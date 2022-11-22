Read full article on original website
Amarillo police provide safety tips for Black Friday shoppers
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Christmas shopping season officially started Friday as people hit stores bright and early looking for heavily discounted items on Black Friday. Amarillo police provided a few shopping safety tips so everyone has a safe and happy holiday. Hide your packages. Put them in the...
AFD works late Thanksgiving day structure fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department reports that its crews responded to a fire in the 3100 block of N Mirror Thursday night. AFD said its “C” shift crews were called out to a structure and found fire showing from the roof when firefighters arrived. AFD said crews were able to get the […]
Police seize fake Gucci, Nike, items worth over $16 million from Amarillo business
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information about a recent pair of search warrants conducted by police where police seized more than 13,000 alleged counterfeit items worth more than $16 million. According to a news release from the department, a report was made to the Amarillo Police Department of alleged […]
The Curse is Strong With this Amarillo Building
Amarillo is full of buildings. Some are quite old and historic, others brand new. Then you have the buildings that aren't old or new but can't seem to keep a business in them. Here is another edition of Amarillo's Cursed Buildings. Let me reiterate, that this doesn't mean that this building is haunted or full of ghosts, or even evil for that matter. It just means that it seems that no matter what business settles in the building it doesn't last long.
newstalk940.com
Keep Uncle Stan’s Clothes on at Thanksgiving Dinner in Amarillo
With the Thanksgiving feast fast approaching it got me thinking. Now hear me out. If you are out in your backyard without any clothes on in Texas would you get in trouble? What does this have to do with Thanksgiving you might ask?. Well, you don't want to end up...
987thebomb.com
Thanksgiving Blizzard In Amarillo? This One Isn’t From Dairy Queen.
So one of the things I was looking most forward to doing this Thanksgiving was putting the bird on the smoker and doing up Thanksgiving dinner right. Looks like those plans just got put on hold. The forecast was initially calling for some colder temps (no problem with smoking) and...
Do We Need More Fees When We Go Out to Eat in Amarillo?
It's a fact of life that everything and I mean everything has a cost. Remember the day when we had to pay in cash? Then checks became a thing. Checks are still around but they are just not used as often as "back in the day". I never carry cash....
Needing To Pay Your Water Bill? Expect Some Delay In Amarillo.
You have to love progress and all of the headaches that come with it. Sometimes, the headaches are for you. Sometimes, they're for someone else. This time, it looks like you might have a little extra time to pay on your utility bill. If you're needing to pay on your...
Keep Kids off of Santa’s Naughty List With This Amarillo Fun
I remember when I was growing up. When my parents wanted to go out Christmas shopping I only had a few options. I could stay home alone with my sister. I could head over to a friend's house and hope they were doing something fun. Or I had to head over to my aunt's house.
A Hometown Christmas Awaits You One Hour Outside Amarillo
It truly is the most wonderful time of the year! It's that time for all sorts of fun events focusing on Christmas and they are going on all over the place. Make sure you mark your calendars for Friday, December 2nd at 6 pm because downtown Borger is going to light up and fill up with all things Christmas.
Fore! Borger Man Goes on Golf Club-Snatching Crime Spree Through Permian Basin
A Borger man has been arrested on a litany of felony charges (including theft) after an alleged week-long crime spree in the cities of Lubbock, Odessa, and Midland. On November 17, Golf Headquarters of Midland made a post on social media asking the public for help in identifying a "dirtbag that just robbed us of a bunch of golf clubs."
Top 6 Names To Call Massive Metro If Amarillo And Canyon Combine
Many of us from Amarillo joke about it. I'm sure plenty of people from Canyon do too. One day, the few remaining empty plots of land will be gone, and Amarillo will merge with Canyon to become one massive metro on the high plains. Joking aside, what are we going...
Amarillo officials investigate after Friday morning house fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released information on a Friday morning fire in the 6000 block of Ethan Lane. According to officials, fire department crews arrived at a home in the 6000 block of Ethan lane at around 9:15 a.m. on Friday after receiving a report that smoke was visible from the […]
This Is the Snowiest Town in Texas
Amarillo is the county seat of Potter County in the U.S. state of Texas. It is the largest city in the Texas Panhandle and the 14th-most populated city in the state of Texas. As of April 1, 2020, the estimated population of Amarillo was 200,393.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
KFDA
DPS announces office closures for Thanksgiving
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - DPS has announced their office closures for Thanksgiving week. The offices will be closed starting at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 25.
KFDA
Amarillo Fire Department responded to 3 fires in less than 24 hours
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to two structure fires and one outside fire in less than 24 hours. The release says on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at around 5:12 p.m., crews responded to a call about an outside fire near North Mississippi. When crews arrived they found...
Canyon Has it All Figured Out When it Comes to Our Parks
It really is important to our communities to have great parks for our families. It is such a blessing to have somewhere fun to take the kiddos. Who has not taken advantage of our city parks? I feel at one time or another we have either been a kid playing in one or having a child run up to a swing for that fun.
blackchronicle.com
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
