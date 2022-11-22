Read full article on original website
Neymar breaks down in tears after suffering injury from horror challenge in Brazil’s World Cup 2022 win over Serbia
NEYMAR broke down in tears after suffering an injury in Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup. The 30-year-old forward limped off in the second-half with a suspected problem shortly after being caught on the end of a poor challenge from defender Nikola Milenkovic. He was subbed with...
USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup
As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
A World Cup soccer player awaits surgery after fracturing his jaw and bleeding internally from colliding with his teammate during a match
Saudi Arabia soccer player Yasser Al-Shahrani is in the hospital awaiting surgery following a horror collision with his goalkeeper in the World Cup.
FIFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Mexico and Ecuador over offensive fan chants at World Cup
Both nations' federations could face sanctions following fan behaviour in the opening games of World Cup 2022
Billionaire tycoon Richard Branson says no thanks to the offer of debating the death penalty on live TV
The Virgin Group founder has previously been critical of Singapore’s harsh laws on drug smuggling.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son
Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup
The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Danish TV Has Live Broadcast Shut Down in Qatar: 'You're Threatening Us'
Danish broadcaster TV2 was shut down during a live broadcast when one of their reporters, Rasmus Tantholdt, was confronted by Qatari security officials.
Passengers on a plane could not use the toilets because the tank was full, forcing it to make an unscheduled stopover
A Jet2 flight from Gran Canaria to Manchester landed in Bilbao, Spain so the septic tank could be emptied and the restrooms reopened, per Sky News.
Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam
Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
A jet built by China and Pakistan may soon be the most widely operated combat aircraft in the world
The JF-17, designed and developed by Pakistan and China, is "not cutting edge, but it is a reliable performer," one expert told Insider.
Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’
Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
Fuming Ghana boss sarcastically congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for scoring ‘with special gifts from the referee’
SEETHING Ghana boss Otto Addo blamed "special gifts from the referees" for a landmark Cristiano Ronaldo goal. Addo reacted sarcastically after Ronaldo become the only player to ever score at five World Cups as Portugal sneaked a dramatic 3-2 win. The German-born Ghanaian was unhappy at ref Ismail Elfath failing...
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste get into the...
Japan left its dressing room spotless and made origami cranes for its hosts after beating Germany at the World Cup
A picture shared by FIFA, world soccer's governing body, shows the floor swept, towels folded, and litter sorted into neat piles.
FIFA World Cup 2022: Lakers star LeBron James jokes about lookalike on Cameroon's national team
LeBron James is a busy man, but somehow he finds the time to do multiple projects at once. The Lakers star is a well known soccer fan, and with the 2022 FIFA World Cup underway he appears to be following the action extremely closely. Fans watching a World Cup game...
