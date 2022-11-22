Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Dozens Of Arcade1Up Cabinets Get Big Discounts For Black Friday
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Arcade1Up makes some of the most popular arcade cabinets on the market, and for Black Friday 2022, a large chunk of its catalog is on sale. This includes everything from conventional standing cabinets and gaming tables to miniature countercades for those who don't have room for a larger model. As is the case with most Black Friday sales, these aren’t likely to stick around very long--so be sure to check them out while you can.
Gamespot
Luigi's Mansion 3 Gets Big Discount For Black Friday
Halloween was almost a month ago, but you can rekindle the spooky season vibes with this sale discounting Luigi’s Mansion 3 to just $42 (normally $60) at Amazon as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Like many other first-party Nintendo Switch titles, it’s rare to see Luigi’s Mansion...
Gamespot
Kirby And The Forgotten Land Discounted To Best Price Yet For Black Friday
Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of the best Nintendo Switch games of the year. Unfortunately, it has rarely been discounted since launching back in March. If you've been waiting for a decent discount for yourself or want to buy it as a gift this holiday, Amazon is currently selling Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $45 as part of its Black Friday sale. Though not a massive discount, this is the best price we've seen since launch.
Gamespot
Elden Ring Is Discounted To Just $35 For Black Friday
2022 has been a blockbuster year for video games, but out of all the titles released so far, Elden Ring has staked a claim as one of the best around. If you've been looking to jump into From Software's elegant masterpiece of fantasy, the good news is that there are Black Friday deals on right now that slash the price significantly on this challenging sandbox adventure.
Gamespot
Backbone One iPhone Controller Gets Massive Black Friday Discount
Mobile gaming is bigger than ever, and the best way to experience your favorite titles on the road is with a good controller. The Backbone One managed to find a spot on our best phone controller list, although its $100 price tag could put it out of reach for some shoppers. That’s not the case on Black Friday, as right now you can snag the Backbone One for just $63.69--the lowest price we’ve seen all year.
Gamespot
Best Black Friday Deals - Gaming Deals For Switch, PS5, And Xbox
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The best Black Friday gaming deals include a wide variety of video games, controllers, headsets, and adjacent tech products. There are so many gaming products that are discounted to their lowest price ever, so there's plenty to consider when shopping this week. To hopefully make your shopping experience easier, we've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming deals we've seen so far. This is a running list, so we will continue to add PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC gaming deals to this roundup every single day through Cyber Monday.
Gamespot
19 Things I Wish I Knew About DMZ In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has a sandbox mode called DMZ, where you can find many of the game's challenges and rare blueprints. The mode is different from the battle royale-focused Warzone 2.0 in that players can but aren’t forced to fight one another. You drop in, complete faction missions, chase rare blueprints and secrets or a weapon case, and collect gear to extract with. Leveling up faction missions opens up new protected weapon slots; otherwise, you lose all of your gear when you die.
Gamespot
You Can Get An Entire Year Of Paramount Plus For Half Off Right Now For Black Friday
Paramount+ is available for 50% off right now for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, meaning you can get a whole year's worth of streaming for an incredibly reasonable price. Typically an entire year of the ad-free Premium plan Paramount+ will set you back $99 for the whole 12 months, but with this latest promotion, it will only cost you $50. And if you think you can live with the ads, then you can opt for the lower-tier Essential plan instead, which is going for just $25 for the whole year. It sure sounds like a lot of bang for not much buck.
Gamespot
Triangle Strategy Is Just $42 For Black Friday
November is a terrible month for gamers, in a way, because with a number of blockbuster releases and Black Friday specials, you'll be left with a backlog that has grown to a gargantuan size. Here's one more great game for the pile, as the PC version of Triangle Strategy is currently on special for just $42 on Green Man Gaming.
Gamespot
Black Friday Switch Deal: Metroid Dread Is Only $40
Metroid Dread was one of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2021, but despite being more than a year old, it's rarely on sale at major retailers. Well, now's your chance to snag a physical copy of Metroid Dread for its best price yet. Amazon is selling the stellar Switch exclusive for only $40 as part of its Black Friday sale. This deal already sold out once, so you'll want to pick it up quickly if interested. Metroid Dread would make for a great gift this holiday, especially at this price.
Gamespot
Returnal For PS5 Is Only $29 For Black Friday
2021's PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal from developer Housemarque is discounted nicely right now as part of an early Black Friday markdown. The well-received shooter is currently on sale at Amazon and GameStop for just $29, the lowest price ever for the roguelike. Returnal was one of GameSpot's favorite games of...
Gamespot
Limited-Edition Sonic Xbox Controller Is On Sale For Black Friday
Celebrate the release of Sonic Frontiers by getting a discounted limited edition Sonic the Hedgehog wireless Xbox controller, made by Razer, for $180--$20 off the original price of $200. The product comes with a charging stand, and the controller is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Note...
Gamespot
Star Ocean: The Divine Force Drops To $39 For Black Friday
We're seeing a number of recent games get sizable discounts for Black Friday, and if you've been looking for a JRPG title to invest in, the good news is that Star Ocean: The Divine Force just joined in on the discount fun as well. Released only a few weeks ago, you can grab the game on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, or Xbox One for $39 from GameStop and Amazon, which works out to a 35% discount.
Gamespot
Black Friday Switch Deal: Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild For Best Price Yet
One of the best Nintendo Switch video games of all time, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, is on sale for only $29 for Black Friday. This deal is only available at Walmart at this time, and it just came back in stock today (November 25). It was on sale for this price earlier this week at Walmart and Amazon, but both retailers sold out. It's possible Amazon will have its own restock soon. That said, Walmart definitely could sell out again.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0 Patch Notes: Armor Buff, Menu Fixes
Call of Duty's latest patch is here, and as usual, it impacts both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone 2.0. The patch decreases the power of armor-piercing ammunition and revamps some of the game's menus to make things easier to navigate. As a whole,...
Gamespot
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Is Super Cheap For Black Friday
Sackboy: A Big Adventure PS4 and PS5 editions are on sale at Best Buy. Amazon and GameStop were also selling the charming PlayStation platformer at this price, but both retailers have sold out. If interested in this deal, you may want to grab it soon. At just $20, this is by far the best price we've ever seen. Keep in mind that the PS4 version comes with a free PS5 upgrade.
Gamespot
Best Board Game Black Friday Deals: Villainous, Catan, Wingspan, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Black Friday is bringing more than great deals on video games, as right now you can snag some of the best board games around at incredibly low prices. Whether you want a quirky party game, family-friendly adventure, or highly nuanced strategy game, board games of all kinds are included in the savings.
Gamespot
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Is Only $30 For Black Friday
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is one of the many PS5 exclusives on sale for its best price yet for Black Friday. It's been a popular deal all week, so multiple retailers have sold out, including Amazon and GameStop. Thankfully, you can still grab it for $30 at Best Buy, but we recommend picking it up soon, as we'd expect Best Buy to sell out before the end of the weekend.
Gamespot
Get All The Switch Accessories You'll Ever Need With This Black Friday Deal
A Nintendo Switch is usually one of the more popular gifts for the holiday season, but if you want to make that surprise even better, then you'll want to consider enhancing the console with this selection of great extras. For Black Friday, Amazon has the EOVOLA accessories kit marked down to $38.22, almost half off.
Gamespot
Black Friday Deal: Save $800 On High-End Razer Gaming Laptop
Razer Blade 14" Gaming Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is currently on sale for $2,000, down from $2,800, at Amazon for Black Friday. This is definitely a high-end gaming laptop. There are cheaper options for those who want to do casual on-the-go gaming, but as a splurge option for heavy duty gaming--Razer's 14" gaming laptop with RTX 3080 is a great option.
Comments / 0