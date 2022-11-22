ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo police provide safety tips for Black Friday shoppers

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Christmas shopping season officially started Friday as people hit stores bright and early looking for heavily discounted items on Black Friday. Amarillo police provided a few shopping safety tips so everyone has a safe and happy holiday. Hide your packages. Put them in the...
AMARILLO, TX
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building

Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
AMARILLO, TX
Keep Uncle Stan’s Clothes on at Thanksgiving Dinner in Amarillo

With the Thanksgiving feast fast approaching it got me thinking. Now hear me out. If you are out in your backyard without any clothes on in Texas would you get in trouble? What does this have to do with Thanksgiving you might ask?. Well, you don't want to end up...
AMARILLO, TX
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
BORGER, TX
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas

Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
AMARILLO, TX
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch

There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
AMARILLO, TX
Canyon Has it All Figured Out When it Comes to Our Parks

It really is important to our communities to have great parks for our families. It is such a blessing to have somewhere fun to take the kiddos. Who has not taken advantage of our city parks? I feel at one time or another we have either been a kid playing in one or having a child run up to a swing for that fun.
CANYON, TX
Amarillo Police seize more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million from local business

AMARILLO, TX
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight

A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
TEXAS STATE
