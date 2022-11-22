ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Police Beefs Up Security At High School Following Latest Threat

By Zak Failla
 3 days ago

A Maryland high school will have an increased police presence on campus leading up to Thanksgiving following a new threat that was made targeting the building.

The Baltimore County Police Department is advising parents and students that there will be an influx of officers around Towson High School on Tuesday, Nov. 22 following the undisclosed threat, which proved to be unfounded.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Baltimore County Police Department will continue to have an increased police presence at Towson High School on Tuesday to ensure the safety of students and staff members,” a spokesperson for the agency said, noting that the spread of misinformation is also problematic for police..

“During this time, families are asked to remain vigilant in only sharing information that has been vetted or provided by a trusted source,” the spokesperson continued. ”The sharing of inaccurate information can often bring about confusion, frustration, as well as unwarranted fear and anxiety, especially for school-aged children.”

Officials made noted that “the vast majority of threats of this nature are unfounded,” noting that the department “takes each threat seriously and conducts a thorough investigation.”

investigators say that they are working with federal agencies to determine who was responsible for the latest threat, though no suspect(s) have been identified.

“Again, the community can expect an increased police presence at Towson High School on Tuesday,” officials added.

“While some resources may be easily identifiable, others may not. School Resource Officers will also be at the school to assist Baltimore County Public Schools staff in addressing students' safety concerns.”

