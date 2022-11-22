ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up this weekend offers vintage items, handmade goods by local vendors

Community members can shop local for holiday goods this weekend at Lawrence Maker’s Market Holiday Pop Up in downtown Lawrence. The pop-up shop will be aptly held this weekend on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. It will include “handmade goods and vintage finds from local vendors, festive holiday drinks, food, music and more,” according to its Facebook event page.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Van Go to kick off annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale

Van Go will kick off its annual Adornment Holiday Art Show and Sale with an opening night event this Saturday to introduce works created by young artists. Adornment showcases artwork by Van Go apprentice artists and allows the young artists the opportunity to sell their pieces. Each fall, the artists create smaller-scale works of art to fill the Adornment show, according to Van Go’s website.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Lawrence Lights drive-thru holiday display and fundraiser to return

The fields at the Youth Sports Complex have been transformed into a whimsical wonderland. Lawrence Lights – Making Spirits Bright is returning for its second year starting Friday. From 6 to 9 p.m. nightly, the drive-thru holiday exhibit at 4911 W. 27th St. will feature nearly 40 lighted stations...
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Santa rescued from Weaver’s rooftop yet again; Lawrence townspeople rejoice

Much to the relief of concerned Lawrencians, Santa Claus was rescued from a department store rooftop Friday following the kickoff celebration of the holiday season in downtown Lawrence. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical firefighters came to the rescue when Santa, somehow inevitably, once again found himself trapped on the roof of...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Local Topeka Restaurant gives out 100 free meals for Thanksgiving

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nauling’s Texas and BBQ and Soul Food restaurant prepared a hundred meals to make sure those in need have a homecooked dinner this thanksgiving. “We have been looking for a way to give back, and Topeka since we’ve opened has been great to us, so we wanted to do something to show our love back. Through questions and talking to different customers that come in, they reached out and helped us connect with the Topeka Rescue Mission and it was game on from there,” Owner, Rod Nauling says.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Customers line up outside Topeka restaurant

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This Thanksgiving, Topeka residents are getting in line. Golden Corral expected a large turnout, but even these crowds exceeded expectations. Luckily, their preparation for a thanksgiving feast started early. “We had to order at least twice as much as normal,” said Matthew Dammann. “Obviously we had to order a lot of turkey […]
TOPEKA, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Mow (don’t bag) your leaves this fall, say JoCo experts

Autumn makes for pretty trees, but those trees create a lot of work for homeowners once temperatures get colder. Catch up quick: According to the Johnson County K-State Research and Extension Office, there are a number of other (easier) ways to dispose of leaves without getting out the rake and bagging them.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Horse-drawn carriage rides coming to Lawrence for holiday season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A holiday tradition will soon be coming to the streets of Lawrence. For five dates, starting November 27 and ending December 11, a horse-drawn carriage will be giving out rides to patrons on the northside of the Eldridge Hotel through Massachusetts and Vermont streets to pass decorated storefronts and glimmering lights.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th

The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
LEAWOOD, KS
fox4kc.com

Hedge apples: What are they used for?

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Along rivers, the Osage orange — also known as hedge apple, bois d’arc, bodark, bodock, or bow-wood — flourishes. The trees are known for their thorns and large green fruit, which have a lot of uses, though not all of them actually work.
KANSAS CITY, MO
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
TOPEKA, KS

