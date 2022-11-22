ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

LTL carriers dialing down labor expenses as volumes sag

Less-than-truckload carriers have been vocal that they will be rightsizing head counts to match a recent pullback in volumes. On Tuesday, XPO (NYSE: XPO) confirmed to FreightWaves that it will be offering voluntary furloughs. “As we’ve done in the past, some of our terminals are doing local voluntary furloughs to...
freightwaves.com

White Paper: Q4 2022 Carrier Rate Report

FreightWaves’ Carrier Rate Report — presented in partnership with DDC FPO — provides a review of the last quarter of 2022 and a forecast for the coming months. Featuring insights from a survey of carriers alongside data from SONAR, the report is designed to provide intelligence that market participants can use to inform their strategies in the months ahead.
freightwaves.com

Understanding the supply chain: A conversation with Sapphire Ventures’ Demi Obayomi

The COVID-19 pandemic ushered in many changes to society — and major disruptions to supply chains. That drove venture capital firms to seek out investments in technology companies promising to bring transparency and efficiency to the supply chain. Venture capital supply chain investment in 2020 totaled $33 billion deal...
freightwaves.com

GoExpedi’s heavy industry procurement platform draws $33M from investors

Procurement and supply chain management platform GoExpedi announced Wednesday it has closed on $33 million in additional funding from new investors Tiger Global, Labyrinth Capital Partners, Cortes Capital (Love’s private equity group), I2BF and FJ Labs to continue growing its technology for heavy industry. GoExpedi last raised $25 million...
TheStreet

Jeep Quietly Leaves Huge Market

It is an adventure that ends in total anonymity. Jeep, the iconic all-terrain brand in the automotive industry, has just quietly left one of the most important automotive markets: China. The Asian giant is the biggest automobile market in the world in competition with the United States. Automotive brands and...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
ValueWalk

Prepare For The December Oil Shock

Energy companies are making a killing this year…. At the time of writing, the US’s largest energy firm Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) knocked it out of the park with its third-quarter profits…. Exxon made $20 billion—its best performance ever. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Money

Gas Prices Are Dropping Below $3 in These States

Tens of thousands of U.S. gas stations are now charging less than $3 per gallon after prices fell by about 10 cents in the past week. The price of the average gallon is now $2.91 in Texas, the lowest in the country, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. Average...
GEORGIA STATE
The Motley Fool

The Dow Jones Is on Track to Do the Unthinkable

The Dow is on track to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the widest margin since 2000. 2022 has been an amazing year for blue chip dividend stocks. But that doesn’t mean you should sell your growth stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
24/7 Wall St.

The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%

One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
CAPE CORAL, FL
InsideHook

United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight

Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).

Comments / 0

Community Policy