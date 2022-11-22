With Thanksgiving tomorrow, it's time to reflect on everything you are thankful for. For San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, that is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo entered the season as Trey Lance's backup. No one even expected him to be on the roster come Week 1. However, offseason shoulder surgery plummeted his trade value, and the 49ers eventually opted to hold onto their veteran quarterback—at a reduced cost, of course. The two sides agreed to a restructured contract, Garoppolo remained, and he stepped back into the starting role after Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO