Detroit, MI

Marlon Terry
3d ago

see this just shows why everyone should not have a cpl years before they just gave them away you had to have a VALID reason to apply for one now the counties just give them away like candy...just a money grab now.

S. Williams
3d ago

The TWO golden rules... ALWAYS holster, and WHENEVER POSSIBLE never keep a round chambered.

fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating an early morning Thanksgiving Day shooting on the city's west side. The shooting happened in the 19400 block of San Juan, near Outer Drive and Livernois. According to police, a witness heard shots and observed a man lying in the street. EMS...
DETROIT, MI
KOLD-TV

Suspect in 2021 deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix found in Michigan

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they made an arrest in a road rage shooting last year in Phoenix that left a woman dead. According to investigators, they learned the shooter, who hasn’t been identified, fled to Michigan. Police said after they got a warrant for his arrest, they worked with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office to track him down to his house. They took him into custody on Saturday. The suspect was interviewed and booked into jail. He’ll be extradited to Phoenix on several charges, including murder, police said. His name will be released when he’s booked into jail in Phoenix but it’s unclear when that’ll be.
PHOENIX, AZ
Detroit News

2 arrested after family argument leads to shooting, police say

A Thanksgiving Day argument between three sisters over the treatment of their mother ended in gunfire in Warren with one of the sisters in police custody, according to Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer. Sterling Heights police responded earlier Thursday to a dispute where members of the family involved were arguing...
WARREN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old man fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A 20-year-old man has been fatally shot on Detroit’s west side. The incident occurred Thursday (Nov. 24) at 7:30 p.m. on the I-96 Service Drive and Vaughn Street in Detroit. The victim was driving a green Dodge Charger and possibly being chased by the alleged suspect...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash

PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
PLYMOUTH, MI
fox2detroit.com

Elderly woman dead after blaze tears through Southfield home

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 91-year-old woman perished in a house fire in Southfield early Thanksgiving Day after a blaze tore through the structure. Southfield Fire Chief Johnny Menifee said multiple stations responded to the blaze, which was reported at 29000 Leemoor Road Thursday morning. When they arrived, they...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
TheDailyBeast

Detroit Judge in Hot Water for Allegedly Lying About Assault

A Detroit judge is facing a complaint from a judicial panel for allegedly lying that she was assaulted in a confrontation where she was actually the aggressor. The Detroit Free Press reports that Wayne County Judge Demetria Brue got into a dispute with the owner of a Mackinac Island bike-rental shop and, according to the complaint, grabbed a receipt out of his hand and tore it up while acting like he had done that. “You assaulted me," Brue allegedly said. “Did you just assault me? You took my receipt and tore it up. I want the police. Now we need the police. I am going to call them. You snatched my receipt and threw it away and grabbed my hand and you hurt me. You touched my hand with force and violence... I am an African America female. That was racist, and it was disrespectful and it was violent.” Brue allegedly admitted she lied when police confronted her with video of the incident.Read it at Detroit Free Press
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Person of interest wanted after Eastpointe shooting during fight

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastpointe police are looking for a person of interest after a shooting Tuesday. Police said Savion Jackson, 20, was believed to be one of several people involved in the incident in the 23000 block of David, but they did not say who the shooter was.
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Police seek tips on shootings after Detroit tree lighting

Nearly a week after a double non-fatal shooting in Detroit happened just blocks away from the city's annual tree lighting ceremony at Campus Martius, police are looking for people who may have been near that area at the same time and have information. The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday...
DETROIT, MI

