Judge denies Fort Smith cultivator's requests for rehearing in license Case
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith medical marijuana cultivator Storm Nolan is pushing back against a judge’s order that the state revoke his cannabis license, arguing in a motion filed in advance of a Nov. 28 state hearing on the matter that his company, River Valley Relief Cultivation, should get a new trial.
Bonus checks: Some Arkansas teachers will receive gift in form of one-time $1,500 bonus
Teachers in Fort Smith Public Schools in the Natural State will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the holiday season.
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics
Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are using a new vertical farming system to find spinach varieties that have resistance to a challenging root disease in hydroponic systems. The research is in collaboration with Bowery Farming as part of an effort to develop spinach that is resistant to Pythium....
Washington Examiner
Oklahoma’s backwards river is the only one in the state that flows south to north
The muddy waters of the Poteau River run right by the back yard of Dr. Steven Patterson.
tmpresale.com
Jason Boland & the Stragglers in Fort Smith, AR Feb 3rd, 2023 – pre-sale code
The most current Jason Boland & the Stragglers presale passcode has been added! During this presale you’ll have a great opportunity to purchase great seats earlier than the public. Right now is a good time to order passes, in advance of they go on sale and become hard to...
KHBS
Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
Benton County sheriff’s deputy finds drugs, gun, stolen items in traffic stop
Benton County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit found multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Nov. 3.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history
GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
Ice rink coming to Downtown Fort Smith for holiday season
The Community Rescue Mission along with First National Bank of Fort Smith is bringing a synthetic ice-skating rink to Downtown Fort Smith from Nov. 25 to Jan. 2.
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?
Breakfast is the most important meal in your daily routine. But in today's world, many of us are so busy getting the kids to school and working on time that we just don't eat a good breakfast. That means you are rushing to the nearest fast food place for a quick bite to eat in the morning, or you are over paying for coffee and a Danish.
Arkansas hunter’s death causes experts to urge more caution for this deer season
ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — While deer season is a fun time of the year for many people, it can also be a dangerous time with hazards that need caution from all hunters. These hazards, one in particular, has led to the recent death of a Johnson County, Ark., man. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief Communications for the […]
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
nwahomepage.com
Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in NWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s almost turkey time and if you’re looking for somewhere to spend the holiday, some local groups have you covered!. At the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks the Cocoon Collective is hosting its second Friendsgiving event. The Cocoon Collective is an organization that provides advocacy and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, which its founder, Sadie Stratton, said is even more important around the holidays.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
nwahomepage.com
Fayetteville police looking for woman in connection with apartment burglary
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Police Department needs help identifying a woman in reference to a commercial burglary. According to a social media post, the woman pictured is wanted in connection with an apartment burglary on October 9. If you have any information about this person, please contact...
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
Authorities release details in case of missing Arkansas teen after AMBER Alert canceled
Arkansas State Police confirmed Tuesday morning that a 14-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert search has been found.
