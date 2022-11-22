Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feetRoger MarshHoward City, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
WZZM 13
'It was life changing for him': Beagle rescued in Michigan sheds 40 pounds since adoption
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — This past summer, a beagle rescued in West Michigan weighed nearly 100 pounds when he was taken to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter in Muskegon. He is making major progress in getting healthy. In September, Winston had lost 20 pounds since being rescued. Weighing in this...
Grand Rapids restaurant stays open to help others celebrate Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving Day, FOX 17 stopped by Cheer’s Restaurant on Plainfield in Grand Rapids where staff members were working to help others enjoy the holiday tradition of cheering on the Detroit Lions.
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
WOOD
Terri DeBoer: New England Bars
Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
WOOD
Corewell Health has resources for new parents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to pre-natal and post-pregnancy care, support and education can be key in not only helping new moms, but also assisting new dads and even family members navigate what can be a stressful and confusing time. Joining us today to talk about some important resources through Corewell Health’s Healthier Communities program, is Jennie Mulder and Nancy Roberts, pre-natal educators at Corewell Health.
Fox17
WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter
MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!. Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation. The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable...
Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Tribal development organizations form joint construction company
Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
New Mexican restaurant with ‘hard-to-find’ dishes opens in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new restaurant that markets itself as offering “hard-to-find” dishes to its customers has opened on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. One of the dishes on the restaurant’s menu that El Centenario Mexican Grill managers say is difficult to find north of the Mexico-United States border is the Camarones a la Cucaracha for $20.99. It consists of whole, shell-on prawns slowly simmered in a flavorful chili sauce and garnished with cucumbers.
Detroit News
Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge
The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
WOOD
Nostalgic train back at Gerald R. Ford museum
A West Michigan holiday tradition is back for another year. Once known as the Breton Village Mall train, the Gerald R. Ford Express has been located inside the Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids for the last five years. (Nov. 23, 2022) Nostalgic train back at Gerald R. Ford...
MLive.com
‘Holidays in the City’ highlights seasonal activities in downtown Muskegon
MUSKEGON, MI - Celebrate the holidays and help close out the year with events happening every week through Dec. 31 in downtown Muskegon. The activities over the holidays are a collaborative effort between the Downtown Development Authority, the city of Muskegon and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. The goal...
No injuries when car crashes into Dollar Tree in Walker
No one was injured when a car hit a storefront in Walker Friday afternoon.
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Michigan choir student who is going blind will be this year’s ‘Angel’ on America’s tallest Singing Christmas Tree
MUSKEGON, MI – Ella Cole describes music as her happy place. When the 17-year-old sings – whether it’s in front of an audience or by herself – she says all her troubles seem to just melt away, even in her darkest moments. “I’ve been through a...
WOOD
Shop local this holiday season at Myrtle Mae’s
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, then comes Black Friday and Saturday is Small Business Saturday! That means we have some great opportunities for shopping coming up this week. Make sure you add Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique to your list of places to stop at! Tt’s been transformed into a holiday wonderland filled wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling with some of the most unique items around.
WOOD
5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state title games
The end of the football season is here as five local schools travel to Ford Field in Detroit this weekend for the state finals. (Nov. 24, 2022) 5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state …. The end of the football season is here as five local schools...
WOOD
Making sure everyone celebrates Thanksgiving this year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District has many members throughout their school district that are making sure that everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Both Sheldon Pines School ad Careerline Tech Center students and staff worked hard to donate meals to students and families in need. Sheldon Pines School were able to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 20 SPS students and their families and Careerline Tech center delivered over 40 meals. This time of year can be tough for many families just trying to get by. Some families cannot afford to spend money on other expenses including things like Thanksgiving dinner.
Flames rekindle at business near Hudsonville after early morning fire
Firefighters were called to a business near Hudsonville Thursday morning after a truck caught fire inside a garage.
