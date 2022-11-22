Read full article on original website
Related
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides updates on Trey Lance, Javon Kinlaw
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have stated that Trey Lance's ankle injury in September was a season-ender since the injury occurred. Lynch reaffirmed that this morning on KNBR while adding that the team has been impressed with the quarterback's recovery. Unfortunately, it's just a bit much to expect Lance to return to the field this season.
Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins calls 49ers CB Charvarius Ward’s post-game comments “laughable”
Following Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward had some harsh comments about wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. "He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things," Ward said after the game. "He tried to clip me, he grabbed me...
Steve Young wants Garoppolo playing 10 more years with 49ers, says Shanahan would impress Walsh
Steve Young has said he believes there are trust issues between head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, the Hall of Fame player, now an analyst for ESPN, wants to see Garoppolo play 10 more years for the San Francisco 49ers. Garoppolo is having one of the best...
49ers-Saints Injury Report: No Arik Armstead at practice; Deebo Samuel, Samson Ebukam limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 12 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers held a light practice on Wednesday, a precaution given the quick turnaround from Monday night's game in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals. The team didn't arrive back in the Bay Area until 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday and pushed the start time for Wednesday's practice back to 4:03 p.m.
49ers Notebook: Shanahan loved Friday’s practice; Omenihu impressing; Niners “not there yet”
The San Francisco 49ers are working off a short week, preparing for Sunday's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The team played on Monday night in Mexico City, not arriving back in the Bay Area until Tuesday, around 6 a.m. Players were given Tuesday off but returned to work on...
Mailbag: Who is the 49ers’ best offensive weapon? Has Brian Griese helped Jimmy Garoppolo?
It's Thanksgiving week, and San Francisco 49ers fans are giving thanks for the team's current winning streak, now at three games, as well as being victorious in five out of the last seven games. The defense is dominating, as usual. And the offense is starting to look dangerous, too. Between...
Thanksgiving Thanks: 49ers GM John Lynch grateful for Jimmy Garoppolo
With Thanksgiving tomorrow, it's time to reflect on everything you are thankful for. For San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch, that is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo entered the season as Trey Lance's backup. No one even expected him to be on the roster come Week 1. However, offseason shoulder surgery plummeted his trade value, and the 49ers eventually opted to hold onto their veteran quarterback—at a reduced cost, of course. The two sides agreed to a restructured contract, Garoppolo remained, and he stepped back into the starting role after Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2.
49ers GM John Lynch on DeMeco Ryans: “Man, he’s a stud”
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has the respect of his players, fellow coaches, and general manager John Lynch. Ryans' defense enters Week 12 ranked No. 7 in passing yards allowed, No. 4 in points allowed, and No. 1 in total yards and rushing yards allowed. Ryans has done...
49ers-Saints: Armstead returns to practice; Samuel working on side field
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead returned to practice on Friday. He has not played since Week 4 due to foot and ankle injuries. Jordan Schultz of The Score was the first to return Armstead's return to the practice field. Don't expect Armstead to be suited up for Sunday's...
49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo on NFL future: “I’ll worry about that at the end of the year”
Jimmy Garoppolo is setting himself up for a nice payday next year. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is scheduled to be a free agent, and his market is expected to be much improved compared to this past offseason. Garoppolo expected to be elsewhere this season, even after his trade stock...
Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans preview 49ers-Saints Week 12 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries...
Video shows off 49ers QB Trey Lance’s rehab progress
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance has been making progress. He was on the sidelines during Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. Lance is out of his protective boot and appears to be walking fine just two months after undergoing surgery to repair the damage sustained from the season-ending right ankle injury.
49ers-Saints: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 12 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers look for their fourth-consecutive win as they return to Levi's Stadium this week and host the New Orleans Saints. This game will mark the 79th meeting all-time between the two teams and the second time that the Saints have visited Levi's Stadium. The 49ers lead the all-time series between the two teams, 49-27-2. Previous game.
Kyle Shanahan: Jimmie Ward having ‘a little bit more fun’ playing nickel for 49ers
Since Week 7, Jimmie Ward has played 179 of his 206 defensive snaps at the nickel corner position. The versatile defensive back has proven over the years that he can play and excel at any position, and the 49ers have depended on that versatility this season. When Emmanuel Moseley went...
Transcripts: Everything Kyle Shanahan, Jimmy Garoppolo said ahead of 49ers-Saints Week 12 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Week 12 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach...
49erswebzone
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT
The best source for San Francisco 49ers football news, rumors, editorials, analysis, trades, injuries, forum discussion, team history, and more.https://www.49erswebzone.com
Comments / 0