Fulton, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday

The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
CORTLAND, NY
iheartoswego.com

Trinity UMC to Host 2022 Nu-2-U Christmas Sale and Cookie Sale Dec. 10th

Trinity United Methodist Church Christmas Nu-2-U and Christmas Cookie Sale is planned for December 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delicious homemade cookies will be available for sale by the pound. A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy food and toys for several families at Christmas.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Players Production of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” Starts Dec. 2nd

The Oswego Players still has cast members in Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker to introduce to the public. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”, is a new version of the “Nutcracker” written by Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s” The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet. The cast includes both experienced actors and talented newcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre.
OSWEGO, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Santa Claus is coming to Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting

FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event will take place Dec. 3 in Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Activities are scheduled from 4-6 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.
FULTON, NY
WKTV

The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
iheartoswego.com

Arc of Oswego County Presents 2022 Readling Award to Debbie Pierce

The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton. Pierce, a Prevocational Direct Support Professional with Oswego Industries, has supported...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve

ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
ROME, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County DMV Reminds Snowmobilers to Renew Registration Locally

The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season. Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Indoor Snow Show starts on Black Friday at Destiny USA

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You want a winter wonderland? Destiny USA will have it! For the third year, the Incredible Snow Show will make its way to Destiny USA starting on Friday, November 25. Partnering with NewsChannel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment, the magic of winter snowfall will be indoors in the Center Atrium […]
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving

Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
SYRACUSE, NY
Oswego County Today

The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?

I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex

Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SPD and Destiny USA keep shoppers safe this Black Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution. Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears. […]
SYRACUSE, NY

