Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Shooting Suspect Was Living Under a New Identity

By Allison Quinn
 3 days ago
Scott Olson/Getty

The man accused of gunning down five people in an attack on an LGBTQ club in Colorado over the weekend reportedly changed his name as a teenager after he was targeted by cyber bullies. Anderson Lee Aldrich was known as Nicholas F. Brink until the age of 15, when he petitioned a Texas court to legally change his name, according to The Washington Post . The identity change came after he was targeted on a website that featured his name, photos, and online alias, the Post reports. Separately, a YouTube account was also reportedly set up at that time under his name; it featured a lewd animation and the title “Asian homosexual gets molested.” It was not immediately clear who created that account. Aldrich, now 22, is accused of opening fire with an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon during a drag show at Club Q in Colorado Springs last Saturday, killing five and injuring 18 before he was subdued by two patrons.

