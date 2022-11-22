ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Starting tonight, the Atlantic City Police Department is beefing up its patrols around the city to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. Atlantic City is a favorite Thanksgiving week destination for many in the tri-state area. “Tonight, and throughout the week of Thanksgiving, the Atlantic City Police Department will have an increase in DWI Enforcement patrols throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” the department said. The department welcomes visitors, but warns against driving while impaired. “If you’re going to enjoy a festive time in our city with your friends The post Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Mullica Hill embroiled in war over warehouse sprawl

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A proposal to build a 2 million square foot warehouse over pristine farmland in Mullica Hill is pitting residents against developers. Community members say they had no idea the transformation was in the works at Route 322 and Tomlin Station Road.Mullica Hill, Gloucester County, was farm country with roadside fruit and vegetable stands and acres and acres of open fields.Recently, industrial growth has exploded, and major retailers are attracted by sprawling warehouses."We found out a little over a week ago," Dan Marsella said. "We got a letter in the mail."Marsella and other neighbors off Tomlin...
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Bill of Fare: Crumb, Bordentown’s upscale sandwich shop, delivers exactly what it promises

David Murray had just sold his Haddonfield restaurant and was looking for something new. He wanted a restaurant where he could use the baking skills he had honed over the years while working with his partner Walter Goldsberry. That restaurant turned out to be Crumb, the fast-growing upscale sandwich joint they opened last year in Haddonfield, followed by a second one in May in Bordentown. Most recently they opened one in Medford, with a Pennsylvania location planned next.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
The 7 best places to get meatballs in NJ

Mark Pica is a Jersey City native who currently lives in Toms River. Last summer he began a meatball binge that took him all over New Jersey. He visited over 30 eateries based on recommendations and posted his opinions also known as "Picas Pics" on his Facebook page. While Pica...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
