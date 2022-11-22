ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Narcity

Two Brits Say They Went Looking For Beer In Qatar & Ended Up Partying With The Sheikh's Son

Two British men who went on the hunt for some beer during the World Cup in Qatar ended up having a wild night that sounds like a scene out of a movie. The Everton fans recently said in an interview that their search for cold ones ended with a party at the palace of Qatar's Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where they also ran into some lions, monkeys and exotic birds.
The Independent

Voices: I’m a queer Qatari. Think twice before you come to my country to protest the World Cup

The moment Qatar was announced as the country hosting the 2022 World Cup, widespread condemnation followed — particularly from Western countries.Qatar is the first country in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region to host the world’s largest sports event, which is by no means a small feat. It is also something I personally take great pride in, as a Qatari with a family lineage deeply rooted in the country’s labyrinthine tribal network. But as a queer Qatari man who has endured insurmountable trauma, social and emotional abuse and prejudice — both from my own community and elsewhere...
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving

