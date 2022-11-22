ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Arc of Oswego County Presents 2022 Readling Award to Debbie Pierce

The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton. Pierce, a Prevocational Direct Support Professional with Oswego Industries, has supported...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

2022 OCCYB Grant Awards to Oswego Bookmobile

Oswego City/County Youth Bureau awards Driving Books Home -Oswego Bookmobile a $4,000.00 Youth Development Program grant and a $1,000 Mini Grant award for the 2022 cycle. Oswego Bookmobile submitted a proposal for a NY YDP grant to fund high-interest books and STEAM activity supplies for the 2022 Oceans of Possibilities Summer Literacy program. The Bookmobile also submitted a proposal for a $1,000 mini grant to fund a 300 hour Americorp Volunteer Manager to assist with managing volunteers at the bookmobile and assisting the Literacy Specialists with daily tasks.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Get Your Flu Shot Now to Help Stop the Spread of the Virus

Flu season has already begun and the Oswego County Health Department (OCHD) reports that positive influenza cases are on the rise. According to the 2022-2023 Oswego County Flu Dashboard, there have been just under 200 lab-confirmed flu cases reported since Nov. 20. “For the past two years COVID-19 mitigation strategies...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Onondaga County AMR members in need of help as their child battles severe case of RSV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help one of their own as an emergency services family fights to keep their five-year-old daughter alive, battling a severe case of RSV. The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook Thursday to share that two Onondaga County American Medical Response […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County DMV Reminds Snowmobilers to Renew Registration Locally

The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season. Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Pavilion cleaned as more people move into homeless shelter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s temporary shelter for homeless or displaced people is expanding as crews work to clean up the pavilion where they’d been living. The Butler Pavilion was the refuge for Watertown’s homeless. Now it’s empty and it needs to be cleaned. At...
WATERTOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022

Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
OSWEGO, NY
Lancaster Farming

Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing

A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
AUBURN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Linda J. Cook – November 21, 2022

Linda J. Cook, 78 of Oswego, NY passed away Monday evening in Oswego after a brief illness. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late George W. and Bertha Penfield VonHoltz, Sr. Linda was married to her husband, the late Edward W. Cook, Sr. for almost 40 years.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

12 Inducted to Mexico National Honor Society

One dozen students comprised the 67th National Honor Society class inducted into the MACS National Honor Society at its Annual Rite of Induction ceremony in Mexico High School. National Honor Society (NHS) recognizes students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of character, scholarship, leadership and service, collectively referred to...
MEXICO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Lyle Cooper – November 25, 2022

Lyle Cooper, 70, of Oswego passed on November 25, 2022. Born and raised in Oswego, Lyle was the son of the late Floyd E. Jr and Margaret (Germain) Cooper. Lyle retired from Nestle in Fulton. He had a passion for Barbeque, and grilled the best chicken around! He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. Lyle loved going on long rides in his corvette, loved his gambling, and enjoyed eating out, especially Chinese food.
OSWEGO, NY
wwnytv.com

Schools closed for third day due to snowstorm

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For a few school districts in Jefferson County, Tuesday marked the third time a snow day was used and it’s not even winter yet. Watertown, Carthage and Indian River were closed because parts of their districts aren’t cleared of snow. Schools have to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Adopt A Pet Today: Nemo

Nemo is looking for a new family to squeak at! Nemo, male, 1.5 years old, black & white. He has been handled daily by adults and children. He loves his fresh veggies and hay. Nemo is currently on a diet because he really loves his food. # # # About...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy