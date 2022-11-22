Read full article on original website
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Fantastic Winter Wonderland Illuminated Walking Trail in Medford, New Jersey
Jack Frost has been sneaking around New Jersey, so now is the perfect time to check out some really cool (no pun intended) attractions here in the Garden State. Yes, you need your coat, hat, and gloves, but that's what makes winter outings different and it's Christmas weather. One of...
Is your power out in New Jersey? Here are some tools you need
The power going out when I was a kid meant it was time to play one game and one game only: the dark game. You start by turning off all the lights in the house; every single one. Every player gets their own flashlight and then begins a game that...
Atlantic City vs. Holy Spirit High Thanksgiving Day Football 2022
The annual Atlantic City High School versus Holy Spirit High School Thanksgiving Day football tradition is rare, special and it has lasted for nearly 100 years. It’s the longest running Thanksgiving Day game in Atlantic County history and second only to Vineland High versus Millville High, which has lasted for 150 years.
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Starting tonight, the Atlantic City Police Department is beefing up its patrols around the city to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. Atlantic City is a favorite Thanksgiving week destination for many in the tri-state area. “Tonight, and throughout the week of Thanksgiving, the Atlantic City Police Department will have an increase in DWI Enforcement patrols throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” the department said. The department welcomes visitors, but warns against driving while impaired. “If you’re going to enjoy a festive time in our city with your friends The post Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Holy Spirit High School, NJ Did Everything Just Right Today
After today, there are only two Thanksgiving Day rivalry high school football games left in New Jersey. Pleasantville High School just defeated Ocean City High School 40-21 in their centennial (100th meeting) and final game. They have decided to move their rivalry game to August, 2023 in the “Battle by...
New Jersey Sold Two $92.9 Million Powerball Tickets Over The Weekend!
This weekend’s $92.9 million Powerball drawing was held in Kansas, where the jackpot-winning ticket was sold. Two people from New Jersey won consolation prizes of $50,000 each. Two people from New Jersey won a total of $50,000 because they matched four of the five white balls. One ticket was...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises
David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
Camden, New Jersey rec center transforms into grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving
"Our mission is to break the cycle of childhood poverty and nutrition is a big part of that," said the executive director of The Neighborhood Center.
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
Rent This Decked-Out Christmas Home in Cape May That Sleeps 22
You've heard about the magnificent Christmas charm in Cape May - now you can live it!. We found a beautiful home beautifully decorated outside and available for rent on VRBO. This charming house has 8 bedrooms and sleeps 22. It's called the Empress of Cape May and has 10 bathrooms.
With License Suspended, Hi Point Pub in Absecon, NJ, Goes Up For Sale
After having its liquor license indefinitely suspended in April, the owners of the Hi Point Pub in Absecon have put the business up for sale for $1.3 million. The real estate listing by business brokers, Murray and Associates, does not name the business as Hi Point pub, but there is no doubt it is the bar in question.
Beloved bus driver starts reading program at South Jersey school
Mr. Herman always knew he wanted to be a bus driver. But his new passion is helping children learn how to read.
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ
Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Update on 3 Sick Pitbull Puppies Abandoned in Millville, NJ, Woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pitbull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
