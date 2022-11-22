Man shot while walking dog near Hereford, Ariz.

Cochise County Sheriff's deputies investigated a shooting near Hereford, Ariz. Monday.

According to the office, a 29-year-old man was walking his dog near Burro Drive when someone he didn't know shot him in the leg.

The victim returned fire and asked family for help. He was treated in the hospital for his injuries.

Those with information should call (520) 432-9500.

Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9.