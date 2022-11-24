ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champ crowned

By Celeste Houmard, Cris Belle
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people took part in the FOX 8 Turkey Bowl and a new winner was crowned!

Congratulations to David Stehlik, the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champion!

The Turkey Bowl was held at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.

Pleasant Thanksgiving forecast; When rain returns

After a riveting round 1, two-time champion Lee Jacobs and Wanda Sands moved on in the competition.

A dancing turkey, also known as Aiden Jansen, busted a move before his turn.

It’s a battle of the superheroes: Thor v. Superman. Watch the video below to see who moves on to the next round:

Lee Jacobs went head-to-head with Wanda Sands in the quarter finals. Watch it in the video below:

Final contestants Bill Sivak and David Stehlik competed for the championship title just before 9 a.m. Watch the final round below:

Contestants sent us a video and explanation of whatever it took for them to stand out.

2022 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:

  • Bill Sivak
  • Mark Milia
  • Aiden Jansen
  • Luca Bucci
  • LaTrese Sanders
  • Char Hudimac
  • Adam Griffith
  • Andre Simon
  • Nisha Godfrey
  • Amber Waite
  • David Stehlik
  • Mark Petracco
  • 2-time winner Lee Jacobs
  • Dr. Michael Stern
  • Mother/daughter team – Natasha Miller and Wanda Sands

Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.

Check out past Turkey Bowls here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

