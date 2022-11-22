Read full article on original website
People are offering free dinner for Thanksgiving across Western Montana
People across the area are hosting dinners, whether for free or by donation - just to make sure everyone has a seat at the table.
Cinnamon Rolls and Christmas Shopping on Main Street
Angie Boehm never anticipated owning a bakery. Especially, she admits with a laugh, because she can’t eat gluten. Now, however, sitting in the warm lobby of Wheat Montana with the clattering of kitchen tools and the aromas of coffee and cinnamon as a backdrop, Boehm looks like she’s been doing it her whole life.
Giving Back to Owen Sowerwine
As the Flathead Land Trust observes a 20-year milestone of stewardship and conservation along the Flathead River and north shore of Flathead Lake, the nonprofit organization has set its sights on a fundraising effort that would permanently protect the Owen Sowerwine Natural Area, an ecological wonderland located near the confluence of the Flathead and Stillwater rivers not far from Kalispell’s city center.
Tamale Season Arrives in the Flathead
Thomas Taber is familiar with the memes (captioned jokes shared widely on social media) when it comes to tamale season. And in his eyes, they’re basically true. “Tamales start in November, and really don’t end until the middle of January,” Taber said. “You know, it’s tamales for breakfast, tamales for lunch.”
A Dog Guy
This Thanksgiving, I’ll be loading up my five-month-old Aussie into her puppy car seat and driving to Spokane to visit family for the weekend. It will be the longest trip Josephine (or “Joey”) has ever taken. I’m a little worried how she will react to five hours of windshield time. With any luck, we won’t encounter any white-knuckle snowstorms. Either way, I’m looking forward to our journey together and having someone to talk to along the way, even if she doesn’t talk back.
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
RSV cases on the rise in Western Montana
Dr. Alex Kon, a Pediatric Critical Care Physician at Community Medical Center in Missoula says RSV combined with other viruses, even common colds, is a recipe for disaster.
WATCH: Fireball shoots across sky in Kalispell
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fireball can be seen shooting across the sky in Kalispell. Jeffrey Carr's doorbell camera caught this video looking north. Send your photos and videos to NBCMontana.com/ChimeIn.
Flathead National Forest proposes 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse Reservoir
On Tuesday, The Flathead National Forest proposed a nearly 5,000-acre timber sale near Hungry Horse. The project along the eastern edge of the Hungry Horse Reservoir would include an additional 4,000 acres of noncommercial thinning as well as planting whitebark pine trees on 700 acres. The project would add over...
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
The end of an era on Big Mountain Rd.
As I’m riding my bicycle down Big Mountain Road this summer, dodging developer vehicles and construction debris left by the endless stream of trucks making their way from one development to the next, when I reach the bottom of the mountain I can’t help but wonder… as we clearly exit out of the humble past of our sleepy ski town roots and into an urbanized playground for the ultra-rich, how did it get so different this time around? Is it that those moving in have a completely different objective than those who originally came here?
St. Ignatius man accused of negligent homicide
A man from St. Ignatius is being accused of negligent homicide in connection with the Sunday death of a 17-year-old in Lake County.
Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm
A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
17-year-old boy found dead near Mission Dam
ST. IGNATIUS, Mont. - On November 20, 2022, at about 0300 hours, Lake County 911 took a report that an injured and unconscious 17-year-old male was located in the roadway near Mission Dam by his family. The family loaded the injured boy in their vehicle and rendezvoused with EMS in St. Ignatius. Lake County Deputies also responded to investigate. Upon meeting with EMS, it was determined the 17-year-old was deceased. The deceased is identified as David Hammer Jr. of St. Ignatius.
