ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Weather Watchers Film Bizarre Massive Iridescent Beehive Moving Across the Sky in Colorado

By Diana Logan
Exemplore
Exemplore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BLC7N_0jJwZOpE00

Now THAT'S a UFO.

It’s important to remember that “UFO” just means “unidentified flying object.” It doesn’t necessarily mean that the origin of the object is an alien one. After all, if you don’t know what it is you’re seeing, it could be a bird, a plane, or even a satellite. Since the popularity of cell phones, it’s been a lot easier to capture video of strange things we catch sight of in the sky. Only recently has the U.S. government admitted that they too have records of unidentified flying objects , and they, too, have no idea what we’re all seeing.

But what happens when it’s government cameras catching sight of the UFOs, and civilian observers who are wondering what the heck it is?

View the original article to see embedded media.

TikTok has been buzzing about a recent viral video of a strange, iridescent blob in the sky over southwest Colorado recorded by a government weather surveillance camera. Lots of curious weather-watchers have been posting this clip, which seems to show a giant, hexagonally diffracted bubble of glowing rainbow stuff, moving across the sky. In some shots, it even appears to be phasing, or changing shape, not unlike the moon over the course of the month.

But what is it?

Likely, it’s not a real object at all, but merely an artifact of the recording. What we’re probably noting is just some refracted light through an imperfection in the plexiglass housing over the camera, kind of like a lens flare. This would also explain the “phasing” that occurs as the sun moves across the sky.

Or at least…that’s what they want us to think.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 3

Related
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
WGME

The weird reason why this monster Maine buck was tagged as a doe

(BDN) -- Debbie Pellegrino and her husband, Nick, were about ready to call it an evening while hunting on their property last week when, with shooting light fading fast, Debbie noticed a deer come into view. “Shoot it,” her husband said as they waited in the blind. The deer...
MAINE STATE
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Muhammad Junaid Mustafa

Archaeologists discover the remains of a child in an 8,000-year-old grave along with animal fur and feathers in Finland

The art by Tom Björklund of what the child might have looked like.Photo by Tom Björklund found on All That's Interesting. As we all know, this is human nature that we want to explore and experience the things and eras that we haven't. That's why many people are on a quest all around the world to find things and remain of the ancient people and whatnot.
NBC News

Owner of world’s oldest living dog has this advice

When California resident Alex Wolf went with his college roommates to adopt a dog from a shelter two decades ago, he had no idea that the little dog would still be his pet over half his life later — let alone be named the “oldest dog living” by Guinness World Records.
COLORADO STATE
Exemplore

Exemplore

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
326
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Paranormal. Learn all about the supernatural and spooky news and events that cannot be explained.

 https://exemplore.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy