Conor McGregor goes on tirade against Joe Rogan over UFC 229 commentary, insults Khabib Nurmagomedov (again)
Conor McGregor is at it again. In a string of tweets Wednesday evening, McGregor seemed to live-tweet a rewatch of his UFC 229 bout against rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. That fight took place in October 2019, and McGregor lost by fourth-round submission. McGregor, who has not competed in MMA since he...
Paige VanZant set for appearance at Sapphire New York Gentlemen’s Club in December
BKFC star Paige VanZant continues to find work outside of the bare-knuckle boxing ring. ’12 Gauge’ has been out of action since her decision defeat to Rachel Ostovich last July. The defeat was a devastating one for the former UFC star, as it dropped her to 0-2 in BKFC. She was previously defeated by Britain Hart in February.
MMAmania.com
Artem Lobov sues Conor McGregor for millions over Proper 12 whiskey deal
Artem Lobov has always been proud of his part in creating Conor McGregor’s infamous Proper 12 whiskey, but now he’s looking for something a bit more tangible than bragging rights. The retired UFC fighter and bareknuckle boxer initiated a High Court action in Ireland yesterday, demanding five percent...
Khabib Nurmagomedov names three fighters he wishes he fought before retiring
Khabib Nurmagomedov recently named three fighters he wishes he had fought before hanging up the gloves. Nurmagomedov went through his entire mixed martial career undefeated. Twenty-nine men tried, but they all failed. Although retiring at the top of the sport with the UFC lightweight championship, there are still several names the Russian would have liked to face inside the octagon.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Issues Violent Warning To WWE Hall Of Famer
WrestleCade shocked fans recently by announcing that Matt Hardy will wrestle fellow AEW star Jeff Jarrett. Hardy recently explained that the two men don't get along, and he admitted on the latest "The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy" that "it was shocking to hear" when he was asked if he'd be open to the match.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison vs Larissa Pacheco staredown video from PFL Championship press conference
Undefeated lightweight sensation Kayla Harrison came face-to-face with longtime Brazilian nemesis Larissa Pacheco at the conclusion of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) press conference on Thurs. in New York City, just one day in front of their headlining clash on PFL pay-per-view (PPV) this Fri. night (Nov. 25) at Hulu Theater from Madison Square Garden.
F4WOnline
Wrestling Observer Radio: The Elite & CM Punk, MJF/Moxley/Regal, Survivor Series preview
Garrett Gonzales and Dave Meltzer preview Survivor Series, the fallout from Full Gear, and more.
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
UFC 282: Jiri Prochazka injured, vacates light heavyweight championship; Blachowicz-Ankalaev title bout booked
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka has suffered a significant injury forcing him to not only pull out of his UFC 282 title defense versus Glover Teixeira, but also to vacate his belt. Teixeira declined an opportunity to fight someone else for the title, so the UFC has made former champion Jan Blachowicz versus Magomed Ankalaev for the main event on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
2022 PFL Championships weigh-in results: Kayla Harrison, 11 other finalists hit marks
All six of the 2022 PFL Championships matchups are set to go off without a hitch after all 12 finalists made weight Friday in New York. Among those to weigh in were headliner Kayla Harrison and Larissa Pacheco, who meet in a women’s lightweight title fight. Two-time PFL champion Harrison stepped on the scale at 154.4 pounds, while Pacheco registered 154.2.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Curtis Blaydes prefers title shot over ‘ultimate consolation’ fight with Jon Jones
Curtis Blaydes has his sights set on gold. A perennial top contender in the UFC heavyweight division, “Razor” has yet to challenge for the weight class’ crown. After his most recent setback, falling against Derrick Lewis in February 2021, Blaydes has gotten back on a hot streak with three straight wins.
Jiri Prochazka issues statement after withdrawing from UFC 282, vacating light heavyweight title: “I’ll be back in six months and I’ll take the title whoever holds it” “
Jiri Prochazka has issued a statement after withdrawing from UFC 282. It was revealed on Wednesday that Prochazka suffered a serious shoulder injury that forced him to pull out of his UFC 282 light heavyweight title fight against Glover Teixeira. He also vacated the light heavyweight title as he didn’t want to hold up the division and has now taken to Instagram to issue a lengthy statement.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison: ‘Larissa Pacheco beats Cris Cyborg right now,’ asks ‘who has Cyborg beat?’
Kayla Harrison versus Cris “Cyborg” Justino is one of those fights that just makes too much sense. Unfortunately, it seems nowhere close to happening any time soon. The two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) Lightweight champion, Harrison, is set to try and capture a third straight $1 million dollar title this weekend (Fri., Nov. 25, 2022) at the 2022 PFL Championship in a trilogy bout against Larissa Pacheco. In her flawless 15-fight run thus far, Harrison’s biggest criticism has been her level of competition. Cyborg received flack during her career for similar reasons up until reaching Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in May 2016.
MMAmania.com
PED expert accuses Conor McGregor of photoshopping muscles: ‘That’s how juicy this guy looks’
Conor McGregor made some waves this week when he announced his intention to return to the USADA drug testing pool in February so he could book a fight soon after. According to Mac, he wouldn’t even have to go through a standard six month testing period to resume his career. Just two tests and he’ll be ready to go.
worldboxingnews.net
Investigation needed as Moises Fuentes dies from third straight KO
World Boxing News is sad to report that former Mexican world champion boxer Moises Fuentes died from injuries suffered in the ring. But that’s not the full story here. There is undoubtedly a way this outcome could have been avoided. Serious questions need to be raised on how Fuentes...
MMA Fighting
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington announce pregnancy, Torres puts fighting on hold
Tecia Torres and Raquel Pennington, two perennial UFC contenders, are embarking on a new journey. The fighters announced Thursday on social media that Torres is pregnant with their first child, with an anticipated arrival date in June. MMA Fighting confirmed the news with Torres. See their Instagram announcements here:. “We...
CBS Sports
Conor McGregor faces lawsuit over claims he didn't come up with the idea for Proper Twelve whiskey
Retired Russian-born fighter Artem Lobov is suing Conor McGregor, claiming that he came up with the idea for Proper Twelve -- the UFC star's Irish whiskey. McGregor sold a majority stake for $600 million in April 2021, and Lobov is asking for 5% of the profit. "My client is a...
PWMania
Wrestler Was Allegedly Rehired by Vince McMahon After “Just Trying to Get Laid One Night”
Jimmy Wang Yang told Steve Fall how he returned to WWE in 2006 after being released a year before in an interview. “This is a crazy story. I was just trying to get laid one night and there was a pay-per-view close by and this girl I was trying to get tickets [for] and do the whole thing. This is after I got fired. The chick was really hot. You know, they’re close by, get awesome tickets and everything, and when I showed up, you know, me and Vince crossed paths and he’s like, ‘Jimmy. Where the hell have you been?’ I was like, ‘You fired me.’ He said, ‘What? I did.’ It got busy. He said I will come back and talk to you and then the day’s going by. Shawn Michaels was wrestling against The Spirit Squad. The spot that they did was Shawn Michaels when The Spirit Squad came out there, lifted him up, went through the table, Shawn was like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ They said, ‘Oh, well, let’s do it to make him feel comfortable doing it.’ I was sitting at catering texting this hot chick, like, ‘Hey, I got tickets or whatever.’ They came running to me and they said, ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m eating in catering.’ They said, ‘Can we use you real quick?’ I was like, ‘Sure.’ I go to the ring, and the Spirit Squad, Shawn Michaels, Vince, and Michael P.S. Hayes was there. They said, ‘Jimmy, do you mind if we just throw you up and put you through this table?’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ So I’m getting ready. I get in the ring and then Michael Hayes tells Vince, ‘Hey Vince, do think Jimmy should do it? He’s not under contract.’ He said, ‘He should be under contract. Let him do it.’ They threw me up 20 feet in the air, went through the table, and Shawn asked me how it felt. I said, ‘It wasn’t too bad.’ Then he did that spot.”
MMA Fighting
Anthony Taylor explains punching ‘bully’ Dillon Danis in the face: ‘He’s gotten away with it for so many years’
MMA fighter and boxer Anthony Taylor made headlines after punching Dillon Danis in the face in a parking lot following the Misfits Boxing x DAZN Series 003 weigh-ins this past Friday in Austin, Texas. Danis first got into it with KSI during an impromptu staredown and things got wild with...
Ali Abdelaziz reveals Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is slated for 2023: “It’s done”
According to Ali Abdelaziz, Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo is a done deal. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his victory over T.J. Dillashaw last month at UFC 280. During the contest, Sterling earned the second-round TKO win after his opponent dislocated his shoulder. As it turns out, the injury was pre-existing one, but nonetheless, the champion was happy with his performance.
