23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champ crowned
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people took part in the FOX 8 Turkey Bowl and a new winner was crowned!
Congratulations to David Stehlik, the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champion!
The Turkey Bowl was held at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.
After a riveting round 1, two-time champion Lee Jacobs and Wanda Sands moved on in the competition.
A dancing turkey, also known as Aiden Jansen, busted a move before his turn.
It’s a battle of the superheroes: Thor v. Superman. Watch the video below to see who moves on to the next round:
Lee Jacobs went head-to-head with Wanda Sands in the quarter finals. Watch it in the video below:
Final contestants Bill Sivak and David Stehlik competed for the championship title just before 9 a.m. Watch the final round below:
***
Contestants sent us a video and explanation of whatever it took for them to stand out.
2022 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:
- Bill Sivak
- Mark Milia
- Aiden Jansen
- Luca Bucci
- LaTrese Sanders
- Char Hudimac
- Adam Griffith
- Andre Simon
- Nisha Godfrey
- Amber Waite
- David Stehlik
- Mark Petracco
- 2-time winner Lee Jacobs
- Dr. Michael Stern
- Mother/daughter team – Natasha Miller and Wanda Sands
Don't miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.
