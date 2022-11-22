Read full article on original website
Oswego County DMV Reminds Snowmobilers to Renew Registration Locally
The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season. Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
Arc of Oswego County Presents 2022 Readling Award to Debbie Pierce
The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton. Pierce, a Prevocational Direct Support Professional with Oswego Industries, has supported...
Lobdell Family Presents Largest Gift on CNY Record, to Memorialize Rusty Lobdell
Alongside his younger sister Amy, Vinny Lobdell took the podium at the sold-out Oswego Health Foundation Gala on Saturday night announcing his family's gift of a $1 Million dollar donation to be put towards the The Lakeview Center for Mental Health & Wellness. The announcement was made after an emotional...
Muriel Adkins – November 22, 2022
Muriel Adkins, 75; of Fulton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at her son’s home in Oswego, NY. Muriel was born in Fulton, NY to the late Harrison and Lena (Procopio) VanDeWater. She remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Mrs. Adkins retired from Nestles Co., Fulton after working for 30+ years as an Administrative Assistant with the Quality Assurance Labs. Muriel’s first love was her family. She enjoyed cooking and baking Italian cookies she would share with them, and she also was their number one fan at all of their sports games and extracurricular activities. Muriel also enjoyed gardening. Through the years, she became very involved with the Caring and Sharing Breast Cancer Support Groups. Having fought cancer herself, Muriel would also give back to those enduring this disease by donating hats she lovingly made for the Pediatric Cancer Clinic. She was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years: Arthur Adkins in 2020. Muriel is survived by her 2 sons and daughters-in-laws: Christopher and Nicole Adkins of Fulton, and Jeffrey and Meegan Adkins of Oswego, her sister and brother-in-law: Barbara and Steven Scout of Fulton and her beloved grandchildren: Spencer, Nina, Moira, Lucy, Ella and several nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by her devoted and eccentric cat: Bella. The Funeral Service will begin with prayers at 9:30 AM in the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., and at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, Fulton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Joseph Scardella. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton. Calling Hours will be conducted 1:00 to 3:00 PM Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St., Fulton. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to be made in Muriel’s honor to Susan G. Komen for the Cure: 13770 Noel Rd. Suite 801889; Dallas, TX 75380 or http:/www.komen.org.
Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022
Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
Sign Up Today for Foster and Adoptive Parent Orientation Program
The Oswego County Department of Social Services will host a virtual orientation meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 for those interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent. Help make a difference in the life of a child or teen and contact Patricia Pennock by Thursday,...
2022 OCCYB Grant Awards to Oswego Bookmobile
Oswego City/County Youth Bureau awards Driving Books Home -Oswego Bookmobile a $4,000.00 Youth Development Program grant and a $1,000 Mini Grant award for the 2022 cycle. Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal for a NY YDP grant to fund high-interest books and STEAM activity supplies for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Literacy program. The Bookmobile also submitted a proposal for a $1,000 mini grant to fund a 300 hour Americorp Volunteer Manager to assist with managing volunteers at the bookmobile and assisting the Literacy Specialists with daily tasks.
Lyle Cooper – November 25, 2022
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on November 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper. Lyle retired from Nestle in Fulton. He had a passion for Barbeque, and grilled the best chicken around! He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Lyle loved going on long rides in his corvette, loved his gambling, and enjoyed eating out, especially Chinese food.
Osetek Racing Technologies Primed for 2023 Following Second International Classic Triumph at Oswego
On the heels of their second victory in Oswego Speedway’s Budweiser International Classic 200, Osetek Racing Technologies is beginning work toward an even better 2023 campaign. Following three victories at Oswego, and yet another run at a speedway track championship with veteran driver Dave Shullick Jr. at the controls,...
Shirley Furnari – November 23, 2022
Shirley Furnari, 86, a resident of Oswego passed away at the Morningstar Care Center on November 23, 2022. Born in Oswego, She was the daughter of the late George and Sarah (Mitchell) Haws and was a graduate of the Oswego CSD. She worked at the Oswego City Savings Bank and...
Adopt A Pet Today: Nemo
Nemo is looking for a new family to squeak at! Nemo, male, 1.5 years old, black & white. He has been handled daily by adults and children. He loves his fresh veggies and hay. Nemo is currently on a diet because he really loves his food. # # # About...
Get Your Flu Shot Now to Help Stop the Spread of the Virus
Flu season has already begun and the Oswego County Health Department (OCHD) reports that positive influenza cases are on the rise. According to the 2022-2023 Oswego County Flu Dashboard, there have been just under 200 lab-confirmed flu cases reported since Nov. 20. “For the past two years COVID-19 mitigation strategies...
