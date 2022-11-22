Read full article on original website
Golden State 129, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 9-17 1-1 24, Olynyk 9-13 0-0 21, Vanderbilt 5-8 3-4 13, Clarkson 9-18 3-4 21, Sexton 4-8 4-4 13, Kessler 3-3 2-2 8, Alexander-Walker 3-11 2-2 8, Beasley 4-14 0-0 10, Horton-Tucker 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 46-97 15-17 118. GOLDEN STATE (129) D.Green 6-9 0-0 13, Wiggins...
Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley against Jacksonville
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Jacksonville with an ankle injury. Stanley was not able to practice this week after he was injured in last weekend's victory over Carolina. The Ravens also ruled cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) out for the game.
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
Hauser helps No. 12 Michigan State hold off Oregon 74-70
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joey Hauser had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 12 Michigan State hold off a strong challenge from Oregon to win 74-70 in the consolation round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Friday night. Tyson Walker added 18 points and eight assists for the Spartans (4-2), while Pierre Brooks II had 15 points. Will Richardson led the Ducks (2-4) with 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Kel’el Ware added 17 points and Rivaldo Soares had 10. The Ducks got out to a fast start in the first half behind Ware, leading by as much as eight before the Spartans fought back to regain the lead with two minutes remaining. Michigan State closed the half on a 14-3 run to take a 33-30 lead into halftime.
NO. 25 IOWA 74, CLEMSON 71
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Bowen 1-1, Sandfort 1-3, Ulis 1-3, P.McCaffery 1-6, Perkins 0-1, Murray 0-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (P.McCaffery, Sandfort, Ulis). Turnovers: 9 (Perkins 3, Bowen 2, C.McCaffery, P.McCaffery, Rebraca, Sandfort). Steals: 6 (Perkins 2, Sandfort 2, Murray,...
Bruins beat Canes for NHL home record to start the season
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by...
Miami 110, Washington 107
WASHINGTON (107) Avdija 2-8 4-6 8, Kuzma 11-22 3-3 28, Porzingis 7-18 3-3 18, Beal 11-20 2-3 28, Kispert 2-9 0-1 5, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Gafford 3-3 0-0 6, Barton 1-8 2-2 5, Goodwin 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 40-93 16-20 107. MIAMI (110) Jovic 3-6 1-1 7, Martin 7-11...
Portland 132, N.Y. Knicks 129
PORTLAND (132) Grant 10-20 21-28 44, Hart 4-8 2-4 10, Nurkic 7-12 4-5 20, Simons 13-25 8-8 38, Winslow 3-10 1-2 7, Watford 3-5 2-2 8, Little 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 2-3 0-2 5. Totals 42-85 38-51 132. NEW YORK (129) Barrett 6-22 6-8 19, Randle 8-19 4-4 23, Robinson...
L.A. Lakers 105, San Antonio 94
Percentages: FG .482, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Walker IV 4-9, Brown Jr. 2-2, James 1-4, Nunn 1-5, Schroder 0-1, Reaves 0-3, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Davis 3, James, Westbrook). Turnovers: 21 (James 9, Davis 3, Westbrook 3, Reaves 2, Gabriel, Nunn,...
Covington, MASE fall short in TSSAA state football semifinals
The road to Chattanooga for TSSAA BlueCross Bowl berths was open for both Covington and MASE, but the Chargers and the Phoenix fell short of their respective goals on Friday night. In Class 3A, Covington dropped a 41-15 decision to visiting East Nashville, while MASE lost 34-0 to McKenzie in a Class 1A semifinal played at Melrose. ...
NEW MEXICO STATE 90, SAN DIEGO 77
Percentages: FG .545, FT .462. 3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Pinson 6-8, Gordon 4-8, Washington 1-1, Roy 1-3, Feit 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 8 (Gordon 2, Washington 2, Beck, Bradley, Pinson, Roy). Steals: 8 (Gordon 3, Roy 2, Washington 2, Pinson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
No. 15 Arizona 81, Cal Baptist 63
ARIZONA (5-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.254, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Conner 5-9, Gilbert 4-7, Martinez 0-1, Reese 0-1, Fields 0-3, Loville 0-3, Pueyo 0-1, Clark 0-2) Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Martinez 2, Pueyo 2, Gilbert 2, Reese 1, Loville 1, Conner 1, Hylton 1) Steals: 13 (Pueyo 3,...
OKLAHOMA 77, SETON HALL 64
Percentages: FG .518, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (J.Groves 3-5, Sherfield 3-5, T.Groves 2-4, Cortes 1-1, Hill 1-1, Uzan 0-1, Noland 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Hill, T.Groves). Turnovers: 8 (Godwin 3, Sherfield 2, Cortes, Hill, T.Groves). Steals: 7 (T.Groves 2, Uzan 2, Hill,...
Houston 128, Atlanta 122
Percentages: FG .476, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 15-39, .385 (Murray 8-13, Young 4-10, Griffin 3-4, A.Holiday 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Collins 0-4, Hunter 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Collins 2, Johnson 2, Okongwu 2). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, A.Holiday 2, Okongwu 2, Griffin, Hunter).
NO. 20 UCONN 82, NO. 18 ALABAMA 67
Percentages: FG .433, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Hawkins 3-6, Calcaterra 2-2, Karaban 2-3, Newton 1-2, Sanogo 1-4, Alleyne 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sanogo 2, Clingan, Diarra, Jackson, Karaban, Newton). Turnovers: 11 (Sanogo 3, Hawkins 2, Jackson 2, Calcaterra, Clingan, Karaban,...
Philadelphia 107, Orlando 99
PHILADELPHIA (107) T.Harris 10-21 2-2 23, Tucker 0-3 0-0 0, Harrell 5-8 4-4 14, Melton 5-14 0-2 13, Milton 7-13 6-6 24, Niang 6-8 1-2 18, Reed 3-7 0-0 6, Korkmaz 2-6 2-2 7, House Jr. 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 39-82 15-18 107. ORLANDO (99) Banchero 5-12 8-11 19, Bol...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, BUTLER 61
Percentages: FG .446, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Clark 2-4, Smith 2-5, Morsell 1-3, Ross 0-1, Joiner 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ross 2, Morsell). Turnovers: 5 (Clark 2, Burns, Ross, Smith). Steals: 8 (Clark 3, Joiner, Mahorcic, Morsell, Pass, Ross). Technical Fouls: None.
Incarnate Word 69, Dartmouth 64
DARTMOUTH (1-4) Adelekun 4-12 1-4 9, Haskins 2-12 3-3 9, Neskovic 1-2 0-0 2, Cornish 1-3 2-5 4, Myrthil 2-5 0-0 6, Johnson 1-4 1-2 4, Mitchell-Day 5-13 3-4 14, Munro 3-3 0-0 6, Robinson 2-2 0-0 4, Krystkowiak 2-4 0-0 6, Blaufeld 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 10-18 64.
Oklahoma City 123, Chicago 119
Percentages: FG .436, FT .826. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (LaVine 4-11, P.Williams 3-3, Caruso 2-2, White 2-5, Vucevic 1-7, DeRozan 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (P.Williams 2, Caruso, Jones Jr.). Turnovers: 15 (LaVine 4, DeRozan 2, Green 2,...
Phoenix 108, Detroit 102
Percentages: FG .424, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Burks 2-4, McGruder 2-6, Bagley III 1-1, Knox II 1-3, Bogdanovic 1-4, Hayes 1-4, Livers 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Knox II 2, Bagley III). Turnovers: 18 (Bogdanovic 5, Diallo 5, Burks 3, Hayes 3, Bagley...
