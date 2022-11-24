23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champ crowned

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people took part in the FOX 8 Turkey Bowl and a new winner was crowned!

Congratulations to David Stehlik, the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champion!

The Turkey Bowl was held at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.

After a riveting round 1, two-time champion Lee Jacobs and Wanda Sands moved on in the competition.

A dancing turkey, also known as Aiden Jansen, busted a move before his turn.

It’s a battle of the superheroes: Thor v. Superman. Watch the video below to see who moves on to the next round:

Lee Jacobs went head-to-head with Wanda Sands in the quarter finals. Watch it in the video below:

Final contestants Bill Sivak and David Stehlik competed for the championship title just before 9 a.m. Watch the final round below:

Contestants sent us a video and explanation of whatever it took for them to stand out.

2022 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:

Bill Sivak

Mark Milia

Aiden Jansen

Luca Bucci

LaTrese Sanders

Char Hudimac

Adam Griffith

Andre Simon

Nisha Godfrey

Amber Waite

David Stehlik

Mark Petracco

2-time winner Lee Jacobs

Dr. Michael Stern

Mother/daughter team – Natasha Miller and Wanda Sands

