5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Blake Guidry on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers, so if you have never been to any of them before, definitely make the time to go check them out.
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association training to save lives
South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association helps assist in trying to find missing persons. 7NEWS went behind the scenes on how they train their dogs.
a-z-animals.com
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite
Cottonmouths in South Carolina: Where They Live and How Often They Bite. South Carolina is located on the southeastern coast of the United States and is divided into three distinct regions – the Piedmont, the Blue Ridge mountains, and the Atlantic coastal plain. As the state has so many different ecosystems, it’s no surprise that it is home to a vast array of animals. Snakes are particularly abundant, and there are 38 different species living in South Carolina – including six that are venomous. One of these venomous snakes is the cottonmouth. So, let’s learn all about cottonmouths in South Carolina!
walterborolive.com
SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December
SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in SC on Thanksgiving day
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in the Midlands on Thursday. Officials said the earthquake happened around 3.9 miles southeast of Elgin at 4:22 p.m. The earthquake had a magnitude of 2 and a depth of 1 kilometer.
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
wccbcharlotte.com
White House Approves Federal Disaster Aid To South Carolina In Aftermath Of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden granted a federal disaster declaration for South Carolina in response to Hurricane Ian. It will provide federal funding to residents and businesses in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties impacted by the storm. The disaster funding can include grants for temporary housing and home...
WIS-TV
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
FOX Carolina
Utility company scams are on the rise during colder months, officials say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs warns consumers about utility scams that pop up this time of year. Utility scams can happen over the phone or in person, but the goal is always the same. Callers will try to cause you to panic so that...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in South Carolina
The Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 in Spartanburg County after officials said it violated the 1999 Land Ordinance.
FOX Carolina
Thanksgiving travel in SC expected to be busier this year than before pandemic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - More drivers are expected to be on South Carolina roads over this year’s Thanksgiving travel period than even before the pandemic. That’s according to AAA, which predicts nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers across the US will be taking a car to their holiday destination.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Beaches in South Carolina
White sand beachPhoto byPhoto by The Travel Nook on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new beaches to explore, here is a list of three beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
WYFF4.com
Upstate, South Carolina Christmas parades dates and times
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Below you will find a list of Christmas parades scheduled for the Upstate area of South Carolina: Click on the links for more information on each parade. Greenville: Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. in Downtown Greenville. Anderson: Dec. 4 at 3:00 p.m. on Main Street. Spartanburg:...
President Biden approves disaster assistance for South Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for South Carolina, opening up federal funds for those counties affected by Hurricane Ian from Sept. 25 to Oct. 4, 2022. On September 30, Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm with sustained winds...
WYFF4.com
$3.1M in locally grown food headed to South Carolina schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South...
wgac.com
Tax Refund For South Carolina Residents
Well, this would be a really nice early Christmas present! A tax refund could be coming to some South Carolina residents! A nice refund of up to $800! If you live in South Carolina, like I do, you might want to check this out immediately!. An extra $800 bucks this...
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Chick-fil-A Supply announced plans to build a new $80 million distribution facility in South Carolina and bring more than 160 new jobs to the state. According to the company, Chick-fil-A Supply is an innovative distribution service provider that is focused on “understanding and meeting the unique needs” of Chick-fil-A restaurants. […]
Retired South Carolina trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation
A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.
Comments / 2