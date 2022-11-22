DEFOREST, Wis. (WMTV) - Thousands of drivers will hit the road for Turkey Day. Over 957,872 Wisconsinites will travel by car for the holiday, according to AAA forecasts. This Thanksgiving, about 3,200 more people than last year will drive in the Badger State. AAA also estimates about 106,895 people from Wisconsin will fly for Thanksgiving, which means air travel is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels and set a new record high this year.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO