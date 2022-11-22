ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Fostering Connections Looking For Sponsors For Kids’ Christmas Wish Lists

A Green Country nonprofit is asking for help to make sure thousands of Oklahoma foster children have a good Christmas. Fostering Connections, a nonprofit based in Tulsa that collaborates with social workers and parents to meet the needs of children in foster care, is calling for sponsors for its biggest program of the year.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Oklahoma Law Group Launches 'Freedom To Teach Fund'

The Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice have launched the "Freedom to Teach Fund," which benefits Oklahoma public school teachers. Public educators in Oklahoma will have the opportunity to receive legal help with the fund from public donations. “Their will be a voluntary advisory council made up of four...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

PSO Files Rate Review, Includes Proposal For Rate Hike

PSO customers could soon be paying more for electricity, if the Corporation Commission approves a new rate hike proposal. AARP plans to fight against the increase, saying enough is enough. If approved, this would be the third rate hike for PSO customers since last December. Public Service Company of Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Patients Alarmed By Possible Changes To Hillcrest Insurance Carrier

Thousands of Oklahomans are upset to learn they may no longer be able to see their doctors, after receiving notices from Hillcrest HealthCare System of possible changes to their insurance carrier next year. Hillcrest is still in-network with United Healthcare, but that may not be the case starting May 2023.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy