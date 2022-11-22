ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starlight, IN

WLKY.com

Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: Light Up Louisville 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to get in the Christmas spirit, which in Louisville means lighting up the city. Watch in the player above as Santa Claus and May Greg Fischer "Light Up Louisville" for the 2022 Christmas year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man dies in tree stand accident

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Weekend Weather Planner: Thanksgiving Weekend Edition

After a few showers overnight, the skies are beginning to clear out. We should enjoy some afternoon sunshine and above-average temperatures in the upper 50s. For those attending Light Up Louisville, you'll want to bring a coat with you for later as clear skies will make for a chilly night when Santa flips the switch.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Vine Grove Family serves the community Thanksgiving breakfast

VINE GROVE, Ky. — When you think of a Thanksgiving meal, you typically would think turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. However, the Dinwiddie-Johnson family wanted to start a different tradition. Thursday morning, they served the Vine Grove community a Thanksgiving breakfast. Eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and even grits...
VINE GROVE, KY
WLKY.com

New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Norton Commons businesses gear up for year's busiest shopping weekend

PROSPECT, Ky. — Norton Commons is looking to entice shoppers to keep their dollars local this holiday season with specials on Small Business Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 26, is Shop Small Saturday at Norton Commons. Nearly 30 boutiques, shops, service providers, and restaurants are offering giveaways, deals, and flash sales.
PROSPECT, KY

