says
Former Republican Congressman Joe Walsh says that he believes Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "these next two years will be Speaker of the House," Business Insider reports. Walsh reportedly made the comments in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. He says that Rep. Kevin McCarthy will "probably be Speaker," but says that Greene will have the essential control over what topics the chamber takes up.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
'Not accurate': Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee fire back at Mike Pence after attack
The Jan. 6 committee countered former Vice President Mike Pence's disparagement of the panel as "partisan," insisting that it "respectfully" engaged with him.
Nancy Pelosi Handing Over the Gavel to a Republican is Perhaps the Greatest Red Wave of All | Opinion
More than a few politicos opined that Pelosi would step down once it became official that she was longer going to be Speaker of the House. What she did instead, was far more Nancy-like.
Kevin McCarthy will not be House speaker, Matt Gaetz says
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) says he is convinced House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) will not become speaker, a declaration that signals a turbulent process given the GOP's ultraslim projected margin in winning control of the lower chamber.
Opinion: So Democrats have Senate...how long before they tell us yet again they don't have enough votes to codify Roe?
Now that democrats have been projected to win the Senate, how long before they codify Roe V Wade? Or do they still not have enough votes to do this? Asks Victor. A stock photo depicting a Democrat vote selection on an electronic system.Da-kuk / Canva Pro.
Newly-elected House Republican, who ousted a top Democrat, says it's time for the GOP to move on from Trump
Republican Rep.elect-Michael Lawler said on Thursday that it is time for the GOP to move on from Donald Trump, the latest message in a growing series of recriminations for the former president. "I would like to see the party move forward," Lawler told CNN. "I think any time you are...
Washington Examiner
Pelosi's daughter in running for quiet race to replace House speaker: Report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has represented San Francisco in the House of Representatives since 1987, but with dim prospects for a Democratic majority, her tenure may be up after the midterm elections. While Pelosi has had no serious challengers for her congressional seat, a behind-the-scenes battle is playing out...
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
POLITICO
John Kennedy says he's giving "serious consideration" to jumping into the open Louisiana governor's race next year.
"I’ll be announcing my decision soon," the Louisiana Republican said on Monday. What happened: Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who just won a second term in the U.S. Senate last week, said Monday he's taking a hard look at what's promising to be a crowded Republican field for Louisiana governor in 2023.
POLITICO
A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.
Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
House GOP targets Hunter Biden, but voters say priorities are wrong
Republicans are set to take control of the House for the first time since Democrats flipped the lower chamber in 2018, and GOP lawmakers are preparing to introduce a drastic shift in priorities.
Pence says he won't testify before the Jan. 6 panel because it would set a 'terrible precedent' for Congress to ask a vice president to remark on deliberations held at the White House
"Congress has no right to my testimony," Pence told CBS News. "We have a separation of powers under the Constitution of the United States."
Kevin McCarthy reveals why he skipped Nancy Pelosi’s departure speech
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy revealed why he skipped outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s address announcing that she would step aside from her position as Democratic leader. Mr McCarthy, largely expected to succeed Ms Pelosi as speaker of the House, told reporters he was busy in meetings.“I had meetings, but normally, the others would do it during votes — I wish she could have done that, I could have been there,” he said, The New York Postreported.Mr McCarthy was not present in the chamber when she announced that she would not seek another term as Democratic leader but would...
Rep. Lisa McClain wins race to become next House Republican conference secretary
Freshman Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI) prevailed in her race against Reps. Andrew Clyde (R-GA) and Glenn Grothman (R-WI) to become the next House Republican Conference secretary on Tuesday. McClain’s victory will expand the number of women in the GOP leadership ranks, with House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) currently...
Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run. Gingrich's suspicions come after the Republican Party experienced disappointing results in the 2022 midterm elections, with many Trump-endorsed Republican candidates, such as Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, falling short of victory on Tuesday night.
Conservatives slam 'failed' Liz Cheney after she endorses Democrat: 'Stop calling her a Republican'
Wyoming Republican Rep. Elizabeth Cheney was slammed by conservatives, urging reporters to stop calling her a Republican, after she endorsed Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warns companies that stopped donations to 2020 election deniers: You won’t ‘be forgotten’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Wednesday fired a warning shot to companies that halted donations to GOP 2020 election deniers after the Capitol riot, saying their decision is “not going to be forgotten.”. “This is something that they should all know,” Greene told former Trump White House chief...
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'
Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.
Comments / 29