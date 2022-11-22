Read full article on original website
iheartoswego.com
Arc of Oswego County Presents 2022 Readling Award to Debbie Pierce
The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton. Pierce, a Prevocational Direct Support Professional with Oswego Industries, has supported...
iheartoswego.com
2022 OCCYB Grant Awards to Oswego Bookmobile
Oswego City/County Youth Bureau awards Driving Books Home -Oswego Bookmobile a $4,000.00 Youth Development Program grant and a $1,000 Mini Grant award for the 2022 cycle. Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal for a NY YDP grant to fund high-interest books and STEAM activity supplies for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Literacy program. The Bookmobile also submitted a proposal for a $1,000 mini grant to fund a 300 hour Americorp Volunteer Manager to assist with managing volunteers at the bookmobile and assisting the Literacy Specialists with daily tasks.
iheartoswego.com
Lobdell Family Presents Largest Gift on CNY Record, to Memorialize Rusty Lobdell
Alongside his younger sister Amy, Vinny Lobdell took the podium at the sold-out Oswego Health Foundation Gala on Saturday night announcing his family's gift of a $1 Million dollar donation to be put towards the The Lakeview Center for Mental Health & Wellness. The announcement was made after an emotional...
iheartoswego.com
Get Your Flu Shot Now to Help Stop the Spread of the Virus
Flu season has already begun and the Oswego County Health Department (OCHD) reports that positive influenza cases are on the rise. According to the 2022-2023 Oswego County Flu Dashboard, there have been just under 200 lab-confirmed flu cases reported since Nov. 20. “For the past two years COVID-19 mitigation strategies...
Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County DMV Reminds Snowmobilers to Renew Registration Locally
The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season. Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
wwnytv.com
Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
iheartoswego.com
Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022
Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
iheartoswego.com
Linda J. Cook – November 21, 2022
Linda J. Cook, 78 of Oswego, NY passed away Monday evening in Oswego after a brief illness. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late George W. and Bertha Penfield VonHoltz, Sr. Linda was married to her husband, the late Edward W. Cook, Sr. for almost 40 years.
wnypapers.com
State emergency response assets, personnel demobilize following historic winter storm
Following weeklong response to historic snowfall in Buffalo and Watertown areas, where nearly 7 feet of snow fell over three days. √ Agencies to continue to perform snow removal operations and monitor potential for localized road flooding this week due to rain and snow melt. √ All requested wellness checks...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
iheartoswego.com
12 Inducted to Mexico National Honor Society
One dozen students comprised the 67th National Honor Society class inducted into the MACS National Honor Society at its Annual Rite of Induction ceremony in Mexico High School. National Honor Society (NHS) recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of character, scholarship, leadership and service, collectively referred to...
iheartoswego.com
Lyle Cooper – November 25, 2022
Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on November 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper. Lyle retired from Nestle in Fulton. He had a passion for Barbeque, and grilled the best chicken around! He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Lyle loved going on long rides in his corvette, loved his gambling, and enjoyed eating out, especially Chinese food.
Vera House executive director placed on administrative leave; board appoints interim
Syracuse, N.Y. — Angela Douglas, Vera House’s executive director, has been placed on paid administrative leave, the agency’s treasurer said. Vera House’s board of directors appointed Sheri Rodriguez as interim director Monday, Treasurer Carolina Cordero Dyer said. The board on Monday also approved an outside investigation,...
wwnytv.com
Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For a few school districts in Jefferson County, Tuesday marked the third time a snow day was used and it’s not even winter yet. Watertown, Carthage and Indian River were closed because parts of their districts aren’t cleared of snow. Schools have to...
WKTV
Utica Fire Department selling shirts to benefit fellow firefighter battling cancer
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw, who is fighting cancer. Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow firefighter, is a man of pride who never asks for anything. "He is working, he still...
iheartoswego.com
Adopt A Pet Today: Nemo
Nemo is looking for a new family to squeak at! Nemo, male, 1.5 years old, black & white. He has been handled daily by adults and children. He loves his fresh veggies and hay. Nemo is currently on a diet because he really loves his food. # # # About...
