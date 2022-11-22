Read full article on original website
Black Friday Special! Get 15% Cash Back or 15X Amex Points at 300+ Stores!
Here is the Black Friday Rakuten special! Get 15% cash back or 15X Amex points at hundreds of retailers – plus a free $40 for new members!. Black Friday is here – which means everyone online is trying to get your money! 🙂 To make it even easier, Rakuten has a special Black Friday deal where you will get 15% cash back – or 15X Amex points – at over 300 stores!
Earn 1,000 Bonus Choice Privileges Points 2022 For Booking Reservations on Mobile Software Application Program
You can earn 1,000 bonus Choice Privileges frequent guest loyalty program points when you use the Choice Hotels mobile software application program on your portable electronic device to book reservations for stays through Saturday, December 31, 2022…. Earn 1,000 Bonus Choice Privileges Points 2022 For Booking Reservations on Mobile Software...
Save Money With Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2022
When I use affiliate links in articles here at The Gate, I not only hope to earn money to pay the bills here at its swank headquarters with multiple lounges, endless food and beverages, and upscale furniture and fixtures — that’s your cue to roll your eyes — but I also want the offers to be beneficial to you as well.
Miles and Points On Sale — November 24 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
How They Found “The Best Doctors In America” For In-Flight Magazine Ads
Remember in-flight magazines? You hardly see them anymore. And even in today’s world of flight, when Covid is endemic, it looks as if in-flight magazines might never see the light of day again. But here’s an interesting tidbit about them!. If you ever thumbed through an in-flight magazine,...
Black Friday Stacking: Up to 50% off Allbirds Shoes + 15% Cash Back!
Stack these deals to get some great Black Friday Allbirds deals! These are awesome shoes for travel and everyday use. Allbirds are a favorite amongst travelers and even non-travelers, thanks to their comfort and durability. Now, you can get them on sale and with a great portal payback. Black Friday...
Awesome Black Friday Stacking Deal on Dell 27″ 4K Ultrasharp Monitor – Especially for Amex Business Platinum Cardholders!
Here is a great Black Friday stacking deal for an incredible Dell 27″ Ultrasharp 4K monitor! It is close to free for Amex Business Platinum cardholders who still have their Dell credit!. If you are in the market for a new monitor, the Dell Ultrasharp U2720QM is a great...
ExpressVPN Black Friday Deal: Get 3 Extra Months Free with 12 Month Plan
Good afternoon everyone, I hope your Thanksgiving week is going well. Black Friday is right around the corner and ExpressVPN wants to get the party started early. ExpressVPN normally offers a 1 month free trial when you become a member, but during this promotion, you can get 3 extra months free when you purchase a 12 month plan. I have been using ExpressVPN since November 2016 and I love their desktop, laptop, and mobile app. With data breaches occurring frequently, I think it is very important that we do our best to protect ourselves when we are online, whether that is at home or on the road.
The Best Uses For Chase Ultimate Rewards
Ultimate Rewards is the points currency used by Chase for its awards earning credit cards. These cards are separate from the Chase co-brand credit cards from Hyatt, Southwest, United, Disney, etc. While co-brand cards earn points directly in their sponsor’s loyalty programs, Ultimate Rewards are stored with Chase until you want to redeem them.
Black Friday online sales are estimated to hit a record-breaking $9 billion — and Walmart was the most searched retailer this year
Walmart was the most searched for followed by Target, Kohls, and Amazon, according to data gathered by advertising technology company.
Aegean Airlines Black Friday Sale – Up to 70% off All Flights to/from Greece!
Aegean Airlines Black Friday sale on Day 1 of their deals is a great one – up to 70% off all the flights in their network – that’s to/from or in Greece!. Aegean Airlines is the national carrier of Greece and an absolutely fantastic airline. I always enjoy every single flight on the airline and find the flight crews to be very kind and helpful. Plus, you know, they fly you to Greece! Who doesn’t want to visit Greece?! Well, now you can fly from Europe and parts of Asia and Africa to Greece with up to 70% off!
Save Up to 20 Percent Off Room Rates: Cyber Sale 2022 With Kimpton
In addition to saving up to 20 percent off of room rates seven days per week between Friday, November 25, 2022 and Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 77 participating hotel and resort properties of Kimpton worldwide — although many are located in the United States — five dollars per night of your stay will also be donated to No Kid Hungry during Cyber Sale 2022…
LATAM and Delta to start Joint Venture service between São Paulo and Los Angeles
LATAM Airlines Brazil will begin a nonstop flight between São Paulo (Brazil) and Los Angeles (United States) on 1st July 2023, as both LATAM and Delta begin to flex their Joint Venture between North and South America. The new route will add a destination not currently served from Los...
Watch Out For Gift Card Scams
Thanksgiving Day officially ushered in the holiday season for 2022 yesterday, Thursday, November 25, 2022 — and especially starting with Black Friday comes the commercialization of purchasing items at discounts for gifts to be given at Christmas and Chanukah…. Watch Out For Gift Card Scams. …and one item which...
