Cedar Springs, MI

WOOD

Terri DeBoer: New England Bars

Downtown Holland prepares for Small Business Saturday. Small Business Saturday is coming up and the businesses of downtown Holland have a lot planned. (Nov. 23, 2022) Children’s hospital workers thanked with meals, pies …. As hospital staff at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids work tirelessly to keep...
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Corewell Health has resources for new parents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to pre-natal and post-pregnancy care, support and education can be key in not only helping new moms, but also assisting new dads and even family members navigate what can be a stressful and confusing time. Joining us today to talk about some important resources through Corewell Health’s Healthier Communities program, is Jennie Mulder and Nancy Roberts, pre-natal educators at Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

WATCH: Bark Nation delivers Thanksgiving treats to pups at Muskegon Twp. shelter

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Four-legged residents at a Muskegon Township animal shelter enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal of their own!. Dogs at Pound Buddies Animal Shelter were treated to KONGs stuffed with dog-friendly Thanksgiving food Thursday, courtesy of Bark Nation. The shelter posted a video to TikTok showing their adorable...
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Festival of Wreaths returns to downtown Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Once the leftover Thanksgiving food starts getting put into the refrigerator, many people immediately start thinking about holiday shopping. And over the last several years, there's been an increased focus on getting people to shop small during the holidays. Downtown Muskegon business owners hope that getting...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tribal development organizations form joint construction company

Three Michigan tribes have come together for a first-of-its-kind joint venture. Odawa Economic Affairs Holding Corp., Mno-Bmadsen and Gun Lake Investments have launched Aki Construction, the first such tribal joint venture in the Midwest, according to an announcement from the trio last week. “Aki” in Ojibwe means “earth, land or...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

New Mexican restaurant with ‘hard-to-find’ dishes opens in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new restaurant that markets itself as offering “hard-to-find” dishes to its customers has opened on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side. One of the dishes on the restaurant’s menu that El Centenario Mexican Grill managers say is difficult to find north of the Mexico-United States border is the Camarones a la Cucaracha for $20.99. It consists of whole, shell-on prawns slowly simmered in a flavorful chili sauce and garnished with cucumbers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Two Michigan hospitals to add more beds on emergency basis amid RSV surge

The Michigan Department of Health has approved two hospitals' requests to temporarily add more beds on an emergency basis in response to a recent increase in patients hospitalized for respiratory viruses. The Corewell Health Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids, which includes the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital, requested 48 additional beds...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Nostalgic train back at Gerald R. Ford museum

A West Michigan holiday tradition is back for another year. Once known as the Breton Village Mall train, the Gerald R. Ford Express has been located inside the Ford Presidential Museum in downtown Grand Rapids for the last five years. (Nov. 23, 2022) Nostalgic train back at Gerald R. Ford...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Shop local this holiday season at Myrtle Mae’s

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, then comes Black Friday and Saturday is Small Business Saturday! That means we have some great opportunities for shopping coming up this week. Make sure you add Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique to your list of places to stop at! Tt’s been transformed into a holiday wonderland filled wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling with some of the most unique items around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Making sure everyone celebrates Thanksgiving this year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The Ottawa Area Intermediate School District has many members throughout their school district that are making sure that everyone can celebrate Thanksgiving this year. Both Sheldon Pines School ad Careerline Tech Center students and staff worked hard to donate meals to students and families in need. Sheldon Pines School were able to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 20 SPS students and their families and Careerline Tech center delivered over 40 meals. This time of year can be tough for many families just trying to get by. Some families cannot afford to spend money on other expenses including things like Thanksgiving dinner.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

