Affluent Fort Worth neighbor leads list of lavish holiday spending budgets in U.S.
As the most wonderful time of the year approaches, holiday shopping budgets are in the spotlight, and a study from WalletHub lists Flower Mound as one of the top cities where Santa doesn't need a whole lot of help.According to the personal finance website, the average holiday budget in Flower Mound is $3,531 per person, the third highest in the nation. The town's 2021 population of 77,243 (per the U.S. Census) boasts a median income $139,703 and earlier this year was named by Ventured.com as the richest city in Texas.In spite of an increase over last year's gift list totals,...
3 Dallas-area cities gobble up top spots among best U.S. places for Thanksgiving
Texans still looking for the best place to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast without breaking their banks might want to head to Plano, Irving, or Dallas. The three cities rank highly on a new list of the best places to go for Thanksgiving. The study, published by WalletHub, compares the top 100 largest U.S. cities across 20 key metrics, including the cost of Thanksgiving dinner, number of delayed flights, and even forecast precipitation.Atlanta, Georgia ranks No. 1 on the list, with Orlando, Florida; Las Vega, Nevada; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Gilbert, Arizona rounding out the top five. Plano ranks No. 7...
Fort Worth gets serious about trees with new urban forest program
Fort Worth has taken a big green step: Partnering with the Texas Trees Foundation, the city has created the first Fort Worth Urban Forest Master Plan (UFMP), to protect, expand, and manage its green infrastructure.The UFMP will provide tools to preserve, care for, and grow the city’s forest resources more effectively. Goals include:identifying priority planting and preservation areasidentifying partners who can invest in the growth of the urban forestcreating a centralized vision for the urban forestForests in urban areas make cities more sustainable and resilient.In a statement, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker lists some of the green benchmarks the city...
Divine doughnuts and tempting tamales top this Fort Worth restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Fort Worth has tidbits about doughnuts, Cajun food, vegan tamales, and gourmet ice cream, culled from press releases, social media, and the occasional hot tip.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news:Parlor Doughnuts has opened a location in Southlake, at 410 W. Southlake Blvd. #140, in a small center that also includes Another Broken Egg Cafe, Nektar Juice Bar, and Jersey Mike's Subs. Parlor was founded in Indiana as a coffee shop before they added gourmet cronut-style doughnuts, and subsequently began franchising across the U.S. They made their Texas debut in 2021 when they...
Hallmark Channel comes to Crowley for Countdown to Christmas event that includes free trees
The Hallmark Channel will kick off Christmas movie binge-watching season with a cross-country tour to Christmas tree farms – and a stop in North Texas is on the schedule.Haynie's Green Acres Farm in Crowley – one of eight family-owned farms on the tour – will host a Hallmark Channel holiday pop-up event on two consecutive weekends, November 25-27 and December 3-4. The feel-good cable television network will install cheery photo ops, provide festive giveaways, and most notably, comp Christmas tree purchases for randomly selected customers. The pop-up coincides with Hallmark Channel's signature holiday programming event, "Countdown to Christmas," which will...
Yellowstone and 1883 stars cowboy up at Fort Worth gala honoring Taylor Sheridan
Fort Worth has always been "where the West begins," and now it's where TV's hottest Western drama begins, too. The 2022 Lone Star Film Festival Gala leaned hard into the city's connections to Yellowstone and its prequel, 1883, with signs and programs that boasted "The Road to Yellowstone Began in Fort Worth."It was more than a clever tagline. The glittering annual gala was held November 11 at Hotel Drover in the Stockyards, mere steps from where the first few episodes of 1883 were filmed last year. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan — who went to Paschal High School and lives in...
What to expect at 'Lightscape,' Fort Worth's new walk-thru winter wonderland
Fort Worth’s most Instagrammable new holiday lights display is best enjoyed without clinging to a phone. “Lightscape,” making its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Friday, November 18, walks visitors through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in DFW.As the name says, the event features “lights” in “landscape,” so the natural surrounds of the garden are the stage on which the light features shine. The third star of the show is music, and the major supporting character is strategic use of … darkness.Yes, darkness.What makes "Lightscape" different from other modern Christmas light attractions is that...
Dallas-Fort Worth airports predict holiday travel to hit pre-pandemic levels
Thanksgiving is next week and people are on the move. According to AAA, holiday travel is anticipated to reach nearly 98 percent of pre-pandemic volume, confirmed by major airlines and airports around Dallas-Fort Worth. AAA says 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this year, which is a 1.5 percent increase over 2021. A spokesperson for DFW Airport says they expect approximately 2.6 million passengers during the Thanksgiving travel period — a 13-day timeframe that begins on Thursday, November 17 and ends on Tuesday, November 29. "This is essentially a return to 2019 levels," the spokesperson says. The busiest day during this...
Hoffbrau Steak fires up the grill for new location in Grapevine
A longtime steakhouse is coming to Grapevine: Hoffbrau Steak & Grill House, a small family-owned and -operated chain that's been in Dallas-Fort Worth for more than 40 years, will open a location at 700 W. State Hwy 114, previously home to a Brick House Tavern & Tap, which closed during the pandemic.According to a release, it's opening November 28, the Monday after Thanksgiving.Hoffbrau's menu is centered on Angus beef steaks, plus chicken-fried steak, Dr Pepper pork ribs, Shiner Bock fried mushrooms, and "Texas Pesos" fried jalapenos.The bar features local beer on tap plus cocktails such as margaritas and old-fashioneds.Hoffbrau was...
Yellowstone's starry season premiere tops this week's 5 hottest Fort Worth headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. Need Thanksgiving dining options? Find those here.1. 'Yellowstone' stars hit the red carpet for season 5 premiere in Fort Worth Stockyards. On a chilly fall Sunday evening, the cast and crew of Yellowstone descended on Fort Worth for the hit Paramount TV show's long-awaited season 5 premiere. Stars and supporters of both Yellowstone and its Fort Worth-shot prequel 1883 hit the red carpet (okay,...
13 things to know before you go to Parade of Lights 2022 in downtown Fort Worth
Downtown Fort Worth will light up with holiday spirit a few days before Thanksgiving, as the 2022 GM Financial Parade of Lights ushers in the festive season on Sunday, November 20.This year, the area will shine extra bright because the old tradition of lighting the Fort Worth Christmas Tree in Sundance Square on parade night is returning (more on that in a sec). Themed “Lights, Camera… Christmas,” the Parade of Lights is marking its 40th year as the city’s official kick-off to the holiday season. Attendees can expect more than 100 festive floats festooned with holiday decor and over half...
These are the 13 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend
The holidays are already in full effect in Fort Worth the weekend before Thanksgiving, with four events celebrating the season, but a visit from the King of Country overshadows them all. Other options include concerts at a ranch, a trio of well-known comedians, a classical music concert, and two smaller-scale concerts.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Friday, November 18Fort Worth Botanic Garden presents LightscapeTaking place within the Fort Worth Botanic Garden and set along a beautifully illuminated...
Here comes Santa House, back to Grapevine for a very charitable 2022 Christmas season
After taking a much-needed break last year, Louie Murillo and his family are once again decking their halls, yard, and rooftop to bring back the Grapevine Santa House — a smash hit during the 2020 holiday season.The half-acre property in the Western Oaks neighborhood of Grapevine is a "Where's Waldo?" maze of more than 1,000 Santa statues, which visitors can walk among, snap photos with, and then, they hope, make a donation to Grace Grapevine's Christmas Cottage program.The charity's seasonal initiative provides new, unwrapped gifts to Tarrant County families facing financial hardship.“You just see the joy in people’s faces,” Murillo...
Where to drink in Fort Worth right now: 5 best bars for cozy fall cocktails
Autumn often gets lost between long hot summers and the countdown to Christmas. But with consistently cool weather finally here and a couple weeks left in November to enjoy it, the time is right to sip something spirited and fall-spiced. Think rich bourbons, buttered rums, and flavors of pear and pumpkin. Throw on a sweater and check off these five Fort Worth bars for the best of fall cocktails.Lockwood Distilling Co. Fort WorthCelebrating its one-year anniversary since opening a location in Fort Worth, this Richardson-based distillery boasts its own portfolio of spirits. The lineup includes gin, straight bourbon whiskey, hibiscus...
Colonial: Historic character and friendly neighbors in the heart of Fort Worth
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Real estate advisor Raleigh Green considers the Colonial neighborhood of Fort Worth almost like a second home. Growing up, he spent a significant amount of time there at his grandparents’ and friends’ houses, and was always running up and down the streets to train for his high school and college...
Ridglea Country Club Estates: Fort Worth’s golf course community is serenity in the city
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Fort Worth is a changing and growing city, and real estate agent Pat Safian has been passionate about helping her clients find their own place in it — just like she once did.Born in England, Pat lived in several states and countries before her military dad was stationed at Carswell...
Overton Park: Great schools make this family-friendly neighborhood shine
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- When Margaret Motheral says her neighborhood feels like family, she's not kidding. The real estate agent has lived in Overton Park for the past 34 years, raising her family surrounded by grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins who also chose to put down roots in this...
Riverhills: A new Fort Worth neighborhood that celebrates community
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Nine years ago, Barbara Schweitzer and her husband, Thurman — both real estate agents — moved to Riverhills, drawn to the idea of building their dream home in a new community. "We love the central location, the parks, and the shopping and dining in...
Westover Hills: Fort Worth's best-kept secret for easy entertaining
There are so many great places to live in Fort Worth that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Fun fact: Westover Hills is one of the wealthiest towns in Texas. This incorporated city sits just 4.5 miles west of downtown Fort Worth; has its own town hall, city council, and police department; and boasts generally lower property taxes than other nearby neighborhoods. ...
Magnolia Avenue restaurant closure leads this week's 5 most-read Fort Worth stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. Fort Worth chef reluctantly closes Near Southside brunch favorite. A neighborhood restaurant from an acclaimed Fort Worth chef has closed: Fixture, which served comfort food and craft cocktails in Fort Worth's trendy Near Southside, closed on November 7, after eight years. Chef-owner Ben Merritt says he was sad to have to shutter the restaurant, but that circumstances that have emerged since the pandemic forced...
