'Christmas jingle jams' highlighting Shen yuletide celebrations
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's annual Christmas tradition will have some yuletide jams to help kick off the holiday season. The Shenandoah Chamber and Industry Association's "Christmas Jingle Jam Night the Lights Come On," will be this Saturday in downtown Shenandoah. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, SCIA Marketing Director Shelly Warner says festivities kick off from 3-5 p.m. when children have the opportunity to sit with Santa in his sleigh for photos next to the flatiron clock and see the live reindeer. Additionally, Warner says Mrs. Clause and Miss Shenandoah Carys Woolsey will be helping people "ring in the new year" before the downtown area is brightened by Christmas lights.
City of Walnut readies for 40th annual Christmas Antique Walk
(Walnut) -- Iowa’s antique city, Walnut, is getting set to host its 40th annual Christmas Antique Walk. The event is organized by the Walnut Merchants Association in an effort to bring dealers and customers together for three days of holiday shopping and cheer, according to association chairman John Sell.
Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary Group hosting annual cookie walk
(Hamburg) -- Fremont County residents should mark their calendars in early December for an annual tradition -- the hospital auxiliary cookie walk. The Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary Group is set to host its annual cookie walk on December 2nd, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until the treats are gone. Elaine Howard is the group's vice president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Howard says it is always a fun time preparing for the event -- which will take place in three Fremont County communities.
Clarinda to host 30th annual ‘Lighted Christmas Parade’
(Clarinda) -- For the 30th straight year, the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce and the Clarinda Kiwanis Club are teaming up to stage the annual Clarinda Lighted Christmas Parade. The parade honors the first responders who helped tame the fire that ravaged the Page County Courthouse in December 1991, according to chamber co-chairperson Whitney Beery.
Shirley J. (Gilliam) Breach, 83, of Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Shirley J. (Gilliam) Breach, 83, of Atlantic, passed Friday, November 4, 2022, at Atlantic Specialty Care. A Celebration of Life Memorial Visitation with family present will be held Saturday,...
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
Privia: all options on the table for addressing facility needs
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study. That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
Omaha's Jurgensmeier named Summit League Freshman of the Year
(KMAland) -- Officials with the Summit League have released their conference awards for the 2022 volleyball season. Omaha freshman Kali Jurgensmeier was named the Freshman of the Year. Jurgensmeier was also named to the All-Freshman Team choice while teammates McKenna Ruch and Shayla McCormick were first-team All-Summit League nods. Sami Clarkson and Marriah Buss were named to the second team.
North Andrew's Ecker, Chittum, EA's Spinnato earn Missouri8ManFootball.com yearly honors
(Rosendale) -- North Andrew's Hayden Ecker and Jacob Chittum collected big accolades from Missouri8ManFootball.com on Thursday. Ecker was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Chittum collected Defensive Player of the Year honors. Additionally, East Atchison's Jarrett Spinnato was named the Special Teams Player of the Year. Ecker, Chittum...
Gerald Peck, 62, of Atlantic, Iowa
Open Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, November 30 (Prior to Service) 10:00 a.m. (One hour prior to Service) Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will take place at a...
Major commercial fire in Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) -- Firefighters from several KMAland departments responded to a major fire in Shenandoah late Tuesday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to a commercial fire located in the 200 block of South Maple between West Thomas Avenue and 5th Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. According to the Shenandoah Fire Department's Facebook page, heavy smoke was pouring from the large single story brick building upon firefighters' arrival. Crews initially made an attack but were quickly pushed back into a defensive strategy due to collapse of the roof and walls.
Creston may change course on golf carts on local roads
CRESTON, Iowa — Local travel in Creston could soon be done a la cart. City leaders are considering whether to allow golf carts on local roads. The council broadly supports a plan to allow all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets, but granting the same access to golf carts is a much tighter debate.
Amy Mae (Schrier) Schaaf, 50, of Corning, Iowa
Funeral Home:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Notes:Memories may be shared at www.pearsonfuneralhomes.com.
College Volleyball Scoreboard: Friday, November 25th
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Omaha advanced to their respective conference tournament championships on Friday in regional college volleyball. Creighton 3 Xavier 0 (Big East Conference Tournament) Omaha 3 North Dakota State 1 (Summit League Tournament) Mississippi State 3 Missouri 1. Texas Tech 3 Kansas 0.
McQueen: Jail project planning needs Shen involvement
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah deserves a seat at the table in any future Page County jail project discussions. That's according to Mayor Roger McQueen, who along with City Administrator A.J. Lyman and Police Chief Josh Gray, appeared at Tuesday's county board of supervisors meeting, expressing disappointment over the city's perceived lack of inclusion in recent discussions regarding a site for a new jail. McQueen commented further on the situation as a guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning.
East Mills boys bringing experience, depth into promising season
(Malvern) -- After a district championship appearance last year, the East Mills boys basketball team is primed for another successful season. The Wolverines went 18-6 last year, won the Corner Conference regular season title and reached a district final, where they lost to St. Albert by four points. Coach Kevin...
Hamburg board approves SBRC improvement plan
(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's school superintendent is taking responsibility for failing to file an important financial report with state officials in a timely manner. Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board approved an improvement plan required by the School Budget Review Committee. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the plan was necessary after the district failed to file its certified annual report to the Iowa Department of Education before the September 15th deadline. Saying it's his fault, Wells calls the delay "unacceptable."
Growing football IQ helps Hosier end career as KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year
(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock senior Cade Hosier did a little bit of everything this year to help guide his team to a state quarterfinal. Hosier's contribution also led him to the 2022 KMAland Nebraska Football Player of the Year accolade. "I'm just glad for the season we had and the people...
Physicality, gradual improvements lead Lenox's Miller to 8-Player Lineman of the Year accolade
(Lenox) -- Lenox senior Trayce Miller entered the 2022 football season as a new face on the offensive line. He ended the season as the 2022 KMAland 8-Player Lineman of the Year. Miller was one of the road graters up front for a productive Lenox offense that posted an undefeated...
