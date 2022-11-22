This is the inevitable question that most of my teachers have asked, one that truly vexed my childhood. As early as age 3, before I even attended Valley Ranch Elementary School, my sister’s kindergarten teacher would refer to me as “Laasya’s little sister,” though I really didn’t mind at the time. Once I entered kindergarten and had the same teacher as my sister, most of our conversations revolved around my sister and her childhood antics.

