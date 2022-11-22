Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Columbus
Hundreds of Columbus residents throughout the city were looking skyward Friday at the WWII vintage airplanes flying over Columbus, to honor Murl Robison, a veteran who passed away last week at the age of 106. He was Columbus’ oldest living resident and proudly served in the U.S. Army from June 20, 1941 – December 17, 1945.
Barbara Paxson, Baxter Springs
Barbara Paxson, 57 of Baxter Springs, died at 12:20 p.m. Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Freeman West Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born May 26, 1965, in Baxter Springs. Barbara was the daughter of Eddie Ray Price and Beatrice Faye Price. She lived in Quapaw, Okla. and Baxter Springs all of her life. She was a 1983 graduate from Quapaw High School. Barbara was a cosmetologist for several years, and also…
Columbus Youth Soccer 7-8 year-old champions
The Columbus Youth Soccer Program had a great youth soccer season with no rainouts or exceptionally hot or cold mornings, no career-ending injuries, and lots of good competition, exercise in the fresh air, and learning about the world’s most popular sport, played by 20 million people in 140 countries. The Crossland Heavy Contractors team took home first place honors in the seven and eight-year…
Former CNC standouts earn All-MIAA honors
Former CNC League standouts, P.J. Sarwinski, Galena, and Brandon Mlekus, Frontenac, were named to the 2022 All-MIAAFirstTeam following a vote of the conference coaches, Tuesday. Sarwinski, a graduate linebacker, 2021 NCAA Division II All-American, and All-MIAA Honorable Mention, has made a teamleading 74 tackles (39 solo) with 10 tackles-for-loss, three quarterback sacks and four pass breakups. …
New primary care doctor at Girard Medical Center
A new Primary Care Physician, Katrina Burke, MD, has joined the Girard Medical Center (GMC) Family. Starting November 21, Dr. Burke will be under the Girard Medical Center umbrella as Girard Medical Center of Fort Scott and will continue seeing patients at her current clinic location at 109 S Main St. in Fort Scott. Dr. Burke and all her staff will be staying on, including nurse practitioner…
