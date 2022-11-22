ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis said deputies were first called to a home on Heathrow Avenue in the Wellington subdivision around 2 p.m. Monday for a domestic dispute.

Nienhuis said there was an argument after family members were trying to make another family member move out. He said deputies explained the eviction process and left the scene.

About three hours later, Nienhuis said deputies were called back to the home after they received a 911 call and heard possible gunshots in the background.

When deputies arrived, they said they found three people dead. They believe all individuals are related.

Nienhuis said there is no threat to the community.

Gail barnes
3d ago

People have gone off the deep end in the last year.. More & more senseless killings. Sad for the families..

