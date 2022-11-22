Read full article on original website
Texas woman hospitalized after Pitbull attacked her and ate her bicep after biting into her friend's neckAmarie M.Lewisville, TX
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonaldsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
Cross Timbers Water: All benefit from conserving water
Submitted by Cross Timbers Water Supply Corporation. The CTWSC is a 501(c)12 non-profit member-owned water company, providing 500 million gallons annually, primarily to Bartonville, Copper Canyon and Double Oak. The CCN (the area serviced) is supplied by six deep water wells and subsidized by water purchased from the Upper Trinity Regional Water District.
Bartonville Police Blotter
The Bartonville Police Department from September 1–September 30 had 429 calls for service, 11 in which resulted in incident reports, 1 arrest, and 2 motor vehicle crash reports. A successful National Drug Take Back was held at Town Hall on October 29. Here are some recent police calls:. September...
House of the Month: 6428 Tulip Lane
Windows cover the front elevation of this fully redesigned and reimagined Preston Hollow modern Tudor, pouring natural light into the home at all hours of the day. Upon entry, an arched opening leads to the formal dining room. Through another oversized arch, an art wall provides a backdrop to your formal dining and connects to a wet bar and butlers’ area. Adjacent to the downstairs living room, the open-concept chef’s kitchen sports an agreeable and neutral palette with quartz counters and a herringbone laid backsplash. Also, downstairs, a private study offers private access to the front porch. The primary bedroom downstairs includes access to the backyard and a terrazzo-wrapped ensuite featuring floating dual vanities and a soaking tub. Upstairs find four secondary bedrooms, an oversized game room, and a media room. Other highlights include the mud and utility rooms off the three-car attached garage and a porte-cochère.
Highland Village Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 17 at 1:30 a.m., officers checked on a suspicious vehicle at a closed public park in the 700 block of Highland Village Road. A man and a woman were located on the lake shoreline, and they ran from the officers into a nearby wooded area. The officers located the two suspects and took them into custody. The man was charged with prowling. The woman was naked and intoxicated and refused to identify herself, and while she was being booked into jail, she became combative and kneed an officer in the groin. She was charged with public intoxication, failure to ID and assault on a peace officer.
Dallas Officials Eye New Timeline For Demolition of Former Valley View Mall
About three years after an agreement was reached to tear down Valley View Center, a portion of the mall remains. YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and another who goes by the username The Helicopter Bear provided a glimpse into the abandoned mall in a video posted earlier this month in which they film themselves getting into the mall via an exposed loading bay and walking through the food court, whose floor is covered in glass shards in parts and many surfaces spray painted.
Great Wolf Lodge flash sale: up to 50% off, plus enter to win FREE 1-night stay
Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine, Texas, is having a Cyber Monday flash sale, plus giving away 250 free one-night stay vouchers to stressed-out Christmas shoppers who are having a hard time finding the specific toy their little one is begging them for this year!
Mitchell: A season of gratitude
In this season of gratitude, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many organizations and volunteers who have dedicated their time and effort to ensuring all Denton County residents have access to the food they need for their families. We sometimes take it for granted when we...
Ten Arlington pastors told mayor, council LGBTQ books 'influence children' into 'lifestyle'
The email, sent Aug. 24 to city council members, asked for "dialogue" between faith leaders concerned that that June Pride month displays, which stood at library branches in June 2021, do not align with "family values." "We are asking that those displays not be allowed in our city library. They...
Argyle Police Blotter
The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:. On Sept. 13 at 8:42 a.m., a resident reported that the vehicle he recently bought “might have a questionable past.”. On Sept. 13 at 8:52 p.m.,...
Fire, explosion at Garland golf clubhouse
GARLAND, Texas — The Garland Fire Department is trying into what led to a hearth at a neighborhood golf clubhouse early Thanksgiving morning. A division consultant stated crews responded to a big hearth at the Duck Creek Golf Club on Diamond Oaks Drive at about 3 a.m. Thursday. Shortly after they obtained there, there was a loud explosion from the clubhouse that many individuals close by heard and/or felt.
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations
Nov. 18, 2022 — "Texans affected by pollution from concrete plants push state agency to tighten regulations" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign...
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Residential Highrise Breaks Ground Near Uptown Dallas
A huge development broke ground recently near Uptown and Knox-Henderson off US-75, reported Culture Map Dallas. The 19-story apartment building with 351 units is part of a collaboration between a Dallas developer and a Japanese real estate company. It is set to open in 2025. The new development called “The...
Lakeside Holiday Event to feature free carriage rides, Santa, music and more
The community is invited to the Sixth Annual Lakeside Holiday Event, to be held Nov. 30 in south Flower Mound. The free family-friendly festival features fun for friends and family to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with horse-drawn carriages, the lighting of Lakeside’s 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, live Christmas music and more in the Lakeside development off of FM 2499.
What’s next for Furst Ranch
After receiving approval for his rezoning request last month, longtime resident Jack Furst is working with Flower Mound to provide the municipal services required to develop his game-changing Furst Ranch. The Town is considering a development agreement and a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) to help fund infrastructure in the area.
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
A fire tears through The Duck Creek golf course in Garland
The Duck Creek golf course in Garland will be closed at least through Saturday after a fire tore through the clubhouse. The fire was reported about 3:00 this morning.
ACLU of Texas files complaint against Frisco ISD
The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 against Frisco Independent School District. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) The American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Texas filed a complaint Nov. 21 with the U.S. Department of Education against Frisco Independent School District. The complaint alleges that FISD’s new bathroom policy violates Title IX, according to the document.
