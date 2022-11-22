Read full article on original website
Edith “Polly” Keesee
Edith Pauline “Polly” Emerson Keesee, age 88 of Lynchburg died Monday, November 21, 2022 at the Summit Health and Rehab Center in Lynchburg. Born August 4, 1934 in Pittsylvania County, she was a daughter of the late John William Emerson and Susie Keatts Emerson. She was predeceased by her husband, Oliver Lee Keesee; one brother, Roy William Emerson; and one sister, Lera Wade. Mrs. Keesee was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and she was a baby sitter. She enjoyed collecting dolls and watching Gunsmoke on television.
Area community calendar
Due to printing deadlines, all items to be included in the Union Star’s Community Calendar need to be submitted by 8 a.m. on Fridays. The deadline for Altavista Journal is Monday, 1 p.m. Brookneal-Rustburg area. Brookneal Christmas Parade set for December 1. The Brookneal Christmas Parade will be held...
Huge crowd turns out for Valor Farm Veterans Day celebration
The torrential downpour on Veterans Day last Friday (Nov. 11) did not keep the crowds away from a spectacular ceremony and concert at Valor Farm in Altavista, home of the National Center for Healthy Veterans (NCHV). Several hundred people gathered in the farm’s enormous horse riding barn for the event.
Teens vy for life-changing career opportunities at South Boston track
Thirteen anxious teenagers from seven different states and Mexico arrived at South Boston Speedway early Wednesday morning looking to land what they hope will be a life-altering opportunity to pursue a career in racing. The group of young racers ranging in age from 13 to 19 were participants in the...
VDOT sets long term plans for dealing with winter weather on the way soon
The Virginia Department of Transportation has a message for residents of south-central Virginia: winter is coming, and VDOT is ready. “We have our plan in place, and now we just need to see what the winter throws at us weather-wise,” said Len Stevens, communications manager with VDOT’s Lynchburg district, which stretches from Nelson County in the north to Danville and Halifax in the south, and from Lynchburg in the west to Cumberland and Prince Edward counties in the east.
Liberty loses 1-point heartbreaker to Virginia Tech
It was another historic day for Liberty University Football on Saturday (November 19): it was the first time that Virginia Tech came to play football at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg. Pregame, things looked sunny for the Flames, sitting on an 8-2 record this year (they had even been ranked #19 in the nation until a 33-36 loss the previous week at the University of Connecticut). Meanwhile, the Hokies have struggled to a 2-8 record this season.
Federal Jury Convicted Quentin Horsley of Distributing Cocaine, Heroin and Meth
Federal Jury Convicted Quentin Horsley of Distributing Cocaine, Heroin and Meth. A Lynchburg man who a federal jury convicted in March 2022 of distributing large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine, has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison. Quentin Lowell Horsley, 38, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute...
