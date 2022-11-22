ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Geri Halliwell-Horner says ‘education is power’ as she receives honorary degree

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzK6r_0jJwdi4W00

Geri Halliwell-Horner has celebrated becoming the first Spice Girl to get an honorary degree, telling students “education is power”.

The new Dr Halliwell-Horner donned her robes at Sheffield Hallam University’s graduation ceremony on Tuesday, saying she felt “truly honoured and grateful” as she received the her scroll from the chancellor, Baroness Helena Kennedy.

The former Ginger Spice said: “I think Sheffield Hallam University is an amazing place. It’s incredibly diverse and inclusive.

“When they offered me this honorary doctorate, I was truly honoured and grateful.

“I love learning, so it feels fantastic to be here.”

The university said it granted her the degree in recognition of her commitment to raising the aspirations of children and young people, advocating for women’s rights and an outstanding contribution to the music industry over the last 25 years.

Halliwell-Horner told students gathered for graduation at Sheffield’s Pond’s Forge sports centre: “I sincerely believe education is a superpower – we are learning machines and I am still learning.

“I’ve learnt that students here at Sheffield Hallam graduate with more than a degree, but with a passion, a focus and a vision for life.”

She told those about to graduate that she did not go university but loved studying English literature at A-level “before I embarked on a different kind of adventure”.

She added: “But I always valued my education and my love of reading, storytelling and words.

“I always had my education to lean on. Education is power.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

In Pictures: Royal staff deck Windsor Castle hall with 20ft Christmas tree

Staff at Windsor Castle have made their finishing touches to Christmas decorations before the doors opened to visitors. Tourists exploring the historic Berkshire royal residence are able to see the State Apartments transformed with shimmering trees, twinkling lights and festive garlands. One highlight is a 20ft Nordmann fir tree in...
newschain

Teachers ‘deliberately misled’ over pay offer, union claims

Teachers were “deliberately misled” by the Scottish Government and Cosla before a “pathetic” new pay offer was tabled, a union has said. The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) has condemned ministers and local authority chiefs after teachers rejected the new salary proposals on Wednesday. Education...
newschain

Midwives in Scotland to be consulted on latest pay offer

Midwives are to be consulted on the latest pay offer made to NHS staff in Scotland. The proposed pay rise, which will cover midwives, maternity support workers (MSWs) and other NHS staff, was tabled by the Scottish Government on Thursday. According to the Government, the deal would mean NHS staff...
newschain

Gove has no ‘confidence’ in housing association in wake of Awaab Ishak’s death

Michael Gove does not have “confidence” in the leadership of a housing association that owned the flat where two-year-old Awaab Ishak died after prolonged exposure to mould. The Housing Secretary on Thursday had an “unsatisfactory” meeting with Rochdale Boroughwide Housing (RBH), which failed to explain how it would...
newschain

Section 30 after de facto referendum would ‘honour democracy’ – top SNP member

A section 30 order granted after a pro-independence win in a de facto referendum would “honour democracy”, the convener of the SNP’s policy group has said. Nicola Sturgeon this week said her party would push ahead with plans to run the next national election on a single issue in a bid to secure majority support in the country after the Supreme Court ruled the Scottish Parliament could not legislate for a referendum.
newschain

I should not be making Northern Ireland budget decisions, says Heaton-Harris

The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he should not be the one setting the region’s budget. Chris Heaton-Harris was obliged to step in amid a DUP boycott of devolved government in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party will not nominate...
newschain

Edwin Poots defends attempt to change Northern Ireland Protocol bill

Former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Edwin Poots has defended an apparent attempt to change the Northern Ireland Protocol bill. Northern Ireland’s executive and assembly has been blocked from forming by the DUP in protest against the protocol, though Mr Poots has said he supports the bill. The Financial...
newschain

London Fire Brigade culture review ‘must be nothing short of watershed moment’

The independent culture review of London Fire Brigade (LFB) contains “abhorrent” details and “must be nothing short of a watershed moment”, Sadiq Khan has said. The Mayor of London said that for LFB to be trusted to protect all Londoners it must be a workplace free from discrimination, unfairness and inequality where people of all backgrounds can thrive.
newschain

Starmer wants to cut taxes for working people ‘clobbered’ by Tories

Sir Keir Starmer has said he wants to cut taxes for working people and ruled out a Swiss-style deal with Brussels as he vowed to fight the next election on the economy. The Labour leader also argued his MPs should not be on picket lines as the country braces for sweeping public sector strikes over the festive period.
newschain

Budget ‘hugely damaging for public services’, says Sinn Fein

The budget set by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is “hugely damaging for public services”, Sinn Fein has said. Mr Heaton-Harris made a budget statement on Thursday in the absence of a Stormont Executive. The executive has not been reformed since the last Assembly election in May due...
newschain

Woman with Down’s syndrome loses abortion case appeal

A woman with Down’s syndrome has lost a Court of Appeal challenge over legislation which allows the abortion of babies with the condition up until birth. Heidi Crowter, 27, from Coventry, brought legal action against the Department of Health and Social Care in the hope of removing a section of the Abortion Act she believes to be an “instance of inequality”.
newschain

Net migration to UK hits new record of half a million

Net migration to the UK has climbed to a record half a million, driven by a series of “unprecedented world events” including the war in Ukraine and the end of lockdown restrictions, new figures suggest. Around 504,000 more people are estimated to have moved to the UK than...
newschain

People can ‘still be threats to national security even if they were brainwashed’

People trafficked to Syria and “brainwashed” can still be threats to national security, the Home Office has said in Shamima Begum’s appeal against the stripping of her British citizenship. Ms Begum was 15 when she travelled from Bethnal Green, east London, through Turkey and into territory controlled...
newschain

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

The King is to spend Christmas Day at Sandringham this year, marking a return to the traditional royal family Christmas on the Norfolk estate. Charles and the Queen Consort are expected to be joined by their wider family as they mark their poignant first Christmas since the death of the late Queen and Charles’s accession to the throne.
newschain

Cleverly pledges more ambulances for Ukraine during visit to country

James Cleverly has announced a package of “hands-on” support to help Ukraine through the winter while on a visit to the war-torn nation. The Foreign Secretary was due to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky during his trip, which comes days after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak travelled to Kyiv. Mr...
newschain

Accused’s nursing colleagues deny administering insulin to baby boy

Three nurses have denied they gave insulin to a baby boy allegedly poisoned by their colleague Lucy Letby, a court has heard. Each gave evidence on Wednesday about their involvement in the care of the premature-born twin at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit. Nurses Shelley Tomlins, Sophie...
newschain

Death at Manston migrant facility may have been diphtheria, Home Office says

A man’s death at the Manston migrant processing centre may have been caused by a diphtheria infection, the Home Office has said. Initial tests at a hospital near the centre in Kent, which has struggled with overcrowding and outbreaks of disease, came back negative – but a follow-up PCR was positive.
newschain

Bristol Rovers expected to make changes for visit of Boreham Wood

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton will make changes for his side’s FA Cup second round clash with non-league Boreham Wood. Lewis Gibson and Lewis Gordon were both rested for Rovers’ midweek Papa Johns Trophy win at Colchester and are expected to return to the starting line-up. Ryan Loft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy