Parents Finally Get to Introduce Brothers for the First Time and It Was Beautiful

The love was instantaneous.

When you bring a new baby home, you never know what to expect from your existing children. Depending on their ages, they might be excited, they might be jealous, they might be indifferent...there are truly so many ways it can go. And as much as you can prepare, you can't control their reaction.

Sometimes, as in this video from @justineklope , you get really, really lucky. Sometimes, big siblings are instantly enchanted with the new little person in their lives. You just have to see it to believe it.

What a super sweet big brother! It's adorable to see how he just instantly fell in love with his little brother. Can you imagine the adventures these two will have together? You just know that big brother is going to be more than ready to show his little bro the ropes, especially when it comes to getting into mischief.

Commenters thought both little boys were just darling, and they also thought these parents did a great job introducing them to each other...

"I’m so happy you let the dad hold the baby, so you can hold him. He needed validation he was still loved by you."

"Aww the way he looked at you and hugged you when he saw you"

"when he went in for a hug w the baby"

"Best friend instantly. Love this."

"Alright that’s it my son needs a brother STAT"

"Everytime he said “Hi Mama” I melted a little more"

It's such a very sweet and vulnerable time for a little family. These brothers are off to a perfect start.