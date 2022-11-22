Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
Q&A: Mary Crowe on the community effort to rename Clingmans Dome
Since 2015, Mary Crowe has watched as mountain peaks across the country have been renamed. That year, Mount McKinley in Alaska became Denali, an Athabascan word meaning “the great one.”. Later, in 2021, Squaw Mountain in the Colorado foothills was formally recognized as Mestaa’ėhehe, named after a prominent Native...
Mountain Xpress
2022 EcoForesters’ award winners announced for excellence in forest stewardship and education
(Asheville, NC)—EcoForesters’ Annual Awards, celebrating achievement in ecological forestry, were announced on November 17th, at their Annual Event held at The Wedge Foundation. This year’s awards highlighted important issues that face our region’s forests and the great people that are making a difference in forestry. The...
Mountain Xpress
Mike Poggioli’s photography book captures the Blue Ridge at sunrise
Mike Poggioli has long heeded the call of the wild, but he never thought it would result in his first book. A native of the greater New York City area, Poggioli subsequently lived in Chicago and Cincinnati. Surrounded by asphalt and other urban sights, he sought out green spaces whenever possible.
wspa.com
US Capitol Christmas tree will be lit by local boy
ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) — When the 78-foot-tall red spruce is lit on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on November 29, 4th grader Catcuce Micco Tiger will do the honors, according to a press release from the US Department of Agriculture. Catcuce Micco Tiger (Coche) is nine years...
nctripping.com
NC Arboretum Winter Lights (How To Enjoy In 10 Important Tips!)
Disclaimer: This site uses demographic data, email opt-ins, display advertising, and affiliate links. Please visit our Disclosure and Privacy Policy pages for further explanation. The NC Arboretum Winter Lights is one of our favorite events during Christmas in Asheville. Over one million lights come together to light up the gardens...
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USA
Stumphouse Mountain TunnelPhoto byStumphouse Mountain Tunnel/ Wikipedia. Stumphouse Mountain Tunnel in Oconee County, South Carolina is an unfinished railroad tunnel in Sumter National Forest for the Blue Ridge Railroad of South Carolina.
Lodging
Construction Begins on Moxy Asheville, the First Moxy Hotel in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina—Following weeks of preliminary groundwork, construction has officially begun on the new Moxy Asheville, North Carolina’s first Moxy Hotel. Upon planned completion in early 2024, the hotel will have 115 guestrooms, the brand’s Bar Moxy and lobby, and an independent rooftop bar and restaurant. Moxy Asheville will connect to the existing Aloft Asheville Downtown to form a new dual-brand offering. Although the hotels will have separate lobbies and elevators, they are set to share amenities including the pool deck, fitness center, and meeting space.
WLOS.com
Where are the workers? Survey shines light on reasons keeping people from the workforce
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — According to recent data from NCWorks, North Carolina’s primary source for worker/employment data, there are now more jobs than there are available workers to fill them. The gap between available jobs and workers has raised a critical question for employers and those looking...
WLOS.com
Unauthorized I-40 detour causes headaches for some Haywood County residents
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Drivers in Haywood County are trying to avoid congestion on Interstate 40 by using local roads. Even tractor-trailer drivers are attempting to bypass interstate traffic. But they're finding local roads closed to through-traffic, which is creating jams and headaches for residents. With bridge work...
Sylva Herald
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased
NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATION Having qualified as Administrator, Donna Bommer of the Estate of Pearl Crocker deceased, late of Jackson County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them, duly verified, to the undersigned at, 176 Carver Ntn Valley, Sylva, NC 28779 before the 24th day of February, 2023 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to said estate will please make immediate settlement with the undersigned. This the 24th day of November, 2022. Donna Bommer, Administrator of the Estate of Pearl Crocker 38-41*
bpr.org
Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is heading to Raleigh for a new job with the state.
Buncombe County’s Public Health Director is leaving her post at the end of the year. A press release from Buncombe County Health and Human Services says Stacie Saunders is headed to Raleigh to serve as the Deputy Director/Section Chief for Local and Community Support for North Carolina Health and Human Services, Division of Public Health. In her new role, Saunders will work with all 86 local health departments across North Carolina.
Sylva Herald
Group hopes to remove the Ela Dam
A regionally and nationally significant river restoration project is moving forward on the Oconaluftee River, where a coalition of federal, state, tribal, nonprofit and private partners is working together to remove the Ela Dam near Whittier.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth Asheville: Battle to bring more hospital beds to Buncombe has been decided
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The battle to bring more hospital beds to the mountains has been decided. A spokesperson for AdventHealth Hendersonville said Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, the hospital received notification from state health officials that its Certificate of Need application had been approved, meaning the hospital has been awarded the opportunity to fill the need for 67 more acute care beds in the Buncombe-Madison-Yancey-Graham service area that was identified in the state's 2022 Medical Facilities Plan.
WLOS.com
AdventHealth announces state approval for new hospital in Buncombe County
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — AdventHealth appears to have won the fight over who gets to build a new hospital in Buncombe County. In a tweet Tuesday evening, the hospital says the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) gave it approval to build the new facility. AdventHealth...
Here Are All the Winners of the 2022 National Gingerbread Contest
This year, 219 entries competed for $40,000 in cash and prizes.
avlwatchdog.org
Mysteries on Charlotte Street: Why is Ingles lot still empty? Why is empty Fuddruckers still standing?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: Why has nothing ever been done with that huge empty space on Charlotte Street where Ingles was until it burned down? That’s what I call prime real estate! Also, why is Fuddruckers still standing after going out of business years ago? That’s also what I call prime real estate.
Mountain Xpress
CREATE BRIDGES-WNC launches The Got Your Back Online Academy for WNC Employers
NC State Extension together with Western Carolina University, Southwestern Commission, and SCC’s Small Business Center, have worked through the CREATE BRIDGES-WNC initiative to design a free online course to help business owners in the WNC retail, hospitality, and tourism sectors, as they face staffing shortages and other challenges. This course, called the Got Your Back Academy, is a free opportunity for businesses to learn from industry experts in a user-friendly online format.
onekindesign.com
This glorious mountain house in North Carolina is all about the zen
This mountain modern zen house was designed by Living Stone Design + Build, perched on top of Elk Mountain with breathtaking views of the skyline of Asheville, North Carolina. For this project, the homeowners had a vision, “Hollywood Hills of Western NC.” Complimenting the natural views, the contemporary architecture opens over the city in the distance, evoking a wooded version of the LA neighborhood.
power98fm.com
Black Bear Tries To Open Doors At North Carolina Home
Ring cameras catch some wild things and there’s video proof! A family in Asheville, North Carolina has video footage of a big black bear trying to open the doors to their home. It’s wild to watch because the bear is so smart!. In the video you can see...
Mountain Xpress
Four of a Kind: Melvin AC Howell on Asheville’s dance scene
Editor’s note: This is part of “Four of a Kind,” a new Arts & Culture feature. Each month, four new artists will share their takes on the local art scene. In addition to individual online posts, you can find all four features as a single spread in this week’s print edition.
Comments / 0