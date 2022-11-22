Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedlyjustpene50New York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Bronx apartments available from $397 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBronx, NY
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Attempted Kidnapping on NYC Subway: NYPD Need HelpBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange Campus HS football team ends the season on a high note after shutting out Barringer on Thanksgiving
EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School football team continued its dominance over Barringer in their Thanksgiving Day series. Senior Irijah Wright rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries, and he also returned a kickoff return for touchdown, and senior Kasim Cross rushed for two touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to a 38-0 win over Barringer on Thanksgiving at Paul Robeson Stadium in East Orange.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS grad likes his chances for this year’s Ashenfelter 8K
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — A borough resident says he is prepared to improve on his 2021 fourth-place finish when the 2022 Ashenfelter 8K Classic is run tomorrow at 9 a.m. Pelle Nogueira, a Glen Ridge High School graduate, Class of 2017, said in a telephone interview this past weekend that his recent first-place finish in the New York Road Runners Staten Island Half, a half-marathon held Oct. 9, has put him in “a good spot” to realize his dream and win the borough’s traditional Thanksgiving Day race.
essexnewsdaily.com
Suburban Essex Chamber celebrates veterans groups, businesses
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce, whose membership consists largely of Bloomfield, Glen Ridge and Belleville businesses and organizations, held its annual business development and anniversary awards dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the Brookside Banquets in Bloomfield. It was an especially pleasant affair, and newcomers were welcomed with open arms.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark wins 2022 Planning Excellence Award for Newark360
NEWARK, NJ — Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced Nov. 17 that the New Jersey Chapter of the American Planning Association has recognized the Newark360 Master Plan with a 2022 Planning Excellence Award. Newark360 provides recommendations to better connect Newarkers to their neighborhoods and job centers, create more affordable...
essexnewsdaily.com
Shakespeare Theatre closes 2022 season with staging of ‘Twelfth Night’
MADISON, NJ — The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey concludes its 60th anniversary season with its final main stage production of William Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night.” Last seen at STNJ in 2009, Jason King Jones directs one of the Bard’s most celebrated comedies just in time for the holidays. Veteran company members Jon Barker, Jeffrey M. Bender and Tony Award–nominee Robert Cuccioli are among a diverse cast of 14 actors. “Twelfth Night” will be on the main stage from Dec. 7 through Jan. 1. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling the box office at 973-408-5600 or visiting shakespearenj.org.
essexnewsdaily.com
SOMA company donates $5,000 from Oktoberfest event to Achieve music initiative
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, SOMA Brewing Co. brought its popular Oktoberfest at The Woodland in Maplewood back to the community on Saturday, Oct. 1. Hundreds of people of all ages turned out to enjoy the free event that included music, arts and crafts, and food and drink — and helped to raise $5,000 for the Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative of the Achieve Foundation in the process.
essexnewsdaily.com
‘Busking for Humans’ to support Toni’s Kitchen
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The 100th Monkey Foundation will present “Busking for Humans: A Fundraiser for Toni’s Kitchen in Montclair and the 100th Monkey Holiday Party” upstairs at Tierney’s Tavern, 136-138 Valley Road in Montclair, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 7 to 11 p.m., and featuring the 100th Monkey Buskers. Performers include Chris Bolger, Jim Collins, Tom Cometa, Jim Cowan, Bernie Drury, Jonathan Duckett, Doug Gillespie, Jim O’Brien, Dave Parsons, Charlie Potters, Miguel Rodriguez and more.
essexnewsdaily.com
Jury convicts East Orange man of attempted murder
NEWARK, NJ — An Essex County jury has convicted Andre Murrill, 39, of East Orange, of attempted murder for purposely hitting the mother of his children with a car during an argument, causing her serious injuries, according to a Nov. 17 press release from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark man sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing Moussa Fofana
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II announced Nov. 16 that Superior Court Judge Ronald Wigler sentenced Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, to 15 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Moussa Fofana, who at the time of his death was an 18-year-old junior at Columbia High School in Maplewood.
essexnewsdaily.com
Archdiocese releases environmental action plan to combat climate change
NEWARK, NJ — Days after the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference came to a close on Nov. 18, the Archdiocese of Newark’s Environmental Justice Task Force released its own plan to guide parishioners on how they can help the planet. “Laudato Si’ — On the Care of...
essexnewsdaily.com
JFS Cafe Europa holds swing music event for Holocaust survivors
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Tuesday, Nov. 15, more than 30 Holocaust survivors and their caregivers sang along and danced at Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ’s Cafe Europa, featuring the oldies and swing music with Rick P. of Ella Events. Cafe Europa is a socialization program for...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark men sentenced to prison for credit card and mail fraud
NEWARK, NJ — Two Essex County men were sentenced Nov. 16 and 17 for their roles in a scheme to steal credit cards, debit cards, and checks from the mail and use the stolen cards and checks to attempt over a million dollars of retail and online purchases and cash withdrawals, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey announced Nov. 17.
Comments / 0