Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Hamburg board approves SBRC improvement plan
(Hamburg) -- Hamburg's school superintendent is taking responsibility for failing to file an important financial report with state officials in a timely manner. Earlier this week, the Hamburg School Board approved an improvement plan required by the School Budget Review Committee. Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News the plan was necessary after the district failed to file its certified annual report to the Iowa Department of Education before the September 15th deadline. Saying it's his fault, Wells calls the delay "unacceptable."
kmaland.com
Residents urging Page County board to explore carbon pipeline ordinance
(Clarinda) -- Residents are calling on Page County officials to look into a county ordinance regulating carbon dioxide pipelines. During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from two individuals expressing their continued opposition to the type of project -- particularly Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline. Plans call for the five-state project to cut through nearly 700 miles of Iowa, including roughly seven miles in Page County connecting up to Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County -- one of several ethanol plants signed on to the project. Jan Norris is a Montgomery County resident just north of the county line. Norris says she and her husband, James, oppose the pipeline mainly due to the possible long-term damage the lines could cause to the land and the company's pursuit of federal 45Q tax credits designated for carbon sequestration projects.
WOWT
Omaha business owners see growth potential for Leavenworth corridor
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For decades, a stretch along the east end of the Leavenworth Street corridor has been labeled as run-down, underserved and challenging. But there are business owners who now see that neighborhood as an opportunity to grow business. Wendy Pivonka moved her legend Comics and Coffee to...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen's inaugural ball planned for Omaha, will feature theme taken from 'Husker Prayer'
Jim Pillen selected a Husker football-related theme for his inaugural ball as Nebraska's 41st governor: "Day by Day, Better & Better." Taken from the prayer said by players before the Tunnel Walk, Pillen said the words resonate deeply with him, as well as with Nebraskans across the state. "Coach Tom...
1011now.com
Nebraska’s connection to the Underground Railroad
FALLS CITY, Neb. (KOLN) - A site in Falls City is being recognized by the National Park Service for playing a role in the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. We caught up with Dave Kentopp in Falls City to talk about the significance of the Dorrington House and Barn.
WOWT
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
doniphanherald.com
Former U.S. attorney for Nebraska remembered as fierce champion for women
OMAHA -- Deborah Gilg is remembered as the first woman to hold the position of U.S. attorney for Nebraska. But she achieved much more. Gilg, 70, also was an accomplished pianist, a world traveler who visited all seven continents, a mentor to law students, a voracious reader and a beloved “Nana” to six grandchildren. She also volunteered for many organizations, said her son, Greg Gilg of Omaha.
klkntv.com
Visitors asked to use caution at northeast Nebraska recreation area after bird die-off
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Visitors are asked to use caution until further notice while at Lewis and Clark State Recreation Area after a waterfowl die-off was reported on Tuesday. The waterfowl were collected to be tested for the cause of death by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Due...
kmaland.com
Privia: all options on the table for addressing facility needs
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials are exploring all their options in addressing items arising from an ongoing facilities study. That's according to Clarinda Superintendent Jeff Privia, who discussed the assessment at a special Clarinda School Board meeting with SiteLogiQ Tuesday night. The board tasked the firm with conducting the comprehensive review earlier this year. Privia tells KMA News SitelogiQ representatives hosted a "no surprises meeting," including the various ways the district could address facility needs based upon their initial review. Of top priority, Privia says the firm suggested that adding six classrooms at the current 7-12 grade building could go a long way in addressing the current space issues.
UNL to change its fee policy after Christian group sues
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider changing its policy on the way student fees are distributed after being sued by a Christian student group.
Vendor For Iowa Wedding Accused of Burglarizing Their Home During Ceremony
When you're getting married, about the furthest thing from your mind is that one of the people you contracted with for the special day could be plotting to steal from you. Iowa authorities say that's exactly what this man did. According to the Fremont County Sheriff's Department, Jeffrey B. Vanhouten...
klkntv.com
15-year-old accused of leading Nebraska authorities on 2-county chase in minivan
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old had several Nebraska agencies chasing after them on Thanksgiving. We’re told the pursuit started in Hamilton County where the teen took off in a Chrysler minivan. The chase then entered Merrick County before ending on...
kmaland.com
Red Oak woman booked on Mills County warrant
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak woman was booked on a Mills County warrant Tuesday afternoon. The Red Oak Police Department says 52-year-old Kristen Marie Hughes was arrested shortly before 4:25 p.m. on a Mills County warrant for contempt -- other act or omission of district court. Authorities say the arrest occurred in the 1400 block of North 5th Street in Red Oak.
kmaland.com
Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary Group hosting annual cookie walk
(Hamburg) -- Fremont County residents should mark their calendars in early December for an annual tradition -- the hospital auxiliary cookie walk. The Grape Community Hospital Auxiliary Group is set to host its annual cookie walk on December 2nd, beginning at 8 a.m. and running until the treats are gone. Elaine Howard is the group's vice president. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Show" program recently, Howard says it is always a fun time preparing for the event -- which will take place in three Fremont County communities.
WOWT
Omaha Fire causes $60,500 in damages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A house fire was extinguished quickly but caused damage Wednesday morning. It happened Wednesday around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 36th and Redick Avenues. A resident and their dog made it out safely. Omaha Fire crews made quick work of the flames. It was determined...
kmaland.com
Mutual aid helps contain downtown Shen fire
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials credit a "phenomenal" effort in preventing a greater catastrophe in the downtown area. Fire gutted a commercial building occupied by Survival Eats at 204 South Maple Street late Tuesday night-early Wednesday morning. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall tells KMA News his department was dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m., and arrived at the scene about four minutes later.
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the Nebraska Examiner they stand ready to […] The post Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
One arrested in overnight homicide in southwest Nebraska, State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that killed a 19-year-old Thursday night in north Imperial. The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting at a home near the intersection of West State and Broadway Streets.
KETV.com
Different industries in the metro struggle with lack of workers
OMAHA, Neb. — Weekly jobless claims hit a three-month high in the U.S., rising to 240,000 last week. That's up 17,000 from the week before. But even though they're the highest numbers since summer, they're still low by historic standards. Right now, there are almost two openings for every...
WOWT
Family of dead Douglas County inmate speaks out, left with questions on how they lost their loved one
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The day Mark Jontz turned himself in for traffic violations, he told his daughters he’d see them in a few days. “I never thought that would’ve been the last time I would see my dad. When he walked in to sit out his fines,” said Nicole Bielenberg, one of his daughters.
Comments / 0