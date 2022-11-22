ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights

While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris

JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
This Chase United Card Has a Whopping 100,000-Point Welcome Offer Right Now

Condé Nast Traveler has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Condé Nast Traveler and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.
The Best Places to Travel in 2023

Start planning your 2023 travels to these 12 places—the most exciting, creative, delicious, and soul-reviving destinations of the year.
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer

An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
The Best Uses For Chase Ultimate Rewards

Ultimate Rewards is the points currency used by Chase for its awards earning credit cards. These cards are separate from the Chase co-brand credit cards from Hyatt, Southwest, United, Disney, etc. While co-brand cards earn points directly in their sponsor’s loyalty programs, Ultimate Rewards are stored with Chase until you want to redeem them.
