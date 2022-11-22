Read full article on original website
Gordon scores 29, Nuggets beat short-handed Clippers 114-104
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver coach Michael Malone knew when the schedule came out that his team was going to have to be successful again on the road if it was going to be contend in the Western Conference. So far, the Nuggets are living up to Malone’s goal of being road warriors. Behind Aaron Gordon’s 29 points and an additional 19 from Jamal Murray, the Nuggets beat the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 114-104 on Friday night for their league-best eighth road win. Denver has played 13 of its first 19 on the road and gone 8-5 after having a franchise-record 25 wins away from the friendly confines of Ball Arena last season.
Covington, MASE fall short in TSSAA state football semifinals
The road to Chattanooga for TSSAA BlueCross Bowl berths was open for both Covington and MASE, but the Chargers and the Phoenix fell short of their respective goals on Friday night. In Class 3A, Covington dropped a 41-15 decision to visiting East Nashville, while MASE lost 34-0 to McKenzie in a Class 1A semifinal played at Melrose. ...
