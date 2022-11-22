Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland’s ‘Visions of Christmas’ event is next Friday
The City of Cortland will hold a “Visions of Christmas” tree-lighting event 6:30 p.m. next Friday at Courthouse Park on Court Street. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, those interested can visit the city’s firehouse on Court Street to meet Santa and enjoy cookies. Children will receive an ornament to decorate, which will be placed on the tree once it is complete.
iheartoswego.com
Trinity UMC to Host 2022 Nu-2-U Christmas Sale and Cookie Sale Dec. 10th
Trinity United Methodist Church Christmas Nu-2-U and Christmas Cookie Sale is planned for December 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Delicious homemade cookies will be available for sale by the pound. A portion of the proceeds will be used to buy food and toys for several families at Christmas.
iheartoswego.com
Oswego Players Production of “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” Starts Dec. 2nd
The Oswego Players still has cast members in Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker to introduce to the public. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker”, is a new version of the “Nutcracker” written by Ramonda Huff. “Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker” is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman’s” The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet. The cast includes both experienced actors and talented newcomers to the Francis Marion Brown Theatre.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Santa Claus is coming to Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting
FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event will take place Dec. 3 in Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Activities are scheduled from 4-6 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m., followed by a fireworks display.
WKTV
The Olde Wicker Mill takes on Black Friday Shoppers
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. -- The Olde Wicker Mill in New Hartford, opened at 7 a.m. ready to take on Black Friday shoppers. According to the owner of the store, customers were already there, waiting to be let in. "People want to support the local businesses, the small businesses, because they...
Syracuse tree lighting ceremony: What time and which streets will be closed
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse will light up a giant Christmas tree in Clinton Square tomorrow night. The ceremony, an annual tradition, starts at 6 p.m. The event includes a pre-show by former “The Voice” contestant Gary Carpentier. Three local children chosen through the city’s Winter Art Contest...
iheartoswego.com
Arc of Oswego County Presents 2022 Readling Award to Debbie Pierce
The Arc of Oswego County, a Fulton-based non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has presented its annual Dr. John Readling Award to Debbie Pierce during a ceremony held at Oswego Industries, Inc. in Fulton. Pierce, a Prevocational Direct Support Professional with Oswego Industries, has supported...
WKTV
2 people without a home following fire in Rome on Thanksgiving eve
ROME, N.Y. – Two people were displaced following a fire on West Street in Rome on Wednesday. The American Red Cross is helping the two with shelter, food and clothing. The cause of the fire is under investigation. For more information on the Red Cross and how you can...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County DMV Reminds Snowmobilers to Renew Registration Locally
The Oswego County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to remind snowmobilers to complete their annual snowmobile registration for the season. Snowmobilers are encouraged to renew their registration at any of the three DMV offices in Oswego County, either by stopping into an office or sending it by mail. When registering in person or via mail at a local DMV location, 12.7% of revenue from those transactions stays in the county.
iheartoswego.com
Lobdell Family Presents Largest Gift on CNY Record, to Memorialize Rusty Lobdell
Alongside his younger sister Amy, Vinny Lobdell took the podium at the sold-out Oswego Health Foundation Gala on Saturday night announcing his family's gift of a $1 Million dollar donation to be put towards the The Lakeview Center for Mental Health & Wellness. The announcement was made after an emotional...
syracuse.com
Thanksgiving 2022: What’s open, what’s closed Thursday? Banks, mail, trash, more
Thanksgiving in the United States is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. The holiday originated as a harvest festival. The event that Americans typically call the “First Thanksgiving” was celebrated by the Pilgrims after their first harvest in the New World in October 1621. Thanksgiving became a...
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Mayor Supports ‘Tithe My Shoes’ Efforts Under Way Throughout Oswego County
The City of Fulton is among 11 locations throughout Oswego County collecting shoes for the annual “Tithe My Shoes” charity drive , it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. This is the ninth annual campaign, led by Millard ”Mudd” Murphy, former Central Square mayor and executive director...
Indoor Snow Show starts on Black Friday at Destiny USA
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You want a winter wonderland? Destiny USA will have it! For the third year, the Incredible Snow Show will make its way to Destiny USA starting on Friday, November 25. Partnering with NewsChannel 9, Visit Syracuse, and APEX Entertainment, the magic of winter snowfall will be indoors in the Center Atrium […]
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade: Buzz
Al Roker shows Oswego love as he leaves hospital, misses Thanksgiving parade. SUNY Oswego alumnus Al Roker showed his alma mater some love on Thursday as he left the hospital after being treated for a blood clot in his leg and lungs. Roker posted a video of himself walking down a hospital hallway while wearing a green, yellow and grey Oswego State polo shirt.
cnycentral.com
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving
Syracuse neighbors hoping to find last minute food items on Thanksgiving. Syracuse, N.Y. — The Thanksgiving holiday always brings a rush, as many people are left gathering items for dinner at the last minute. “My mom is super last minute with everything,” said Dedeh Fasama. “So she actually sent...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
On the Lookout: Weekly Roundup (Holiday Edition)
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s ‘On the Lookout’ roundup is to remind Central New Yorkers to remain safe during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Staying safe at bars the night before Thanksgiving The night before Thanksgiving is popular for friends to meet up, college buddies to get together, and a night to fill up […]
No turkey but plenty of tilapia: One Syracuse food pantry does things a little differently for New Americans
Lien Phan awkwardly muscled open the door of the CNY Blessing Box food pantry into the parking lot. She was laden with heavy shopping bags filled with vegetables to cook for her two grandkids. It was the day before Thanksgiving, but for most of the people passing through the small...
iheartoswego.com
Oswego County Plans Renovation of Legends Fields Complex
Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup announced plans to inject $2 million into the Legends Fields Complex to create a premier destination for baseball and softball that will serve as a regional attraction and increase local tourism revenue. The Legends Fields Complex is the only six-field, lighted complex in Central...
SPD and Destiny USA keep shoppers safe this Black Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department and Destiny USA are keeping shoppers safe this Black Friday by having extra security personnel and Syracuse Police Officers on-site as a precaution. Black Friday shopping can be dangerous at times and with Destiny USA safety concerns already in the air, this announcement might ease shoppers’ fears. […]
