Fort Smith, AR

KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
5NEWS

Newly elected mayor of a small Arkansas town makes history

GOSHEN, Ark — A number of communities across Arkansas will have new mayors come the new year. One of those is the city of Goshen. The mayor-elect has big plans and he’s making history. “I'm invested in the community,” said Russell Stroud. Russell Stroud is a third-generation...
GOSHEN, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Breakfast is the most important meal in your daily routine. But in today's world, many of us are so busy getting the kids to school and working on time that we just don't eat a good breakfast. That means you are rushing to the nearest fast food place for a quick bite to eat in the morning, or you are over paying for coffee and a Danish.
FORT SMITH, AR
nwahomepage.com

Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in NWA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s almost turkey time and if you’re looking for somewhere to spend the holiday, some local groups have you covered!. At the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks the Cocoon Collective is hosting its second Friendsgiving event. The Cocoon Collective is an organization that provides advocacy and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, which its founder, Sadie Stratton, said is even more important around the holidays.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination

VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
VAN BUREN, AR

