ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Comments / 16

OutoftheAshes _
2d ago

it kind of sucks to have real input doesn't it? it sucks to have people call out the lies on a daily basis doesn't it? these are real American speaking!

Reply
25
Sean Winter
2d ago

so nice to have an outlet that doesn't just shut down people with differing opinions. an outlet that will call out the WH for its lies. an outlet that lets truth and freedom of speech live on!

Reply
19
LongSummerDays
2d ago

Yep, a reduction from his own astronomical welfare and deficit spending. Dems does not even get offended or ashamed they are lied to ALL THE TIME.

Reply(5)
16
Related
Fox News

Paul Pelosi, Biden family members among 200 Americans sanctioned by Russia

Russia on Friday said it was barring 200 Americans from entering the country in retaliation for sanctions placed on Moscow by the Biden administration over the war in Ukraine. Politicians, government officials and their family members, including Paul Pelosi and President Biden’s sister and brothers, were targeted by the sanctions, with Moscow saying they had participated in the "Russophobic campaign" against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government.
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Joe Biden Made a Very Strategic Move to Keep Son Hunter in the Background at Granddaughter Naomi's Wedding

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden were front and center at granddaughter Naomi’s wedding to Peter Neal. While they were obviously hosting the event at the White House, there may have been another reason to keep themselves, and not her dad Hunter Biden, in the spotlight. Anyone who has followed politics over the past few years knows that Republican Party has made Joe Biden’s youngest son the target of their ire. From tweets about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” to questions about his business dealings, the upcoming GOP-controlled House is going to make an investigation a top priority — and...
Fox News

Fox News

873K+
Followers
5K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy