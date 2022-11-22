Read full article on original website
Ish Smith (calf) available Friday night for Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Ish Smith will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Smith has been out weeks due to a calf strain. However, he has finally received the green light to take the court to kick off the weekend. In 5 games this season, Smith...
Nikola Jokic (hip) available for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jokic was listed probable, so this comes as no surprise. He'll take the court despite some left hip soreness. Our models project Jokic for 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 53.8 FanDuel...
Bam Adebayo (knee) active for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Friday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo will be active at home after he was able to play through his recent knee contusion. In 35.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 43.2 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 20.0 points,...
Juan Toscano-Anderson (back) available for Lakers Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Juan Toscano-Anderson will play Friday in the team'sm game against the San Antonio Spurs. Toscano-Anderson was listed probable due to mid back soreness. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the court. In 10 games this season, Toscano-Anderson is averaging 2.6 points,...
Monte Morris (ankle) questionable for Washington on Friday
Washington Wizards shooting guard Monte Morris (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Morris continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face Miami on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 26.8 minutes against the Heat. Morris' Friday projection...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Dedmon is dealing with a plantar fascia sprain. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
NFL Betting Guide: Should You Back the Vikings to Rebound Versus the Patriots?
Thanksgiving Day football often brings a unique slate of games. With the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys perennially hosting matchups, it largely depends on their skill level if we will be treated to a Thanksgiving feast or famine. Our nightcap for this season's Thanksgiving slate features the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings...
Hamidou Diallo (illness) will play Friday for Detroit
Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo will suit up Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Diallo was listed questionable to play due to a non-COVID illness. However, he's apparently feeling better, as he's received the green light to take the court. Our models project Diallo for 9.6 points,...
New York's Derrick Rose (toe) ruled out on Friday
New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (toe) will not play in Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Rose will not be active for his second straight game with a toe injury. Expect Immanuel Quickley to see more time off the bench on Friday. Quickley's projection includes 11.1 points, 3.5...
Davon Reed coming off Nuggets' bench Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jamal Murray had been in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Now out, the team has decided his conditioning level is good enough to start to kick off the weekend. His return to the court will send Reed back to the bench.
Miami's Caleb Martin (illness) active and starting on Friday
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) will play in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Martin will suit up despite being listed with an illness. In 37.1 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 30.0 FanDuel points. Martin's Friday projection includes 14.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
