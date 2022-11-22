Read full article on original website
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New JerseyTravel MavenShamong, NJ
USA World Cup Team Features Players from the NJ, NY, & PA AreasMorristown MinutePark Ridge, NJ
This Epic Christmas Village in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenSmithville, NJ
Woman Caught Hanging Dolls In Nooses Near Black New Jersey Politician's Campaign SignsOssiana TepfenhartMiddle Township, NJ
The richest and poorest counties in New Jersey, ranked
💵 Personal incomes in New Jersey grew by 7.7% in 2021, according to federal data. 📈 Statewide per capita income in New Jersey last year was $77,016. In 2020, it was $71,505. 💲 New Jersey's income growth last year narrowed the gap slightly but remained behind Massachusetts and...
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
nj1015.com
Where to get the best bagels in NJ … and what to get there
People in New Jersey are just as passionate about their bagels as they are with pizza. There is no shortage of bagel shops around the state and New Jerseyans definitely have their favorites. We asked our listeners to tell us where to find the best all over the state. As...
Genuinely surprising news about credit scores in New Jersey
No one is going to disagree that times are tough when it comes to money, but how does the economy affect credit scores here in the Garden State?. Not only do we find ourselves putting more stuff on our credit cards, often by necessity, but let’s not forget that Christmas is right around the corner.
newjerseyisntboring.com
30+ Free New Jersey Events December 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in December. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Due to the ongoing restrictions and safety regulations with Covid-19, please verify...
Only in New Jersey: This word was named our state’s weirdest slang term
This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey. Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
Where to find Christmas Trees on the beach – Its a Jersey thing
Signs of the season are starting to arrive on New Jersey beaches. No one is really sure how it got started, but the relatively new tradition of Christmas trees on Jersey Shore beaches continues to grow. It started before the pandemic shut everything down, but really grew over the last...
nomadlawyer.org
6 Fun Things to do in New Jersey this Weekend
Be it adventure, serenity, or indulgence that you seek this weekend, it can be found in New Jersey. With its white sand beaches, amusement parks, historical spots, and lively clubs, the state offers an array of different activities to spend a picture-perfect weekend. Too many choices?. Make the best of...
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
NJ weather: Two storm systems to watch over Thanksgiving weekend
Tuesday will be better. The 'dead-of-winter' flavor of chill will relent, winds will calm, and temperatures will start to warm. Leading to pleasant November-ish weather for the grand holiday getaway. The before-Thanksgiving forecast looks great. Even those traveling (or expecting family) long-distance will find good weather across most of the...
Beat the winter blues with these N.J. homes that have indoor pools
Whether it’s for exercise, relaxation or a way to entertain the kids – a swim can be great. But in New Jersey, the outdoor pool season lasts only a matter of a few months, thanks to Mother Nature. Maybe an indoor pool is the answer. The cost to...
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
We’re selling our home and leaving N.J. What about taxes?
Q. Our home was bought in 1993 for $237,000 and we will be selling for $665,000 and closing before the end of the year. Naturally in the 29 years we have lived here, there has been oodles of money spent on home improvements. A few receipts were kept but not for all of 29 years. How can I prove my home improvements to deduct from our gain and do I really need to? And we are moving to Delaware. Will we owe the exit tax?
Atlantic City Police: 4 Men Charged In Stabbings At Harrah’s Casino
The Atlantic City Police Department has confirmed that in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving, November 24, 2022 … an altercation at Harrah’s Resort and Casino in Atlantic City has resulted in four men being charged in the stabbing of three persons. At 1:31 a.m., Atlantic City police...
Signs, Signs: Feds Clamp Down on New Jersey Humor
The highway sign read, "Nice car. Does it come with a turn signal?" Pretty funny and cute thinks everyone. Well, everyone except the federal government of the good ol' USA. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the State of New Jersey's Department of Transportation has been told to "knock it off" when it comes to such humor on highway road signs.
Another mountain lion sighting in NJ — this time near local airport
A woman from South Jersey says she saw what she thinks was a mountain lion in Cumberland County on Saturday night. The woman said her sighting happened about 9 p.m. as she was traveling south on Buckshutem Road, heading toward Laurel Lake. She said she was driving home from Millville,...
Do Atlantic and Cape May County Residents Still Use Cash?
Well, I guess it's safe to say we're officially into the holiday season now, right? I know that some people won't be decorating until Black Friday, but for many others, the tree went up this weekend. You know what comes after Thanksgiving, right? Shopping, shopping, and more shopping. I don't...
