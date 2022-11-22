ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Circle K employee arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $2K from store, Monroe Police say

By Rickenzie Johnikin
 3 days ago

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — On November 21, 2022, Monroe Police investigated a theft that occurred on Circle K located on the 4000th block of Sterlington Rd. in Monroe, La. According to authorities, 23-year-old Keiyariah Gayden, an employee of Circle K, was arrested for alleged theft.

Reports say that the manager of Circle K advised Monroe Police that Gayden was in charge of depositing cash at the end of each shift. However, after checking the deposits made by Gayden, the manager discovered that the business was short approximately $1,563.70.

Monroe man in jail; allegedly spits in officer’s face during arrest

According to the report, there is also video footage from November 16, 2022, of Gayden, allegedly speaking with two males in the store as if she had known them; and one male taking bottles of alcohol without paying, in front of Gayden.

When asked about the alleged theft, Gayden denied letting the male take the alcohol; however, she stated she was aware of him taking it. Gayden also told Monroe police that the system was broken, in response to the officer questioning her about the money shortage.

Gayden was arrested on One Count of Felony Theft, One Count of Theft for a Misdemeanor, and One Count of Criminal Conspiracy. Her bond currently is set at $3,500.

