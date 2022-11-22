ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartonville, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Cross Timbers Water: All benefit from conserving water

Submitted by Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation. The CTWSC is a 501(c)12 non-profit member-owned water company, providing 500 million gallons annually, primarily to Bartonville, Copper Canyon and Double Oak. The CCN (the area serviced) is supplied by six deep water wells and subsidized by water purchased from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.
DOUBLE OAK, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Bartonville Police Blotter

The Bartonville Police Department from September 1–September 30 had 429 calls for service, 11 in which resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest, and 2 motor vehicle crash reports. A successful National Drug Take Back was held at Town Hall on October 29. Here are some recent police calls:. September...
BARTONVILLE, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane

Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 17 at 1:30 a.m., officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at a closed public park in the 700 block of Highland Village Road. A man and a woman were located on the lake shoreline, and they ran from the officers into a nearby wooded area. The officers located the two suspects and took them into custody. The man was charged with prowling. The woman was naked and intoxicated and refused to identify herself, and while she was being booked into jail, she became combative and kneed an officer in the groin. She was charged with public intoxication, failure to ID and assault on a peace officer.
HIGHLAND VILLAGE, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall

About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Mitchell: A season of gratitude

In this season of gratitude, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring all Denton County residents have access to the food they need for their families. We sometimes take it for granted when we...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 13 at 8:42 a.m., a resident reported that the vehicle he recently bought “might have a questionable past.”. On Sept. 13 at 8:52 p.m.,...
ARGYLE, TX
blackchronicle.com

Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse

GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
GARLAND, TX
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing

Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas

A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
DALLAS, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more

The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

What’s next for Furst Ranch

After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD

The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana, Northlake and Robson Ranch.

 https://www.crosstimbersgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy