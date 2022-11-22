Read full article on original website
Planning a Vacation? 13 Black Friday & Cyber Monday Travel Deals to Grab
If not, Cyber Monday will offer plenty of great opportunities and excellent deals to motivate you to get that beach, mountain or overseas vacation booked. Many companies have announced fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals we could find. 13...
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
2022’s Best Black Friday Travel Deals Include $39 Flights
While getting new clothes and the latest electronics for the holidays is always exciting, nothing quite beats an experiential gift. A once-in-a-lifetime vacation to your dream destination is worth more than any physical present under your tree — but airfare and other travel-related costs can definitely put a dent in your budget. That’s why a vacation may be the present you want to treat yourself to this year, and these Black Friday travel deals for 2022 will help you save hundreds of dollars on a 2023 getaway.
The 10 Best Cities in the World in 2023
The 2023 list of the best cities in the world has been released, announcing London as the best city for work, play, and living.
JetBlue Is Launching Its First Nonstop Flights to Paris
JetBlue is expanding all the way to Paris, France. It will be the second transatlantic destination offered by the airline and the first in Continental Europe. In August 2021, JetBlue began providing service to London, England. The service will be direct from New York John F. Kennedy International Airport and...
Last Call: Chase Sapphire Reserve Is Offering 80K Point Bonus
An increased 80,000-point welcome offer on the Chase Sapphire Reserve travel credit card is the highest since it launched in 2016. This offer ends at 9 a.m. EST on December 1, 2022.
Delta launches its first A321neo planes with new first-class seats — here’s how you can fly in one for almost nothing
Delta has launched its brand-new A321neo aircraft featuring new first-class seats. Here's how you can try them out yourself for almost nothing.
Southwest Credit Cards Are Offering 75,000 Point Bonuses
As of November 3, 2022, introductory offers on Southwest Airlines’ three personal cards have been upped to an impressive 75,000 points apiece.
This Chase United Card Has a Whopping 100,000-Point Welcome Offer Right Now
I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.
I'm a professional trip planner who builds itineraries for solo travelers around the world. A lot of people planning their own trips make the same mistakes, like leaving no space for downtime. Some stick to the highlight reel and miss out on destinations' local cultures and communities. As an adventure...
The Best Places to Travel in 2023
Start planning your 2023 travels to these 12 places—the most exciting, creative, delicious, and soul-reviving destinations of the year.
Indian tourists with a single name cannot fly in or out of this country any longer
An embargo has been put by the United Arab Emirates on the entry of Indian passengers who have just a single name on their travel documents, including visas and passports.A circular issued by Indian airlines Air India confirmed the UAE’s revision of its travel guidelines, which state that “any passport holder with a single name (word) either in surname or given name will not be accepted by UAE immigration”.“Then such a passenger will not be issued a visa and in case the visa was issued previously then he will be [inadmissible passenger] by immigration,” it added.IndiGo airlines also issued a...
The Best Uses For Chase Ultimate Rewards
Ultimate Rewards is the points currency used by Chase for its awards earning credit cards. These cards are separate from the Chase co-brand credit cards from Hyatt, Southwest, United, Disney, etc. While co-brand cards earn points directly in their sponsor’s loyalty programs, Ultimate Rewards are stored with Chase until you want to redeem them.
Scott’s Cheap Flights Is the Best Way to Find Flight Deals
If you’re not already a subscriber to the Scott’s Cheap Flights newsletter, you’re missing out on major deals.
The Best Airline Black Friday Deals in 2022
Alaska, Cathay Pacific, Icelandair, and Qatar Airways are among the airlines that have announced some very enticing Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
Breeze Airways Unveils Plans for International Flights
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways is seeking FAA approval to be able to launch international flight service.
Danish Island Bornholm Is a Hub of Eco-Friendly Innovation
The island of Bornholm in the Danish Sea is popular with visitors from Denmark—and it's also a test site for eco-friendly ideas.
