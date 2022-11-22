Read full article on original website
Disney’s Frozen JR opens Thursday at Historic Owen Theatre
The Branson Regional Art Council’s winter holiday youth production of Disney’s Frozen JR opens this Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. Featuring a cast of 37 young actors, this musical production directed by Hollister High School Theatre Director Kyle Bradley will offer eight performances throughout the first two weeks of December.
A Merry Country Christmas: Legends in Concert presents audiences the gift of country music
Christmas has gone country this year at Dick Clark’s American Bandstand Theatre as Legends in Concert presents their inaugural season of A Merry Country Christmas. Featuring tributes to Alan Jackson, Carrie Underwood, Garth Brooks, The Blues Brothers and Elvis Presley, A Merry Country Christmas is offering performances six days a week, now through Friday, Dec. 23.
2022 Elevate Branson Thanksgiving Lunch
Elevate Branson celebrated their 15th anniversary with their annual Thanksgiving Lunch, held this year at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson. The guests received a traditional Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings, were escorted to their seats by a volunteer who sat and enjoyed the meal with them, and were served their meal by another team of volunteers.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Have you ever met a reindeer? Come see this farm this holiday season
VANZANT, Mo. – The Prescott family has been raising reindeer for the past year and is inviting the public to visit the farm after Thanksgiving. In its second year, the Prescott Family Reindeer Farm is offering a fun, unique Christmas tradition for the whole family. “We searched for something new we could bring to the […]
Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Shoppers, police, and outlets all have safety at the front of their minds during this holiday shopping season. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday.
City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal
The cafeteria of the Reeds Spring Intermediate School was packed with friends and neighbors for the 2022 Reeds Spring Community Thanksgiving Meal. Hundreds of people flowed through the room enjoying turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and more. An entire table was dedicated to a variety of desserts including pumpkin pie and chocolate cake, with some sugar-free options \ to give everyone a chance for a Thanksgiving treat.
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
Milton calls out misinformation about marketing concerns
Branson Mayor Larry Milton is speaking out against what he says are false statements being made about himself and the Board of Aldermen regarding their position on the use of city tax dollars by the Branson Chamber of Commerce and CVB for marketing. Milton spoke with Branson Tri-Lakes News at...
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
Workforce housing complex opens near Branson strip
A new workforce housing complex has opened near the 76 Strip in Branson, but the complex is hoping to do more than just ease the significant need for affordable housing in Branson. The Penleigh-Branson Row is a new complex of studio and one-bedroom apartments located in the former Angel Inn...
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
Branson Public Schools hosting public focus groups
Branson Public Schools will be hosting a series of public focus groups to get feedback from the community about the direction of the district. District officials will be talking to residents about the strategic goals of the district and seeking feedback to help guide future planning. “These Focus Groups provide...
Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
