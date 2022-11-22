Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
MAP: Where you can get live Christmas trees in the Louisville region
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Can't see the map below?Click here. It's the age old Christmas question: do you get a real tree or a fake one?. For those looking for a live one, there are plenty of options in the Louisville region. Here is a list of some Christmas tree...
WLKY.com
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
WLKY.com
Thousands of gently used coats passed out as part of free coat exchange in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of gently worn coats were given out to those in need in Louisville on Friday. "There's nobody here that would rather be out shopping. They are all here because at the end of the day, you have a warm fuzzy feeling from doing good; you get thank you's, you get hugs, you get handshakes and that's what it's all about," said Ted Loebenberg with the Free Coat Exchange.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Light Up Louisville 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's time to get in the Christmas spirit, which in Louisville means lighting up the city. Watch in the player above as Santa Claus and May Greg Fischer "Light Up Louisville" for the 2022 Christmas year.
WLKY.com
Black, LGBTQ+ owned tea business set to open storefront in Germantown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After three years of online success, international recognition, and many sleepless nights, Arielle Clark is standing inside the fruits of her labor at 976 Barrett Avenue. It will be the first storefront for her business, Sis Got Tea, that is Black and LGBTQ+ owned. “The reason...
WLKY.com
Louisville patrons say Black Friday crowds smaller than usual
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of Americans made their way to the mall and to big box retailers for Black Friday. According to the National Retail Federation, it was the start of what would be the busiest holiday shopping weekend in five years. In Louisville, evidence of that could be...
Indiana man dies in tree stand accident
SCOTT COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal tree stand fall that occurred Tuesday in Scott County. According to a release from DNR, Donald Cass, 94, of Scottsburg, was deer hunting from a homemade elevated stand when it collapsed. Officials say Cass was not wearing a full body safety harness and […]
WLKY.com
Weekend Weather Planner: Thanksgiving Weekend Edition
After a few showers overnight, the skies are beginning to clear out. We should enjoy some afternoon sunshine and above-average temperatures in the upper 50s. For those attending Light Up Louisville, you'll want to bring a coat with you for later as clear skies will make for a chilly night when Santa flips the switch.
wdrb.com
Shoppers pack local grocery stores Wednesday gathering items for Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Grocery stores are packed on Wednesday as preparations ramp up for Thanksgiving Day. Plenty of people were making those last minute trips at the Meijer in Jeffersonville, where the self-checkout area saw a steady stream of customers. Many shoppers who spoke with WDRB News said they...
WLKY.com
Juice Bowl returns to Shawnee Park with hundreds taking part to watch the games and fellowship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Juice Bowl is a long standing tradition in west Louisville, from watching football games to enjoying delicious food. "It's not cold and it's not raining," said Nicole Hayden, a west Louisville resident. And that's just another reason to be thankful this Thanksgiving Day, according to...
'Our history on this continent spans thousands of years': Native American woman contributes to Frazier's new exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In celebration of the Frazier Museum’s new exhibit, 'Commonwealth: Divided We Fall,' one Native American was in town so their history could be properly documented. LaDonna Brown is a Chickasaw citizen and belongs to the Racoon Clan. “Our history on this continent spans thousands of...
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
WLKY.com
Vine Grove Family serves the community Thanksgiving breakfast
VINE GROVE, Ky. — When you think of a Thanksgiving meal, you typically would think turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. However, the Dinwiddie-Johnson family wanted to start a different tradition. Thursday morning, they served the Vine Grove community a Thanksgiving breakfast. Eggs, bacon, sausage, pancakes and even grits...
Scott County hunter dies after falling from tree stand
A Scottsburg man is dead after he fell from a tree stand while hunting Tuesday.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLKY.com
Mayor Fischer announces activities to keep students engaged over winter break
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It may only be Thanksgiving, but that means winter break is just around the corner. Mayor Greg Fischer was joined by several organizations on Wednesday to discuss the various camps and activities being offered to students of all ages over winter break. The Louisville Zoo, The...
wdrb.com
Restaurant chain names salad after 'The Hammer'; proceeds benefit business with special needs employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's personal injury attorney Darryl Isaacs is like a buddy on a road trip. "You see him on all of the billboards," said Mark Pfeifer. "I drive to Indy and Cincy all the time, and you see Darryl Issacs, every other one," added Lance Little. He's...
spectrumnews1.com
Henry County farmer hopes to preserve farmland. Angel's Envy wants to turn it into a tourism spot
HENRY COUNTY, Ky. — The bourbon industry continues to grow in Kentucky, and Henry County will soon start seeing more activity. In October, the county approved a zone change recommendation for Angel’s Envy Distillery. Right now, Angel’s Envy operates a farm in Henry County. That farm is next...
WLKY.com
New York-style bagel shop opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A treat for breakfast lovers: A new bagel shop just opened in Louisville. Louisville Business First reported back in January 2021 that a New York-style bagel cafe, called Maya Bagel Express, would be opening in the summer. Well, nearly two years later, the founder's dream is...
WLKY.com
Norton Commons businesses gear up for year's busiest shopping weekend
PROSPECT, Ky. — Norton Commons is looking to entice shoppers to keep their dollars local this holiday season with specials on Small Business Saturday. Saturday, Nov. 26, is Shop Small Saturday at Norton Commons. Nearly 30 boutiques, shops, service providers, and restaurants are offering giveaways, deals, and flash sales.
