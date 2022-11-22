ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Giving Thanks: Learning to love the shadow

This is the inevitable question that most of my teachers have asked, one that truly vexed my childhood. As early as age 3, before I even attended Valley Ranch Elementary School, my sister’s kindergarten teacher would refer to me as “Laasya’s little sister,” though I really didn’t mind at the time. Once I entered kindergarten and had the same teacher as my sister, most of our conversations revolved around my sister and her childhood antics.
Giving Thanks: I was unconditionally and irrevocably in love with him

In the state of Washington, under a near constant cover of clouds and rain, there is a small town named Forks. The familiar narrative of Bella Swan’s soft and downcast voice echoes throughout the dreary landscape of the scene. Perpetual rain combined with a blue tint creates a dark atmosphere, emphasizing the gloom that existed within the tall pine trees that towered over the small town in Washington. There is significant mystery, a sense that perhaps there is more than just cold and wetness that exists.
