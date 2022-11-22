The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season. Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.

9 HOURS AGO