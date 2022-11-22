ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hereford, AZ

Man shot while walking dog near Hereford, Ariz.

By Phil Villarreal
 3 days ago
Cochise County Sheriff's deputies investigated a shooting near Hereford, Ariz. Monday.

According to the office, a 29-year-old man was walking his dog near Burro Drive when someone he didn't know shot him in the leg.

The victim returned fire and asked family for help. He was treated in the hospital for his injuries.

Those with information should call (520) 432-9500.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9 . He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

