ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLFY News 10

‘Going to be legendary’: Dolly Parton to co-host ‘New Year’s Eve Party’ with Miley Cyrus

By Nexstar Media Wire, Octavia Johnson
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SVNSk_0jJwfVTX00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Country music legend Dolly Parton will ring in 2023 with singer-songwriter — and goddaughter — Miley Cyrus.

Parton and Cyrus will host “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” a two-hour-long special, beginning at 10:30 p.m. EST. The special airs on NBC and on the company’s app, Peacock.

LIST: Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

The East Tennessee icon tweeted the news on Nov. 21 alongside a video of herself and Cyrus.

In the video , Parton and Cyrus invite viewers to join them in Miami that night, with Cyrus saying the party “is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.”

“It’s going to be legendary,” Parton says in the video, to which Cyrus responds, “She would know.”

Cyrus also tweeted images of the two together, with a hashtag reading “#NewYearNewCoHost.”

The show’s lineup promises performances and special guests that have yet to be announced.

Thanksgiving now 20% more expensive than last year

Last year’s “New Year’s Eve Party” was hosted by Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live” cast member Pete Davidson. The 2021 special was produced by Lorne Michaels, the creator and executive producer of “SNL.”

Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, will also appear in the movie musical “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” airing Dec. 1 on NBC and streaming the same day on Peacock.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Pics Have Fans Saying She’s the Real Entertainer of the Year

Last week, one of country music‘s newest megastars, Luke Combs, took home the Entertainer of the Year win at the CMA Awards for the second time in a row. While we don’t begrudge Combs his latest achievement, some frustrated Carrie Underwood fans have flocked to social media, where many of them have claimed the “Hate My Heart” singer is the “real” entertainer of the year. Their comments came after Carrie Underwood posted epic performance photos from her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Instagram.
ILLINOIS STATE
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus, 61, Confirms He’s Engaged To His ‘Soulmate’ Firerose, 34: See Her Gorgeous Diamond Ring

Billy Ray Cyrus is getting married again! The country singer, 61, confirmed that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, 34, on November 16. The couple posed for cute photos where Firerose gleefully showed off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring, as seen HERE. Billy told People that he and Firerose met on the set of Hannah Montana over ten years ago, and they reconnected during the COVID pandemic following Billy’s split from his wife of almost 30 years, Tish Cyrus, 55.
TENNESSEE STATE
Inquisitr.com

Miley Cyrus And Mom Tish Are 'Twinning' In Crop Tops

Miley Cyrus and her mom Tish Cyrus are basically looking like twins while glammed up in designer outfits. The 29-year-old singer and her 55-year-old mother looked sensational while posing poolside and from Mexico recently - Miley has been south of the border for live shows, although not every photo of her comes from the stage. Tish has been documenting the travels on Instagram and this moment showed mom and daughter enjoying some downtime together. Miley and Tish were both outfitted in matching looks, also rocking luxury French brand Chanel.
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Flies Into AMAs Performance After Sparkling Down The Red Carpet In Plunging Gown

Carrie Underwood has “Blown Away” the competition at the 2022 American Music Awards, from the carpet to her energetic performance! The stunning 39-year-old country singer shimmered and shined her way down the red carpet on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Los Angeles in a gorgeous pastel pink dress that featured pastel-colored tinsel throughout by designer Tony Ward. The dress offered a low neckline, off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a super high slit on the right side that showed off her famously toned leg.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Miranda Lambert Shares Cute Video of Husband Dancing to Her Single

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, were spotted groovin' together ahead of the BMI Awards. The country star shared a sweet clip on her Instagram on Tuesday, capturing the couple's celebration before attending 70th annual BMI Country Awards in Nashville, Tennessee. In the video, the pair danced to Lambert's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Prevention

Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News

Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy