ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Wisconsin man booked into Hall County jail for alleged murder of his grandfather

By Austin Eller, More Articles From Austin »
accesswdun.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

Ryan Adamson
3d ago

probably just a bum, that killed over pressure to find a job. imagine once a baby in your home, to grow up and cause your death. all starts at birth.

Reply(1)
2
Related
accesswdun.com

Oakwood Police officer steps down ahead of termination

A former officer with the Oakwood Police Department resigned ahead of his imminent termination on Monday. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Timothy Holbrook’s termination stemmed from an incident in September where he used “excessive force” while arresting an intoxicated woman. Annie Lloyd was at the Phenom Ink...
OAKWOOD, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-94 crash, OWI arrest; Muskego woman jailed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muskego woman for operating while intoxicated Wednesday night, Nov. 23 after a crash on I-94. If convicted, it would be the 36-year-old woman's fourth OWI offense. Troopers were called to the scene on I-94 westbound near Barker Road around 5:15...
MUSKEGO, WI
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot 2 at tire shop, prosecutors say

MILWAUKEE - Matthew Hinkle, 23, of Milwaukee, is accused of shooting two people at a tire shop near 10th and Atkinson. One of them died at the scene. Hinkle is charged with one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

A knife-wielding man broke into a West Allis home, leading to a SWAT team response

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A suspect broke into a West Allis home armed with a knife, leading to a SWAT response on Thursday night. West Allis police report to CBS 58 that the incident occurred a little before 7:00 p.m. on Nov. 24 when the city's dispatch center received a call from a person saying that a neighbor broke into her residence armed with a knife.
WEST ALLIS, WI
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Dekalb County. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road when he was shot by a passing vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine COP House arson: Kylie Gelmi sentenced, 8 years in prison

RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Kylie Gelmi on Monday, Nov. 21 to eight years in prison plus another four years of extended supervision in connection with the arson of the Thelma Orr Community-Oriented Policing House that happened in June 2020. Gelmi had pleaded guilty in July to...
RACINE, WI
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
MARIETTA, GA
Shine My Crown

Atlanta Police Stands Behind Use of Excessive Force On Black Woman

The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their use of excessive force on a Black woman who was arrested after a heated exchange in August. In video footage that captured the standoff, Angel Guice is seen begging an officer named Officer Brooks to explain to her why she was being arrested. Officer Brooks is seen in the video slamming Guice to the ground and wielding his taser at her as she cries for more information.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy