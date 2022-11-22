Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up this weekend offers vintage items, handmade goods by local vendors
Community members can shop local for holiday goods this weekend at Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up in downtown Lawrence. The pop-up shop will be aptly held this weekend on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It will include “handmade goods and vintage finds from local vendors, festive holiday drinks, food, music and more,” according to its Facebook event page.
lawrencekstimes.com
Van Go to kick off annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale
Van Go will kick off its annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale with an opening night event this Saturday to introduce works created by young artists. Adornment showcases artwork by Van Go apprentice artists and allows the young artists the opportunity to sell their pieces. Each fall, the artists create smaller-scale works of art to fill the Adornment show, according to Van Go’s website.
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return
The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
lawrencekstimes.com
Santa rescued from Weaver’s rooftop yet again; Lawrence townspeople rejoice
Much to the relief of concerned Lawrencians, Santa Claus was rescued from a department store rooftop Friday following the kickoff celebration of the holiday season in downtown Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical firefighters came to the rescue when Santa, somehow inevitably, once again found himself trapped on the roof of...
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
WIBW
Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant
TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
bluevalleypost.com
Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts
Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
KCTV 5
KC Pet Project offers Black Friday ‘Name Your Price Adoptions’ to find homes for hundreds of pets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - KC Pet Project has a record high number of animals in the shelter’s care. In just the first 22 days of November, nearly 800 pets have come into KC Pet Project. They are caring for approximately 1,000 animals across all of their locations. “Every...
WIBW
Horse-drawn carriage rides coming to Lawrence for holiday season
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition will soon be coming to the streets of Lawrence. For five dates, starting November 27 and ending December 11, a horse-drawn carriage will be giving out rides to patrons on the northside of the Eldridge Hotel through Massachusetts and Vermont streets to pass decorated storefronts and glimmering lights.
kcur.org
Kansas City's pinball scene is coming out of the dark and into the... basement
Keri Wing stands over Laser Cue, an old-school pinball game, in the darkened basement of Solid State Pinball Supply. She’s in her element, deftly navigating a silver ball around the inter-galactic playing field. “It’s very satisfying,” she says. “And it has a fun rules set and a funky layout.”...
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th
The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
We’re a Family of 4 in Kansas and Shop Mostly at Costco and Sprouts — Here’s How Much We Spent on Groceries This Week
Number of people in your household: Four (my husband, myself, and our two school-age children, including one person with celiac disease, so we are strictly gluten-free in our home) Occupation: I’m a cooking instructor and my husband is a software engineer. Where you shopped: Sprouts Farmers Market and Costco.
fox4kc.com
Hedge apples: What are they used for?
ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
5 Kansas City Restaurants Where You Can Still Get a Meal for 5 Bucks
Photo byImage by Welcome to All ! ツ from Pixabay. Kansas City, Mo. - Even though the cost of living in Kansas City is a little lower than the national average, going out to eat can still be pricey.
kcur.org
Thousands of Kansas Citians volunteered for a day of KCI hassle and no travel. Here's why
For many of us, a day spent at the airport — parking, checking in, taking off your shoes in the security line — seems like a headache. But according to Kansas City officials, more than 5,000 residents have applied to do just that — without the reward of traveling anywhere.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas
The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
Comments / 0