Galloway, NJ

nj1015.com

Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there

People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
NEW JERSEY STATE
newjerseyisntboring.com

30+ Free New Jersey Events December 2022

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in December. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
NEW JERSEY STATE
nomadlawyer.org

6 Fun Things to do in New Jersey this Weekend

Be it adventure, serenity, or indulgence that you seek this weekend, it can be found in New Jersey. With its white sand beaches, amusement parks, historical spots, and lively clubs, the state offers an array of different activities to spend a picture-perfect weekend. Too many choices?. Make the best of...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ weather: Two storm systems to watch over Thanksgiving weekend

Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
OREGON STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?

Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor

The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
