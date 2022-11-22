Read full article on original website
Marlon Terry
3d ago
see this just shows why everyone should not have a cpl years before they just gave them away you had to have a VALID reason to apply for one now the counties just give them away like candy...just a money grab now.
S. Williams
3d ago
The TWO golden rules... ALWAYS holster, and WHENEVER POSSIBLE never keep a round chambered.
Police: One dead after Thanksgiving family dispute leads to shooting, wrong-way crash on I-94 in Macomb County
Police said the suspect fired shots at an apartment complex on Meadows near 13 Mile and Masonic around 4 p.m., drove away from the scene and entered eastbound I-94 traveling in the wrong direction.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
Head-on collision on I-94 started with family dispute, Roseville police say
One person is dead after crashing in a head-on collision on I-94 on Thanksgiving Day. Police say the driver had left his home after a family argument in Roseville.
2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say
A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
ClickOnDetroit.com
20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
police1.com
Prosecutor: Detroit officers who fatally wounded man had minimal time to 'eliminate the threat'
DETROIT — Detroit police officers who fired at a 20-year-old man wielding a knife will not be charged for his death, a county prosecutor said. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally struck on the morning of Oct. 2.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Shots fired at women who were fighting in front yard of Macomb County home, police say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Shots were fired Tuesday at two women who were fighting in the front yard of a Macomb County home, police said. Officers were called around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 22) to a home in the 23000 block of David Avenue in Eastpointe. Officials said two women...
fox2detroit.com
Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 killed in wrong-way, head-on crash along M-14 in Plymouth early Thanksgiving morning
Two Wayne County residents were killed after a driver entered the freeway going the wrong way along M-14 in Plymouth early Thursday morning. Michigan State Police said they were alerted to reports of a wrong-way driver traveling along westbound M-14 near Beck Road at around 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning.
Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault
A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
fox2detroit.com
Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
Detroit News
Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting
Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
