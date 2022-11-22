The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 17 at 1:30 a.m., officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at a closed public park in the 700 block of Highland Village Road. A man and a woman were located on the lake shoreline, and they ran from the officers into a nearby wooded area. The officers located the two suspects and took them into custody. The man was charged with prowling. The woman was naked and intoxicated and refused to identify herself, and while she was being booked into jail, she became combative and kneed an officer in the groin. She was charged with public intoxication, failure to ID and assault on a peace officer.

HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO