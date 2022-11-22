ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANE 15

‘Going to be legendary’: Dolly Parton to co-host ‘New Year’s Eve Party’ with Miley Cyrus

By Octavia Johnson, Nexstar Media Wire
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JuzbT_0jJwfi0600

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country music legend Dolly Parton will ring in 2023 with singer-songwriter — and goddaughter — Miley Cyrus.

Parton and Cyrus will host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” a two-hour-long special, beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST. The special airs on NBC and on the company’s app, Peacock.

The East Tennessee icon tweeted the news on Nov. 21 alongside a video of herself and Cyrus.

In the video , Parton and Cyrus invite viewers to join them in Miami that night, with Cyrus saying the party “is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.”

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton says in the video, to which Cyrus responds, “She would know.”

LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

Cyrus also tweeted images of the two together, with a hashtag reading “#NewYearNewCoHost.”

The show’s lineup promises performances and special guests that have yet to be announced.

Last year’s “New Year’s Eve Party” was hosted by Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. The 2021 special was produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of “SNL.”

Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will also appear in the movie musical “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” airing Dec. 1 on NBC and streaming the same day on Peacock.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Defense attorneys say Richard Allen is ‘wrong guy’ in Delphi murder case

DELPHI, Ind. — Following a hearing to decide whether the probable cause affidavit in the Delphi murder case will remain sealed or be released, attorneys for a man charged in connection with the killings, Richard Allen, said they weren’t impressed with the case police have put together. Allen’s attorneys said they’ve read the sealed affidavit […]
DELPHI, IN
WANE 15

Charging ahead: Carroll prepares for 6A title game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two weeks ago the Carroll football team won the first-ever 6A regional title by a team from the Highlight Zone’s area. Last Friday, the Chargers built on that, winning the first-ever 6A semi-state title by a team from the 260, besting top-ranked Hamilton Southeastern 21-15 in the snow. This week […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy